Profiles: The 23 People Who Died in Uttar Pradesh during the CAA-NRC Protests

1 Mohammad Aasif, age 20, occupation: e-rickshaw driver. Shot in the chest. City: Meerut. Date: December 20, 2019

Like any other day, Mohd Aasif (20) on Friday (December 20) went to drive his e-rickshaw but did not return home as he died of alleged bullet injuries during police action. Asif’s father, Idul Hasan, said he came to know about his son’s death from a video and photos being circulated on mobile phones. He later received a confirmation call from the police station.

“Before we could utter a single word against the police, they declared my son a “mastermind” of the violence who brought 20-25 men for committing riots. There is not a single case of petty crime against anyone in our family,” said Hasan.

Mohammad Asif’s parents

When questioned why the police declared his son as a “mastermind”, he said that was because they found his Aadhaar card that had a Delhi address. Hasan, who works as an occasional caterer, said: “Until 2015, we used to live in Dilshad Garden, Delhi. I worked a labourer there, but we settled in Meerut a few years ago. The police allegation is totally baseless. Just because of our Delhi’s identity cards, the police didn’t even allow me to see my son. We got his dead body after waiting for eight hours.”

Mohammad Aasif was not even allowed to be buried in nearby graveyard, as the police denied permission, said an emotional Hasan.

“The police threatened us not to bury Aasif in our local graveyard, arguing that it could escalate the tension as two persons from same area had been killed. The police forced us to bury the dead body immediately, secretly, away from their neighbourhood. Hardly anyone from our family was around when he was buried”, he added.

Nasreen, Aasif’s mother, who was sitting in a corner holding the tasbih (a string of beads) in one hand, said, “My son Aasif was the breadwinner in our family and they (police) killed him. We are poor, so we cannot afford any legal assistance, but God will sure teach them a lesson for snatching a son from a mother.”

Aasif’s family alleged that they had been running from pillar to post to get a copy of post-mortem report, but police instead was only giving them dates. “The post-mortem was done in our absence. Since five days, we have been asking for the post-mortem report, but they are giving us only dates.”

Mohammad Asif was shot in the left side of his chest, the family said.

2 Aleem Ansari, age 24, occupation: roti baker. Shot in the head. City: Meerut. Date: December 20, 2019

Aleem Ansari (24) allegedly succumbed to a bullet shot in his head while returning from the hotel where he used to bake tandoori rotis in a dhaba on Hapur Road, where violent protests were reported on Friday. He is survived by his wife and father, who is 83 year-old.

Ahmed Nagar resident Salauddin, a physically challenged person, was at work when he learned that a bullet took his younger brother Aleem Ansari’s life. Salauddin recalls the day that changed their life forever.

“My brother Aleem used to bake tandoori rotis at a dhaba and was sole breadwinner in our family as I am physically handicapped. He was not even aware of CAA/NRC all about then how could he be part of any protest and violence,” Salauddin, who also bakes tandoori at a hotel told NewsClick.

Aleem Ansari

Aleem Ansari’s father and brother

When asked about the incident, Salauddin said: “I was in the hotel in Dawai Nagar nala. My in-laws told me that Aleem had sustained bullet injuries. A person showed us a video of my brother shot dead with bullet injuries in his head. We reached medical centre in the morning at 6 a.m. We had to run from one section to another to find the dead body of our brother. After much struggle and multiple inquiries with the police, we finally got Aleem’s body. His post-mortem was conducted in the night. My brother sustained one bullet. He was targeted and shot at his head.”

Aleem’s wife and father Habib were not in a position to speak and kept crying incessantly.

Meanwhile, autopsies on the bodies of Mohammad Aasif and Aleem Ansari were conducted late Saturday afternoon (December 21), a day after incident in the absence of their families. The bodies were then handed over to the families at 4 p.m next day and the burial was done by 7p.m within three hours. “Hardly anyone from our family was around when he was buried,” said Salauddin.

3 Zaheer Ahmed, age 45, occupation: worker at cattle fodder unit, laborer. Shot in the head. City: Meerut. Date: December 20, 2019

Zaheer Ahmed (45), a labourer who works at a cattle fodder unit, stepped out of his home on December 20 to buy beedis from a shop which barely 10 metres from his home.

“Zaheer took a bundle of beedis. When the shop owner Gulshan was getting ready to close her shop, Zaheer stopped her, took a matchbox and lit up the beedi while sitting beside my shop. He would have taken just two puffs, when a bullet hit him in his head and he fell down. The police had fired tear gas at the same time as they had fired bullets, without warning. It was targeted killing. If not Zaheer, the bullet may have pierced somebody else,” said Imran, an eyewitness and Zaheer’s neighbour, adding that “Everyone who was in the lane can confirm that the bullet came from the main road and police’s direction.”

Shahana, daughter of Zaheer Ahmed

Imran said as he saw Zaheer fall, he rushed to pick him up, but his eyes began to hurt because of teargas. Zaheer could have been saved if taken him to hospital on time, he said.

