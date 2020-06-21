July 1, 2020

Association For Democratic Rights (Haryana) established for the protection of democratic rights.



The Association For Democratic Rights (Haryana) was established today in Sirsa by the intellectuals, teachers, and pro-people citizens of the district with a goal to curb the growing onslaught on the democratic rights of the people in the country and to protect the democratic rights.

Sharing information with the press, Dr. Sukhdev Hundal, unanimously elected convener of the Association For Democratic Rights , said that the present fascist BJP government is constantly curbing the rights of the people in the service of the capitalists. At this juncture, lack of democratic movement for the protection of democratic rights in the state (Haryana) has been keenly felt. Therefore, with the initiative of some conscious citizens of the state, a resolution has been passed to establish AFDR for the protection of democratic rights.



The leaders of the Association For Democratic Rights (Haryana), while briefing about the aims of the association, said that the AFDR would oppose any attack on the democratic rights of the people, personal or academic liberties, right of self-expression.

It will oppose any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, creed, gender or ethnicity and will stand in support of people’s struggles and against the oppression of state. The association will conduct seminars, conferences, discussions to create public opinion on all the above issues , and in addition to it the association will also publish reports, brochures, books and leaflets to fulfil the above purpose.

Disclosing this here today the leaders said that in today’s establishment meeting chaired by Master Kuldeep Singh Sirsa a 9 membered organizing committee was formed with Dr. Sukhdev Jagmalera as convener, Master Bhagwan Das as treasurer and Master Davinder Rania as press secretary. They also stated that the organisation will conduct a vigorous membership campaign in the coming times.

On this occasion the association also announced their support to the ongoing struggle of 1983 PT teachers. Comrade Mandhir Nakaura, Sukhmanpreet Singh, Dilbag Singh, Poet Hira Singh, Master Bhagwan Das etc. were present in this meeting.



