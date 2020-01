CAA-NRC: Documented Brutalities/Incidents by Police and non-State Actors

January 12, 2020

This compilation of brutalities and incidents was obtained from the FB group South Asian Students against Fascism. Wherever possible, corroboration from media sources is given; in other cases, documentation from social media reports is provided – Ed.

1

Rampur

2019-12-22

Incident: Firing

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2451863028475645&id=100009559141883

Media report: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/up-rampur-admin-taking-steps-attach-properties-25-vandals-anti-caa-stir-dm-1630645-2019-12-22

2

Lucknow

2019-12-19

Incident: Firing

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/News2live.page/videos/511089669616791/ Uncorroborated by media

3

Muzaffarnagar

Incident: Firing

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police. Images of police looting up a house. Many precious items reported missing. https://www.facebook.com/shariq.husain.39/posts/1335736153273316 Uncorroborated by media

4

Bulandshahr

2019-12-21

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://twitter.com/UroosaAlam1/status/1208032702856908800

Reported by Media

5

Gorakhpur

2019-12-21

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police. Police beating up protestors

https://twitter.com/imMAK02/status/1208428070425649157?s=20 https://twitter.com/azaadindiacol/status/1208488755473993728?s=20

Uncorroborated by media

6

Bijnor

2019-12-20

Incident: Firing

Victims: Non protesting civilians; A UPSC aspirant, and a father of a 7-month-old

Perpetrators: Police

Reported by Media:

https://theprint.in/india/they-killed-my-upsc-aspirant-son-family-of-man-killed-in-bijnor-anti-caa-violence/339238/

https://scroll.in/latest/947723/caa-protests-in-up-constable-fired-bullet-that-killed-20-year-old-protestor-police-admit

7

Varanasi

2019-12-20

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Student; 8 year old Mohammad Sageer

Perpetrators: Police

Reported by Media:

https://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/8-year-old-trampled-in-varanasi-dies-in-hospital-502823.html

8

Bijnor

2019-12-20

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police looting houses and harassing women

Reported by Media:

https://scroll.in/article/947626/why-kill-our-children-blood-and-tears-in-an-uttar-pradesh-town

https://www.siasat.com/caa-muslims-flee-police-harass-women-vandalize-homes-1771897/

9

Location undetermined

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Images of police loot

https://twitter.com/darab_farooqui/status/1209118324128239616?s=09

Uncorroborated by media

10

Varanasi

2019-12-23

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police

https://twitter.com/imMAK02/status/1209375998690484224?s=09

Uncorroborated by media

11

Lucknow

2019-12-19

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police looting houses in Lucknow

Reported by Media:

https://scroll.in/video/947465/watch-a-young-woman-narrates-how-lucknow-police-broke-into-her-home-and-smashed-everything?fbclid=IwAR0UdxMm9k10VZ1awJtkxsLpHPPmrdj5j4_P51XnyevneI70BI2-zCbabok

12

Moradabad

2019-12-24

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police abusing an elderly man

https://twitter.com/cjwerleman/status/1209506583274614784?s=09

Uncorroborated by media

13

Bijnor

2019-12-20

Incident: Firing

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; UP Police killing a student preparing for UPSC

Reported by Media:

https://www.thequint.com/news/india/family-of-2-killed-in-uttar-pradesh-bijnor-anti-caa-violence

https://twitter.com/iyersaishwarya/status/1209429215449374720?s=09

https://thewire.in/rights/bijnor-caa-protests-up-police-firing

14

Bijnor

2019-12-20

Incident: Firing

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Father of 8 month old, Anas killed in Police public firing when going out to fetch milk.

Reported by Media:

https://www.thequint.com/news/india/family-of-2-killed-in-uttar-pradesh-bijnor-anti-caa-violence

https://twitter.com/iyersaishwarya/status/1209432086404354048

https://thewire.in/rights/bijnor-caa-protests-up-police-firing

15

Nagina

2019-12-27

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; 5 children tortured for 48 hours by UP police

Reported by Media:

https://www.huffingtonpost.in/entry/caa-uttar-pradesh-police-tortured-children_in_5e0207b5e4b05b08babab722?ncid=fcbklnkinhpmg00000001

https://scroll.in/latest/947842/up-police-tortured-children-detained-following-citizenship-act-protests-huffpost-india

16

Bijnor

2019-12-21

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Video showing a child beaten up by UP Police

https://www.facebook.com/BoycottNRC/posts/135531211225534?hc_location=ufi

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1847807145386932/

Uncorroborated by media

17

Location undetermined

2019-12-21

Incident: Property damage

Perpetrators: Police; Video showing police damaging cars and property

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=864440327305777&id=100012194521691&hc_location=ufi