“It seems the police had ‘shoot at sight’ orders as they entered our mohalla (neighbourhood) blindly and opened fire, which is why we could not take Zaheer to hospital. When he collapsed, we dialed 108 (ambulance service) but there was no response. Then we got written permission froma lawyer to take him to hospital. When we reached there, they (police) said, ‘police par goli chalate ho, khud hi maar kar yahan late ho (you people opened fired at police, you only killed him and brought him here), Shahid, Zaheer’s elder brother, alleged.

Zaheer Ahmed

Shahid said he refused to speak to the local media as he was very upset about the coverage and police’s behaviour. “Zaheer’s family along with his 22-year old daughter Shahana went to Bulandshahr last week to attend a wedding. He even got his hair coloured on Friday for the wedding but who knew with those coloured hair he would be buried,” said Shahid. He said local media has termed his brother “a rioter”.

“We face police attack, our people are killed and we are the ones being labelled as rioters. Hasn’t Uttar Pradesh becaome a brutal authoritarian state under Yogi Adityanath?” he asked.

Residents of Lisadi Gate area, Rasheed Nagar, where the majority of Muslims are labourers also asked that if the protesters had fired at the forces, why wasn’t any officer killed in Meerut?

They also alleged that local newspaper published news that a forensic team had visited homes of all five killed persons, but in reality not a single person from any forensic team, nor any cop, has visited their lane.

“Zaheer was a labourer. He didn’t even know about CAA and NRC,” said Munshi, father of Zaheer told NewsClick.

Second profile of Zaheer:

Lisari Gate, where violent clashes broke out during the protests against the amended Citizenship Act on Friday, now wears a look of shock, despair and mourning. At least three persons from the area lost their lives in the firing and stone-pelting. When tragedy struck, one of them had been planning for his daughter’s wedding and another to welcome his baby to this world.

When TOI visited the family of Zaheer (40) — a resident of Meerut’s Jaali Wali Gali in Lisari Gate area — his wife Shahjahan and Sahana sat in a corner wrapped in a quilt. His family asks what wrong has he done to have lost his life to a bullet. His elder brother Mohd Shahid said, “He had already finalised the match for his only daughter and had plans to conduct the wedding in March. But who knew that such a tragedy was waiting?”

An emotional Shahid recalls that his brother had gone to buy a packet of beedi when he got shot in the head. He said, “Zaheer was getting ready for the weddings of the two daughters of his brother-in-law. His wife and daughter had already gone to Bulandshahr and he had to join them on Saturday. He came a little early from work, went to the salon and then returned home. He then stepped out just 25 metres away from the house to buy a packet of beediss. As he was lighting the beedi just bought, a swarm of people stormed the lane and police opened fire at them. The bullet hit him in the head and he died on the spot.” According to sources in the health department, postmortem revealed that he was shot in the head.

However, Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni categorically denied any police firing during the clashes on Friday. “There was no firing from our side. An FIR has already been registered in all these deaths and we are yet to receive the postmortem reports.”

Breaking into sobs, Sahana asks, “Nothing is left now. My mother and I are all alone. Where do we go?”

4 Asif, age 33, occupation: street vendor. Shot in the back. City: Meerut. Date: December 20, 2019

Asif (33) an orphan and a street vendor was also killed in the violence. His three children, aged 10, 6 and 3, and his pregnant wife are shocked and not ready to accept that Asif is not alive anymore.

“Asif was an orphan who worked as a labourer in a tyre shop 4km away from home, Like every day, he was returning from work. Before he could know the reason behind police firing, he was shot in his back,” said Imran, his brother-in-law.

Asif’s three little children are left fatherless

“Wherever people were killed in police firing, you will find the CCTV cameras broken so that their brutality could not be recorded”, added Imran.

Meanwhile, Meerut district president of Bhim Army, Vikas Harit, was also present at Asif’s home to express solidarity. He told NewsClick, “This is a clear-cut revenge by Yogi (Adityanath) on poor Muslims. If they do not get justice and action is not taken against policemen responsible for this, Bhim Army will organise a massive protest against UP police.”

Second profile of Asif:

Asif (30) — a resident of Baadal Wali Gali in Lisari Gate — has left behind an inconsolable five-month pregnant wife and three young kids.

Unable to control her tears, his wife Imrana asks, “What will I tell my child? Who will he/she call abba? He was shot in the back while he was returning after namaz. Why would a man with three young kids even try to become a part of any mob?”

Asif, a small-time mechanic, could barely earn enough to feed his family two square meals a day. His sudden demise has left the family, which lives in a modest rented accommodation, in the lurch. “We have already lost him (Asif). Instead of any help, we are living under threat of imminent police action,” Asif’s brother-in-law Imran said.

Imran’s concern of an imminent police crackdown is shared by several locals in the neighbourhood which was ground zero of the massive clashes that broke out on Friday afternoon. “They have been mindlessly branding anyone and everyone as a rioter based on the pictures clicked during protests. We will soon face ruthless persecution as well. But what about the police firing where innocent people were killed. Will anyone face action for that?” another local asked.

