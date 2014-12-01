Imprisoned Resistance: 5th August and its Aftermath

November 24, 2019

Click here for the full report.

A eleven-member team comprising advocates, trade union and human rights activists and a psychiatrist visited the Kashmir Division from September 28 – October 4, 2019. The broad objective of the team was to understand the situation persisting in the two months since the abrogation of Article 370, and second to assess the quality of access to justice in these compelling circumstances. The team comprised of Aarti Mundkur (Advocate, Bengaluru), Amit Sen (Psychiatrist, New Delhi), Clifton D’Rozario (Advocate and All India People’s Forum, Bengaluru), Gautam Mody (New Trade Union Initiative, New Delhi), Lara Jesani (Advocate, Mumbai and PUCL), Mihir Desai (Senior Advocate, Mumbai and PUCL), Ramdas Rao (All India People’s Forum, Bengaluru), Saranga Ugalmugle (Advocate, Mumbai/Goa), Swathi Seshadri (Indepdent Researcher, Bengaluru) and Veena Gowda (Advocate, Mumbai and PUCL).