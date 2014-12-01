Kisan Sansad: Invitation, Background Notes

January 25, 2021

Invitation

Dear friends,

As you are all aware, there is a historic and unprecedented farmer’s movement taking place across the country. The movement is not merely against the three farm laws brought in by the government, initially through an ordinance and passed then by parliament without any discussion, in parliament or in any committee and without even a physical vote; it is also raising the long standing demand for farmers to get a minimum support price among others. The unprecedented farmer’s movement has been attempted to be crushed by the government first by stopping them from coming to Delhi, then by attempting to defame them by calling them Khalistani terrorists etc and finally now by trying to use the court to somehow weaken the movement and stop the proposed peaceful events being organised on the 26th of January.

At this juncture and also particularly because the winter session of parliament was cancelled, we felt that it is the historic need of the hour to organize a people’s Kisan Sansad, where sitting and former MPs could come together to discuss the three farm laws, the issue of MSP, the government’s repression of the farmers protest and other major problems of farmers. For this Sansad we are thus inviting sitting and former MPs and some important political leaders, some agricultural experts and some farmers leaders.

The Sansad would be held on the 23rd and 24th of January, 2021 at Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial (a large venue near Singhu border), Delhi and will be attended by farmers and the media. The Sansad will be live streamed and we expect this to be well covered by the media.

We therefore invite you to participate in this historic Kisan Sansad. Your participation would be registered in history.

Two notes prepared by experts and with inputs from farm unions on these laws and the issue of MSP are attached for your reference.

For more details, please contact these numbers: Rishav Ranjan 9534251489, Vikas 9999998647.

Kind regards,



(on behalf of the organizing committee and collaborating organisations)

Organising Committee:



Shri Justice Gopal Gowda Shri Justice Kolse Patil Admiral Ramdas Smt. Aruna Roy Shri P Sainath Shri Yashwant Sinha Smt. Medha Patkar Shri Sant Gopaldas Shri Mohammad Adeeb Shri Prof. Jagmohan Singh Shri Sompal Shastri Shri Prashant Bhushan

Collaborating organisations:

1. Nation For Farmers

2. People First

3.Jan Sarokar

Background Notes