Testimony of Asif’s mother: Youtube

*******************

5 Mohsin, age 28, occupation: worker at cattle fodder unit, laborer. Shot in the head. City: Meerut. Date: December 20, 2019

The story of 30-year-old Mohsin’s family in the neighbourhood is no different. He has left behind his wife Reshma and two sons – a five-year-old and a seven-month-old. He was shot in the chest. “Sensing that the situation might become worse, he wanted to stock on fodder for cattle. He had already stocked two sacks and had gone to take another one when he was shot in the chest. Where do I go with these kids now? Who will give me justice?” asks Reshma.

Second profile of Mohsin:

Mohsin (28) the fifth person who died in police firing, was shot dead around 4 o’clock when he left home to get fodder for his two buffaloes. “After the prayers at a nearby mosque, he left home to buy fodder. Within minutes, we heard gunshots and a few neighbours brought Mohsin’s dead body home,” said Imran, Mohsin’s elder brother,who works as a scrap dealer in Karnataka.

“Police fired teargas shells and minutes after that they started firing bullets.They did not come to disperse the crowd or control them but with clear intention to kill Muslims,” he alleged.

He claimed private hospitals were probably instructed not to not admit any ‘rioter’ for treatment. “We took Mohsin to Santosh Hospital, but the doctor refused to admit him saying that there was an order by the District Magistrate not to admit any rioter. Then we rushed to a government medical hospital where a doctor declared him dead,” Imran told NewsClick.

Testimony from Mohsin’s sister: Youtube

Mohsin’s family also alleged that the post-mortem was conducted in their absence. “Police kept the dead body in their possession and asked us to leave the premises. Next day we got a call from the police and they handed over the body,” added Imran.

This profile has been sourced from Newsclick

6 Mohammad Anas, age 22, occupation:daily wage laborer. Shot in the eye. City: Bijnor. Date: December 20, 2019

Sitting in front of his house, Arshad Hussain (46), is surrounded by a few relatives and neighbours who are there to console him, after he lost his son, Mohammad Anas (22), on December 20 after alleged violence following the protests. Anas had shifted to Delhi two years ago with his wife and eight-month-old child. He used to make stalls at weddings and parties.

Anas had returned to Nehtaur, his native village, on December 15 to put a tin sheet on the roof of the second floor of his home. After Friday’s prayers, between 3 and 3:30 p.m, he stepped out to buy milk for his child from a dairy run by his uncle in his home, barely 100 metres away from Anas’s home. The two homes were located in an alley that opened to a lane in the colony, with shops on either side.

Anas’s father, who works as a tailor in Jalandhar (Punjab), had also come to Nehtaur on December 18. That day he had told Anas not to step out as the market had been shut down, but Anas was adamant as his child needed milk.

Arshad Hussain, father of Anas

“Anas did not listen to me and said he would return in a minute after buying milk from tai abba’s (his uncle’s) shop. As soon as he walked out on the road from the alley, a bullet from Nehtaur police station hit him on his left eye. He fell on the ground, bleeding profusely,” said a distraught Hussain.

With grief writ on his face, Hussain told Newsclick: “Soon after Anas fell down, people started shouting that a boy wearing a black blazer had died. Till then, I was busy chatting with my family members. Suddenly, I realised that my son was wearing a black blazer as well. By the time I reached on the spot, he was breathing. We took him to the government hospital but not a single doctor was available. We then rushed to Bijnor, but he died on the way”.

Mother of Anas

Local residents allege that the police did not allow Anas’s body to be taken to Nehtaur from the district headquarter, Bijnor, where the post-mortem was conducted, fearing a communal flare-up.

Inside Mohammad Anas’s home

“The post-mortem was done in our absence. After the autopsy, we were not even handed the body. When we demanded it, we were threatened with criminal cases in case of any law and order problem. We wanted to bury Anas at his native place, Nehtaur, but they did not agree. After a heated argument, they agreed to bury him at his ‘nanihaal’ (maternal grandparent’s village) in Meethan, around 18 km from,” Anas’ uncle, Risalat Hussain, told NewsClick.

*******************

Suleman (20), an IAS aspirant, was hit by a bullet in his chest while he was coming out from a mosque after offering namaz. He was allegedly shot at close range.

Shoaib Malik, elder brother of Suleman, his eyes red from crying, told NewsClick: “Suleman was shifted to Noida at his mama’s (uncle) residence for his civil services preparation (prelim). He had a fever since the past few days, that’s why we asked him to come home to Nehtaur. On December 20, he had 101-degree fever. He went to offer jumma namaz (Friday prayer). According to several eyewitnesses, the police picked up Suleman from outside the mosque. Later, the police killed him at close range in his chest.”

According to Shoaib, Suleman was a final year graduation student at RSM degree college in Dhamour, with political science and geography as subjects. Parallelly, he was preparing for civil services exams.