18

Gorakhpur

2019-12-22

Incident: Property damage

Perpetrators: Police; Police breaking lock and looting a shop

https://www.facebook.com/anwar.pathan.3532507/posts/746406365850251?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

19

Kanpur

2019-12-23

Incident: Property damage

Perpetrators: Police; Police damaging bike and property; Other reports suggest location is Kanpur

https://www.facebook.com/rajiv.personal/videos/10162746836705176/?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

20

Lucknow

2019-12-20

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police threatening women

Comments say location is Hussainabad, Lucknow

https://www.facebook.com/farinajamal09/posts/2787548241307595?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

21

Lucknow

2019-12-19

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Former Teacher Sadaf Jabeen Arrested, ‘Brutally Beaten’ in Lucknow

Reported by Media:

https://www.thequint.com/news/india/sadaf-zabeen-arrested-beaten-by-police

22

Kanpur

2019-12-25

Incident: Firing

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Police firing on Protestors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkHbuo7EPYU

Uncorroborated by media

23

Sambhal

2019-12-20

Incident: Firing

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; 20 year old Shahroz killed in police firing

Reported by Media:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bareilly/my-son-had-arrived-from-mumbai-to-celebrate-his-birthday-but-police-killed-him-shahrozs-father/articleshow/72971543.cms

24

Varanasi

2019-12-24

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Police brutality on protestors

Reported by Media:

http://www.mediavigil.com/news/varanasi-police-assault-in-bajardiha-and-an-innocents-death-details/ https://www.facebook.com/studentviews84/posts/593194134584048

25

Lucknow

2019-12-20

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Comment says location is Khadra, Lucknow

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1846569955510651/

Uncorroborated by media

Police beating up protestors

26

Kanpur

2019-12-27

Incident: Property damage

Perpetrators: Police; Police destroying public property

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1858497994317847/

Uncorroborated by media

27

Kanpur

2019-12-26

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police beating civilians in Babupurwa, Kanpur https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1857746744392972/

Uncorroborated by media

28

Kanpur

2019-12-26

Incident: Firing

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1858386880995625/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1858334681000845/

Uncorroborated by media

Police firing on Protestors

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1856893111145002/

29

Probably Kanpur

2019-12-26

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police beating up people

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1856366991197614/

Uncorroborated by media

30

2019-12-25

Incident: Property damage

Perpetrators: Police; Police damaging cars and bikes. Location unknown https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1856278624539784/

Uncorroborated by media

31

2019-12-25

Incident: Property damage

Perpetrators: Police; Police damaging vehicles caught through hidden cam https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1855929101241403/

Uncorroborated by media

32

Bijnor

2019-12-25

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police beating up civilians https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1855518334615813/

Uncorroborated by media

33

Kanpur

2019-12-25

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1854916788009301/

Uncorroborated by media

Police attacking civilians near Ajmeri Hotel, Kanpur

Probably original post

34

Lucknow

2019-12-20

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; A “The Hindu” journalist arrested in UP or no reason because he was Kashmiri

Reported by Media:

https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/a-first-person-account-by-the-hindu-correspondent-omar-rashid-of-how-he-was-picked-up-threatened-and-released-by-cops/article30361909.ece

35

Indore

2019-12-23

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors; Tarab Naqvi detained for peaceful protest

Perpetrators: Police

https://twitter.com/RupaniGarcon/status/1209371735117697024?s=09

Uncorroborated by media

36

Kanpur

2019-12-20

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Images of clashes with police, posters shared by UP police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1854916788009301/

Uncorroborated by media

37

Delhi

2019-12-22

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Police beating up civilians in Seemapur https://www.facebook.com/100019764426643/videos/441087666560044/ Uncorroborated by media

38

Aurangabad

2019-12-21

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police damaging private property

Facebook link

Uncorroborated by media

39

Mangaluru

2019-12-21

Incident: Firing

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Police firing in Mangluru https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1208049855609757696/pu/vid/1280×720/HOvsVG8YHUxYrv3W.mp4?tag=10

https://www.facebook.com/Salman.Hamdaan/videos/1047974758875638/

https://twitter.com/srivatsayb/status/1208052736370954241?s=20

Uncorroborated by media

40

Delhi

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police damaging property somewhere in Delhi https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1208033108156567552/pu/vid/352×640/tfGuWAKq9UGeNcVr.mp4?tag=10

