Update on NIA raids on the homes of leaders of civil society organizations
April 4, 2021
Hyderabad:
1) V. Raghunath, CLC
2) John, PKM
3) Devendra, CMS
4) Shilpa, CMS
5) Dappu Ramesh
6) Swapna, CMS
7) Devender, PDM
8) Varalakshmi in Proddatur, Virasam (Revolutionary Writers Association)
9) Pani in Kurnool, Virasam
10) Anjamma in Ganapavaram, Prakasam district, ABMS
11) Sirisha in Alakurapadu in Prakasam district, ABMS
12) Rajeshwari in Tadepalli in Guntur district, CMS
13) Chitti Babu in Rajahmundry, CLC
14) Chiluka Chandrashekar from Sattenapalli in Guntur district, CLC
15) Padma in Vizag, CRPP
16) K.S Chalam, Advocate
17) V.S. Krishna, HRF
18) Nilakantham in Rajam in Srikakulam district, PKM
19) Jogi Kodandam from Gadur village, ABMS
20) P Suma from Palli Saradhi village, CMS
21) Koti in Hyderabad, PKM
22) Balakrishna in Vizag, CRPP
23) Srirama Murthy, CLC
24) Y. Venkateswara Rao in Narasaraopet, Guntur district, PDM
25) A. Annapurna in Vizag, PKS
26) B. Konda Reddy in Mangalagiri, Guntur district, PKS
27) Duddu Prabhakar in Vijayawada, Krishna district, KNPS
28) Kranti in Guntur, law student
29) Krishna in Tenali, Guntur district, KNPS
The raids began at 4 pm on 31-3-2021 and continued until dawn the next day. During this time large-scale police forces were deployed in the vicinity and terrorized people without allowing anyone into the house. They ransacked the houses and eventually seized some books, valuable notes, their unprinted works, CDs, cassettes, pen drives, hard disks and cell phones.
They were also told to attend hearings on certain dates in the NIA offices in the respective areas.
Most of them have appeared for the hearing the same day, at Madhapur NIA office in Hyderabad, Vijayawada NIA office and Visakhapatnam NIA office (temporary). Most of the investigations are still ongoing at this time.