Suleman’s Study Room

Remembering his last conversation with Suleman, an emotional Shoaib said: “The dream of making my brother an IAS officer remains unfulfilled. At a very early age, Suleman left home for preparation. Only last year, he had begun attending IAS coaching classes.”

Like Anas’s father, Shoaib, too, alleged that the police coerced the family into burying Suleman outside Nehtaur. He said the police called them to the Nehtaur police station and asked them to take the body to Bijnor and bury Suleman there itself.

“The police threatened me and my father, Zahid Hussain, saying that we would be framed in false cases if we did not agree. They (police) put trigger at me and my father and told us to not bury Suleman in the local graveyard. We were helpless and buried him in Baghdad Ansar (his maternal grandmother’s place), around 17 km from our native town,” said Shoaib.

Like Anas’ family, Shoaib’s family also alleged that no doctor was available on the day of the incident. “We were tortured by the UP police during post-mortem and even in the hospital premises where there was no doctor. We waited for three hours, but nobody attended to Suleman. He would have been alive if doctors were in the hospital,” he said.

8 Mohammad Shafeeq, age 40, occupation: scrap dealer. Shot in the head. City: Firozabad. Date: December 20, 2019

Mohammed Shafeeq, 40, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, lay unconscious on a bed at Safdarjung Hospital where he has been admitted with a gunshot wound in his head. His family said Mr. Shafeeq was returning home from work when he was shot at by the police during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Firozabad on December 20.

He was initially admitted to a hospital in Agra but was referred to the Capital’s Safdarjung Hospital on Monday morning.

Recalling the day’s events, Mr. Shafeeq’s wife Rani, 35, standing by his side in the Neurology Ward on the fifth floor, said he was walking back home when the bullet hit him on the back of his head.

She said Mr. Shafeeq works as a mechanic in a workshop near the railway station. He generally takes a shared auto-rickshaw from work which drops him at a junction near their house in Rasulpur. From there he walks home.

“He had just turned his face when a bullet hit him and he fell on the road. My brother-in-law saw it happen. He even shouted at my husband that bullets were being fired in his direction but it was a matter of a second,” she said.

Ms. Rani said the situation on December 20 was tense in Rasulpur as a few vehicles had been torched, but things had started to improve around 4 p.m. when Mr. Shafeeq was returning. “My husband had not participated in any of the protests which have been happening for the past few days. In fact, during prayers at the mosque, Imam Saab had repeatedly announced against indulging in any kind of violence or saying anything untoward,” she said. Mr. Shafeeq did not take his cellphone to work that day because of which his wife couldn’t alert him about the situation near their house.

For the next two days, Mr. Shafeeq was battling for life at a hospital in Agra. When his condition did not improve, he was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on December 23. Ms. Rani said she is disappointed with the way her husband is getting treatment. “He was not given a bed till Tuesday afternoon. They [hospital staff] have not even cleaned the blood on his face and ears,” she said.

Mr. Shafeeq is the sole breadwinner in his family, taking care of his wife and their daughter, a Class IX student at a government school. His father passed away a few years ago and his mother is not in good mental health.

“He has been unconscious since Friday. We have been told that there is only 1% chance of his survival. What will we do?” asked Ms. Rani.

“I took him to at least 10-12 hospitals. They refused to treat him in fear of the police. The doctor said that the injury was very serious and that there was no chance that he would survive.

Rani, wife of Mohammad Shafeeq

He was innocent. He never caused anybody trouble in his whole life. Why did this happen to him? I am suffering a lot thinking of him. ” – Transcribed by Sanhati from the video testimony.

9 Arman alias Kallu, age 24, occupation: laborer at a factory. Shot in the chest. City: Firozabad. Date: December 20, 2019

The FIR dated, 22 December 2019, filed on behalf of Arman’s father at the Rasoolpur Thana, mentions ‘at around 3 pm when my son reached the Naini Glass chouraha, there was a big crowd there. Firing and stone pelting was going on. It was then that a bullet hit Nabijaan. Whether the bullet came from the police or someone in the crowd, I don’t know.’

Speaking to The Quint, local activist Shahzada Farhan says, ‘There was pressure on the victims’ families not to mention anything about bullet injury in their formal complaints.’

Farhan also claims that in some cases, despite few local leaders accompanying the victims’ family members, the police continued to remain adamant about gunshot wounds being made a part of formal complaint.

Second profile of Arman:

Arman, a labourer, was walking back from his factory when his brother Farman met him and told him to quickly go home because the situation was becoming tense. But as he was crossing the bypass, a bullet hit him on his chest and he died instantly.

Locals nearby informed his paternal uncle Mohammed Taufeeq that Arman was lying dead by the road. Mr. Taufeeq and others then brought the body home and informed his father Yameen who was at their residence in Azadnagar a few metres away.

“We didn’t call the police because they were the ones who shot him. Only the police were firing. Protesters were throwing stones. We kept his body at home that night. We didn’t know what to do… that’s when our elders came and told us to take him to hospital for a post-mortem and also get an FIR registered,” Mr. Taufeeq said.

