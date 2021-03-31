Update on NIA raids on the homes of leaders of civil society organizations

April 4, 2021

Hyderabad:

1) V. Raghunath, CLC

2) John, PKM

3) Devendra, CMS

4) Shilpa, CMS

5) Dappu Ramesh

6) Swapna, CMS

7) Devender, PDM

8) Varalakshmi in Proddatur, Virasam (Revolutionary Writers Association)

9) Pani in Kurnool, Virasam

10) Anjamma in Ganapavaram, Prakasam district, ABMS

11) Sirisha in Alakurapadu in Prakasam district, ABMS

12) Rajeshwari in Tadepalli in Guntur district, CMS

13) Chitti Babu in Rajahmundry, CLC

14) Chiluka Chandrashekar from Sattenapalli in Guntur district, CLC

15) Padma in Vizag, CRPP

16) K.S Chalam, Advocate

17) V.S. Krishna, HRF

18) Nilakantham in Rajam in Srikakulam district, PKM

19) Jogi Kodandam from Gadur village, ABMS

20) P Suma from Palli Saradhi village, CMS

21) Koti in Hyderabad, PKM

22) Balakrishna in Vizag, CRPP

23) Srirama Murthy, CLC

24) Y. Venkateswara Rao in Narasaraopet, Guntur district, PDM

25) A. Annapurna in Vizag, PKS

26) B. Konda Reddy in Mangalagiri, Guntur district, PKS

27) Duddu Prabhakar in Vijayawada, Krishna district, KNPS

28) Kranti in Guntur, law student

29) Krishna in Tenali, Guntur district, KNPS

The raids began at 4 pm on 31-3-2021 and continued until dawn the next day. During this time large-scale police forces were deployed in the vicinity and terrorized people without allowing anyone into the house. They ransacked the houses and eventually seized some books, valuable notes, their unprinted works, CDs, cassettes, pen drives, hard disks and cell phones.

They were also told to attend hearings on certain dates in the NIA offices in the respective areas.

Most of them have appeared for the hearing the same day, at Madhapur NIA office in Hyderabad, Vijayawada NIA office and Visakhapatnam NIA office (temporary). Most of the investigations are still ongoing at this time.