Uncorroborated by media

41

2019-12-21

Incident: Firing

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Turning a peaceful protest into a violent one https://video.twimg.com/amplify_video/1208104071996952576/vid/480×848/P1axKpTK64LEAQkl.mp4?tag=13

https://twitter.com/Amitjanhit/status/1208229532022398978?s=20

Uncorroborated by media

42

Delhi

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police beating up children and damaging property https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1208029889346957312/pu/vid/480×848/XqE5vsYyjn1rXGdW.mp4?tag=10

https://twitter.com/thewire_in/status/1208099148148264960?s=20

Uncorroborated by media

43

Delhi

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; The police literally quoting the PM on “we know what they look like” to randomly pick up someone who looks Muslim

https://twitter.com/saahilmenghani/status/1208062858669350912?s=20

Uncorroborated by media

44

Delhi

2019-12-24

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Student

Perpetrators: Police; Police threatening students in Delhi and asking them to vacate

https://twitter.com/_govindmishra/status/1209542906907725824?s=09

Uncorroborated by media

45

Delhi

2019-12-21

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Delhi police thrashing journalists covering the CAA agitation

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2864271636951248&id=100001053203797&hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

46

Muzaffarnagar

2019-12-22

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Video and photos showing looted and damaged public property, allegedly by the police https://www.facebook.com/Reshusiddiqui86/posts/2884791501555370?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

47

Srinagar

2019-12-18

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Journalists thrashed by police in Srinagar outside Islamia College of Science and Commerce for CAA protest https://www.facebook.com/shafi.ahmad.5682/posts/10162971306960323?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

48

Delhi

2019-12-18

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Interview of protestors assaulted by police at Delhi Gate area

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1055211061488273

Uncorroborated by media

49

Delhi

2019-12-18

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police; Delhi Police beating up protestors at Seelampur

https://www.facebook.com/nairsumit047/videos/10221790280206701/ Uncorroborated by media

50

Delhi

2019-12-21

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Student

Perpetrators: Police

Reported by Media:

https://thewire.in/rights/delhi-gate-daryanganj-police-water-cannons-lathis-caa-protest

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=457351195200449

51

Delhi

2019-12-20

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Elderly man and young man beaten by Delhi Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1847275468773433/

Uncorroborated by media

52

Delhi

2019-12-19

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Delhi police damaging rooftops and beating up civilians https://www.facebook.com/zaidpathan6600/videos/2856043481093646/ Uncorroborated by media

53

2019-12-21

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors; Police beating up peaceful protestors

Perpetrators: Police

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1069418370069574

Uncorroborated by media

54

Ahmedabad

2019-12-20

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1846430365524610/

Uncorroborated by media

55

Manglaur

2019-12-19

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1846008525566794/

Uncorroborated by media

Girl who’s protesting is detained by police

56

2019-12-21

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police

Reported by Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pressreleasepage/posts/750646162083013?hc_location=ufi

RT video documenting police brutality

57

2019-12-18

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/SHUAIBALAMQASMI/posts/2509454872496160?hc_location=ufi

Police throwing stones and damaging property

58

Manglaur

2019-12-20

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/sudipto.mondal.7773/posts/10162806068280258?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

Police harassing a man trying to take his daughter to safety

59

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1853116598189320/

Uncorroborated by media

Perpetrators: Police beating an elderly man /

Victim: Shamsudding, got paralysed later

60

Manglaur

2019-12-19

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1846460872188226/

Uncorroborated by media

Police beating up people inside hospital

61

Manglaur

2019-12-19

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1846128858888094/

Uncorroborated by media

Police shooting tear gas shell inside masjid without any provocation

62

Manglaur

Incident: Firing

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1848128525354794/

Uncorroborated by media

Mangalore police shooting at protestors

63

Kanpur

Incident: Property damage

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1858906200943693/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1858497994317847/

Uncorroborated by media

Police damaging proprety

64

Manglaur

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1857532734414373/

Uncorroborated by media

Police beating up driver at a checkpoint

65

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1857070204460626/

Uncorroborated by media

Police intimidating women

66

Manglaur

2019-12-24

Incident: Lathi charge

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1853892628111717/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1853996221434691/

Uncorroborated by media

Police attacking protestors, including women

67

Varanasi

2019-12-23

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police

Reported by Media:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1852698324897814/

Police brutalities from Benaras

68

Delhi

2019-12-27

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police

https://twitter.com/sagenaradamuni/status/1210567524577923077

Uncorroborated by media

Police detain protestors on the way to UP Bhawan.