Early on Saturday, around 2.30 a.m., Arman’s body was handed over to his family. They were told that they should complete the last rites before sunrise or the police would bury him near the hospital. “They told us to do this so that the environment remains peaceful.”

Mr. Yameen said the police continued to question them if Arman had any enemies but they stood their ground and an FIR was registered. “All we want is that they don’t implicate any innocent person for Arman’s killing. There should be a fair investigation,” Mr. Taufeeq said.

Arman’s father had only just recovered from his wife’s death five months ago and undergone a surgery recently for a brain tumour when the tragedy struck.

10 Muqeem Qureshi, age 20, occupation: laborer at a bangle manufacturing unit. Shot in the back. City: Firozabad. Date: December 20, 2019

Seventeen-year-old Mukeem , a resident of Nagla Kothi in Firozabad, used to work as a labourer at a bangle manufacturing unit. The bangle-making unit was 3 km away from his house in Muslimabad.

On 20 December, Mukeem was returning from work between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm. He was also accompanied by his Chacha (uncle), Kallu, who also used to work in the same bangle-making unit. According to Kallu, a bullet hit Mukeem in his stomach.

Mukeem was admitted to a government hospital in Firozabad from where he was referred to Agra, and finally moved to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi but he couldn’t survive the bullet injury. Since the family didn’t have a valid ID proof for Mukeem, a local corporator had to attest a letter dated 24 December 2019 stating that he knew Mukeem since his birth and that he was a resident of Nagla Kothi. This letter was furnished by the family to take the body.

Mukeem’s family hasn’t received a copy of the post-mortem report and has been told that it may take one month before they can access it.

In a hand-written note, dated 20 December 2019, which happens to be Mukeem’s medical record while he was admitted to the SNM District Hospital in Firozabad, the doctor who examined him that day mentions ‘firearm injury’.

The medical record which has thumb impression of Mukeem’s uncle, Kallu, also mentions the fact that ‘police (has been) informed’.

Mukeem Qureshi

A day after Mukeem’s death, his father Muveen approached the police station requesting for a formal complaint to be filed. The letter dated 24 December 2019, mentions the chain of events leading up to Mukeem’s death, except for the fact that there is no mention of ‘firearm injury’. The letter was duly received by the Ramgarh Thana in Firozabad.

“These are illiterate people and wouldn’t know what the chowki in-charge has written in complaint,” says Shahzada Farhan, a local activist based in Firozabad.

11 Mohammad Haroon, age 36, occupation: cattle trader. Shot in the neck. City: Firozabad. Date: December 20, 2019

Thirty-year-old Harun, a resident of Naglamulla village in Firozabad, was an animal trader. On 20 December, he was returning from an animal fair at Pachokhara village in Tundla district.

It was while crossing the Naini Glass chouraha that Harun was hit by a bullet in his jaw. His discharge card, dated 24 December 2019, from Agra-based GG Medical Institute and Research Centre mentions ‘Gunshot Injury on Left Side’ under the diagnosis column.

In the complaint letter, submitted at Rasoolpur Thana on behalf of Mohammed Shoaib, Harun’s uncle, the chain of events mentions Harun as getting ‘injured’. Once again, there is no mention of the gunshot injury anywhere.

12 Navi Jaan, age 22, occupation: laborer at a bangle making unit. Shot in the chest. City: Firozabad. Date: December 20, 2019

24-year-old Nabijaan used to work as a finisher at a bangle-making unit. He was returning from work in Wakilpura when he was hit by a bullet. He died on the spot.

Navi Jaan

The FIR, dated 20 December, filed on behalf of Nabijaan’s brother, states ‘while he was returning back from work, there was a ruckus by some rabble-rousers. It was then that a bullet hit Nabijaan and he died while on his way for treatment.’

Parents of Navi Jaan

13 Rashid, age 27, occupation: laborer at a glass bangle factory. Head injury due to stone. City: Firozabad. Date: December 20, 2019

Differently-abled 39-year-old Rashid was a resident of Kashmiri Gate in Firozabad. He used to work in Asifabad and was returning from there. He, too, was caught in the clashes between the protesters and police at Naini Glass chouraha and was hit by a bullet in his head. He had died on the spot.

Rashid, a resident of Kashmiri Gate in Firozabad.

Rashid has a six-year-old daughter. It’s still not clear whether his family has approached the police to file a formal complaint.

Second profile of Rashid:

At Rashid’s house in Kashmere Gate, his father Noor Mohammed, 59, is feeding his five-year-old granddaughter Afreen. It was chicken and rice for lunch. “We’ll take care of her now. She doesn’t realise he’s gone,” Mr. Noor said.

Rashid was differently abled. He couldn’t move his right hand. Mr. Noor showed his documents and pictures. “How could he be a protester?” asked the grieving father.

Afreen, 6-year old daughter of Rasheed. Afreen’s mother died in her infancy.

The family was informed about his body lying on the road side near Naini Glass junction around 7:30 p.m. They retrieved it and then went to a hospital where a post mortem was conducted. As with the other victims, his body was handed over at 3:30 a.m. The burial was a hurried one-hour affair under police surveillance, with just about 15 people in attendance.

14 Mohammad Abrar, age 26, occupation: daily wage laborer. Shot in the spine. City: Firozabad. Date: December 20, 2019

A 26 year-old man who suffered gunshot injures during the anti-CAA protests on December 20 has died, taking the toll of those killed in Uttar Pradesh”s Firozabad district to seven.

The daily-wage worker, Mohammad Abrar, was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Jan 10 where he was undergoing treatment.

He died on Sunday, SP City Prabal Pratap Singh said.

Abrar at the hospital before his death

Abrar was a resident of Masrurganj locality under Rasoolpur police station area, the SP said, adding that the cause of death will be known after the post mortem examination report.

Violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act had started from the Dakshin police station area in Firozabad after Friday prayers.

During the protest at Naini crossing under Rasoolpur police station area, Abrar had suffered bullet injuries.

His family said Abrar was returning after work as a daily wager when he was shot.

15 Mohammad Sageer, age 8, occupation: student. Crushed in stampede. City: Varanasi. Date: December 20, 2019

An eight-year-old boy, gleefully playing with his friends, was crushed in a stampede in the bylanes of Varanasi after Uttar Pradesh police set off lathi-charge on protesters in Dharara locality of the city on December 20.

He died in a hospital on Friday night.

Mohammed Vakil, father of 8-year-old boy Sageer, with his other sons

Mohammad Sageer, 8, was playing with his mates on the narrow Dharara street in Varanasi’s Bajardiha area when “a crowd came running to protect themselves from the police’s batons and boots”, his father Mohammad Vakil said, according to a report by The Telegraph.

One of his friends, 15-year-old Mohammad Tanvir, is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at the Banaras Hindu University hospital.

Sageer

Vakil, a cook with a caterer, said his son died “because the police baton-charged a peaceful protest at 4pm”.

Sageer succumbed to injuries in a city hospital late evening. The child was left choking and unconscious after crowds chased by police ran over him and by the time he was picked up from the debris of brickbats and rushed to hospital, he was very critical. “When people rushed into the bylane, Sageer was caught in the stampede. Another 15-year-old boy playing with him is battling for life in hospital,” said a senior police officer. The Varanasi DM said he will write to the government for ex gratia relief to the boy’s family.

16 Mohammad Saif, age 25, occupation: labourer in a tannery. Shot in the stomach. City: Kanpur. Date: December 20, 2019

17 Aftab Alam, age 23, occupation: mason. Shot in the chest.City: Kanpur. Date: December 20, 2019

Protesters on Saturday (December 21, 2019) tried to burn down a police outpost at Yateemkhana area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as agitation against the new citizenship law and NRC went on for the second successive day, a day after two protesters died of bullet injuries.

Ashish Kumar Awasthi, the guard at the police outpost, said a crowd of hundreds tried to overpower him and two other police officials posted there. “They tried to burn down the outpost, but we stood strong. They were throwing big stones and bricks at us; then more police officials came to the rescue,” he said.

Mohammad Saif’s relatives

At 8.30 pm on Saturday, when The Sunday Express went there, the police outpost stood damaged, its windows and doors broken. Several vehicles parked outside were completely burnt.

The road leading to the outpost was strewn with glass shards, bricks and stones. There was heavy police deployment.

“One constable has received bullet injury on his shoulder and is critical. He is being treated,” SP (Rural), Kanpur, Pradyumn Singh, who was patrolling the area on Saturday night, said.

Asked about the sequence of events, Singh said, “Protesters had gathered in large numbers. They indulged in arson and burnt down around 20 vehicles. No protester has received any major injury; only teargas and rubber bullets were used to disperse the crowd.”

An officer who did want to be identified said, “The protest was initially peaceful. Then they wanted to take the march to Babupurwa area, where two people died on Friday during the protests. District officials, senior police officers and clerics tried to convince them to call it off, but they did not listen. Then, it turned violent…. Some protesters threw petrol bombs at the outpost.”

ADG, Kanpur zone, Prem Prakash, who was present near the site, said the situation is under control. “Yesterday, there were two deaths in Babupurwa. Their bodies were handed over to family members. Today, people tried to gather and take a march to Babupurwa.”

Prakash said 40 people were arrested on Friday, and seven on Saturday. Among the arrested are an MLA and a former MLA, he said.

Earlier in the day, around 3.30 pm, locals in Babupurwa area awaited the bodies of Mohammad Aftab (22) and Mohammad Saif (25), who died of bullet injuries on Friday during the violence near Eidgah mosque in Nayi Basti.

Their family members said the two were not part of the protests, and they do not know who fired on them.

Mohammad Raees (49), an uncle of Aftab, said the 22-year-old had gone to receive payment from his contractor for work done through the week as a daily wager.