69

Delhi

2019-12-19

Incident: Brutality

Victims: Protestors

Perpetrators: Police

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1207576075724709888

Uncorroborated by media

Protestors detained at three starting points: Mandi House, Red Fort, Jamia, and also at Shaheed Park, Delhi. Taken to Surajmal Stadium Nangloi where they were allowed to protest.

70

Incident: Brutality

Perpetrators: Police

https://twitter.com/srivatsayb/status/1208663727140028416?s=20

A video montage of police violence so far:

71

2019-12-22

Incident: Brutality

Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police https://www.facebook.com/100009205782712/videos/2437147726602063/ Unverified

Police beating up people running a tea stall

Old Seemapuri, Gol chakkar rama sweet

72

Incident: Brutality

Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDUwaNTWmw4

Uncorroborated by media

Delhi Police detain elderly man who wasn’t protesting at UP Bhawan

73

Guwahati

2019-12-12

Incident: Firing

Protestors

Perpetrators: Police

Reported by Media:

https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-citizenship-bill-protests-assam-burns-amid-curfew-army-deployment-protesters-attack-cm-sonowals-house/343996

Two Civilians Killed In Police Firing In Assam

74

Delhi

2019-12-16

Incident: Brutality

Student

Perpetrators: Non-Police

Reported by Media:

https://www.thequint.com/videos/hijab-clad-protesters-allege-abvp-targeted-them-for-their-muslim-identity

Two jamia girls harrassed by Non police actors for religious identity

75

Lucknow

2019-12-19

Incident: Property damage

Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Non-Police

Reported by Media:

https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/blood-stains-uttar-pradesh-streets/cid/1729075?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=tt_daily_twit

RSS workers among mob which damaged shops

76

2019-12-20

Incident: Brutality

Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Non-Police

Reported by Media:

https://twitter.com/mirrorforyou3/status/1207731416655486976?s=20

CT Ravi, Karnataka BJP, threatening protestors with another Godhra

77

Lucknow

2019-12-23

Incident: Brutality

Student

Perpetrators: Non-Police

Reported by Media:

https://twitter.com/shihabkhan90/status/1209398992049561602?s=09

Ahmad Raza Khan, student from Khwaja Moinuddin University, expelled for Social Media post

78

Bijnor

Incident: Brutality

Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Non-Police https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1859018810932432/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1859014514266195/

Uncorroborated by media

Some people, allegedly BJP/RSS, along with police beating up civilian, Qari Abdul Azeem Qasmi

79

Aligarh

2019-12-15

Incident: Brutality

Student

Perpetrators: Police; Images of student losing hands due to police bomb

https://twitter.com/MaskoorUsmani/status/1206258211679948800

Reported by Media:

https://indianexpress.com/article/india/caa-protest-5-days-later-tear-gas-shell-in-amu-hostel-burnt-walls-amputations-6178998/

80

2019-12-15

Incident: Lathi charge

Student

Perpetrators: Police; Police beating up students at Aligarh:

https://www.facebook.com/shafi.ahmad.5682/posts/10162971100070323?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

81

2019-12-15

Incident: Property damage

Student

Perpetrators: Police; Images of rooms set on fire at AMU allegedly by police: https://www.facebook.com/UniversityCommunity/posts/3681989375152448?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

82

2019-12-15

Incident: Firing

Student

Perpetrators: Police; Police attacking AMU students and firing:

https://www.facebook.com/obaid.imtiyazulhaque/posts/2932042403507409?hc_location=ufi

Uncorroborated by media

83

2019-12-15

Incident: Firing

Student

Perpetrators: Police

Image of police carrying pistol in the university:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1839961209504859/

Uncorroborated by media

84

2019-12-18

Incident: Brutality

Student

Perpetrators: Police

Student’s recalling police brutality at Press Club:

https://www.facebook.com/hindustanimuslimyowa/videos/2520822394857248/?v=2520822394857248

Reported by Media

85

2019-12-15

Incident: Brutality

Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1839412012893112/

Reported by Media

Visuals from police brutality inside Jamia mosque

86

2019-12-15

Incident: Firing

Student

Perpetrators: Police; Police firing on students and using grenades

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1839674356200211/

Uncorroborated by media

87

2019-12-15

Incident: Brutality

Non protesting civilians

Perpetrators: Police; Police attacking Jamia mosque https://www.facebook.com/groups/1832157863618527/permalink/1839571332877180/

Uncorroborated by media