Aftab’s father had died five years ago due to illness and the youth is survived by mother Nagma (51) and six siblings.

The victim’s brother, Mohammad Shadab (18), said Aftab was shot in the chest and the bullet left from the other side. “We don’t know who shot him. His body is supposed to come home; it will then go to the graveyard,” the teen said.

In Munshipurwa, under Babupurwa police station and around 1 km from Aftab’s home, a crowd had gathered at second victim Saif’s home. The area seemed tense, with heavy police deployment.

Saif’s father Mohammad Taqi, 54, a house painter, said “We have been told that he received two bullets — one in the hand and another on stomach. I saw the body yesterday.”

His mother Qamar Jahaan, 50, told mourning relatives, “He had gone for Friday prayers and was returning when he was shot.”

18 Mohammad Raees, age 30, occupation: papad seller. Shot in the stomach. City: Kanpur

30-year-old, Mohammad Raees who was injured and later died in police firing, was brought to the home in Kanpur’s Begumpurwa area on a vegetable cart by a group of children from the neighbourhood.

His mother Kismattun Nisa says, “He (Mohammad Raees) bled all night. We tied a shirt around the wound. He kept telling us that the police shot him. He was shot in the stomach.”

Parents of Mohammad Raees

Mohammad Raees son of Mohammad Shareef succumbed to injuries on Sunday and was laid to rest on Monday in a nearby graveyard.

According to his parents, he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle the next day only. They said they did not take Raees to the hospital immediately after he was brought home as they were terrified. People told them that if they take their son to the hospital, police will lodge cases against other members of the family for rioting.

His 61-year-old father still works as a daily wage labourer, while Raees used to sell papads.

Parents of Mohammad Raees

Recalling the tragedy, the family told that Raees had gone for Friday prayers at Eidgah mosque, which became the centre of the protest against the new citizenship law in Kanpur. He is one of the three persons who succumbed to injuries in the protest at Eidgah mosque.

His father told that Raees was his only son who would take care of his parents by giving them whatever money he could make, though Shareef is a father of seven — four sons and three daughters.

However, police said that Raees died as he had Hepatitis B, the claim which Raees parents deny. They even denied having any knowledge of Raees being Hepatitis B-positive.

There are several damaged cars outside the Eidgah mosque. Several women residents of the area have accused police of beating them.

35-year-old, Ghazala Sabiha Hashmi, a student of law at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Law in Kanpur, was pulled from her house by policemen and taken outside to a spot outside the Eidgah mosque where they assaulted here. “I have some injuries which you can see,” Hashmi said as she showed her injury marks on her hands and knees. Indian Express reported.

She added that many women, who were beaten up by police that day, would not speak up “because they are scared”.

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said that she was assaulted. “All the men were taken away and locked up at police stations… A few of them are still in custody”, she said.

However SSP (Kanpur) Anant Deo refuted the allegations saying, “If women were beaten up, they can complain to me, the DM or any official… I have not received any such complaint till now.”

19 Faiz Khan, age 25, occupation: private employee. Shot in the throat. City: Rampur

On the night of Friday, December 20, Faiz Khan took his 14-year-old niece Samia to the hospital for the doctor to look at her, as she had fallen ill. He was with his sister in law, and had driven them there since he was the best driver in the family. Soon, he would be leaving them to go to work in Dubai, in February in the coming year. The next morning, he left the house to finish up some of the paperwork remaining for his trip, between 10 and 12 pm.

Father of Faiz Khan

On that morning, a large protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was being held on the streets of Rampur. He had not gone for the protest itself, his twin brother Faraz said, adding, “If he was going to the protest, I would have been with him. I was at home at the time.”

Faiz saw a crowd standing in the street, beside the Hathi Khanna crossing. The ulemas of the main masjid in Rampur had put out a call for a protest on Saturday earlier in the week, but on Friday morning, a meeting had taken place between them and the police, and by Friday night, a message had been put out that the protest had been cancelled. While the call for the protest had spread like wildfire through the community, news of its cancellation had not.

There were thousands of people on the streets across Rampur – at the Hathi Khanna crossing itself, there were at least two thousand, Faiz’s uncle told The Wire.

Barricades were erected by the police when the crowd started – which was not being allowed to march toward its destination – grew restive. That was when the police started to fire tear gas into the crowd to get them to disperse.

Faiz was in the crowd, watching while this was happening. When the tear gas started to choke the crowd, he saw an old man fall to his knees, and collapse onto the street. He darted out, and grabbed him, trying to pull him away from the stampede that was gathering, to take him to safety.

That was when a bullet hit him bang in the middle of his throat – right between his clavicle – breaking through his oesophagus, and lodging into his neck.

Faiz fell to the ground.

20 Mohammad Noor alias Noora, age 30, occupation: daily wage laborer. Shot in the head. City: Muzaffarnagar

The wailing of women is heard from a distance. The lane can hardly accommodate more than three men walking alongside. As one steps closer the smell of cooking fills the air in front of Noor Mohammed’s dilapidated house in what is ironically called Nayi Abadi in Muzaffarnagar’s Muslim-dominated Khalapar area.

Guests have come to mourn the death of Noor who died of a gun shot injury on December 20, when the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, leaving one dead and several injured.

They could not see Noor for he was buried at Daurala on Saturday evening, a town between Muzaffarnagar and Meerut – where Noor was referred to after the grievous injury.

Mohammad Noor with his infant daughter

According to Noor’s elder brother Umardaraz, the police thought if the body was brought to Muzaffarnagar, it would create a law and order situation.

Nobody exactly knows where the bullet came from.

Umardaraz, who was part of the protest, says gunshots were fired after the local MP and Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan emerged on the scene with his supporters at the Mahavir Chowk, which protesters coming from Meenakshi Chowk had to pass to reach the Collectorate. “He pushed the police to take action against the peaceful protesters,” Umardaraz, like many others around him, alleges. There is seething anger. “We want to fight back but we know it is a lost battle. Only God is with us now,” says Umardaraz. Mr. Baliyan could not be reached for comment.

The youngest of three brothers, Noor used to earn ₹400 to 500 per day by driving private vehicles. “He has left behind a one-and-half-year-old daughter, and a wife who is six months’ pregnant. Who will fight his case?” asks Umardaraz who works as a cook at weddings. “We haven’t lodged any complaint. There is pressure from the police not to talk about the case,” he says.

Another profile of Mohammad Noor:

Noor Mohammad, a 26-year-old driver, was shot in his left temple during this protest and he died the same night. His wife, Sanno, who is seven months pregnant, said her husband had left home around 2.30 pm for namaaz at a local mosque. “He told me he would be joining the protesters after the namaaz,” said Sanno.

But Sanno insists that her husband was a “darpok” (timid man) who would never indulge in violence. “He would shiver of I ever screamed at him at home.”

Noor Mohammad was an orphan and now his wife and 18-month-old daughter are left to fend for themselves. “I don’t know, who killed my husband, but I have no one to care for me now,” said the 23-year-old woman.

Sanno said she hasn’t filed a police complaint yet. “They didn’t hand over my husband’s body to us for three days. We finally cremated them in Meerut (where he was taken to a hospital) on Monday. I don’t have any hopes from the police,” she said.

Mohammad Chand, father-in-law of Mohammad Noor

Sanno’s father, Mohammad Chand, said that he wouldn’t take “any step that will offend the government”. “My daughter is left with a little daughter. She will do as I say and I won’t take any step that will put her in any further trouble. Any decision to even seek police action will be taken only after consulting other members of my family,” said Chand. In the same neighbourhood, a 20-year-old painter, Mohammad Naushad, was shot in his right foot during the protest. “My son was returning home from work. He doesn’t care about these protests,” said his father, Abdul Wahab.

21 Mohammad Shahfroz, age 22, occupation: truck driver. Shot in the stomach. City: Sambhal

It was Shahroz’s 22nd birthday on December 20. He had no idea what wrong had gone at his hometown since he had arrived in Sambhal early on Friday. After parking the pulp-paper laden truck near Chaudhary Sarai, he reached home to give a surprise to his family having come all the way from Mumbai after driving continuously for two days.

When violence broke out in the afternoon, a neighbour told him to move his truck to a safer place to avoid any damage. He was shot when he stepped out of his house around 4.30 pm.

Parents of Mohammad Shahfroz

Shahroz’s father Mohammad Yameen said, “We all were very happy to see him after a long time all of sudden. It was also his birthday, so the celebrations would have been double. In the afternoon, I went to the mosque along with him to offer Friday namaz.”

As soon as the namaz got over, the truck owner Tanveer informed Shahroz to relocate the vehicle to a safer place as there was some chaos near Chaudhary Sarai. He rushed to the road side where his truck was stationed.

Yameen added, “The situation was tense in the area since Thursday when some miscreants had set two buses on fire. Around that time, police had already started lathicharging on the protesters at Chaudhary Sarai. And when he reached near his truck, a stray bullet hit him in the stomach. It was my son’s birthday but the police killed him.”

Police said that the family had no idea what went wrong. “They learnt about the incident from a phone call, following which they rushed to the hospital only to find their son dead,” police said.

His mother, Rizwana Begum, had no control of the tears that kept rolling from her eyes. “I called him twice, he looked at me and wanted to say something but he stopped. He didn’t speak any more, she said.

Earlier, police had claimed that Shahroz was not shot but he succumbed to other injuries. However, the post-mortem report confirmed that Shahroz died due to the bullet injury.

Superintendent of police Yamuna Prasad told TOI, “Though the post-mortem report has revealed that Shahroz was shot in the stomach, we are yet to ascertain who fired at him. Police didn’t fire even a single bullet on that day. We are thus examining which kind of weapon was used to inflict the injury.”

Shahroz’s parents, meanwhile, told TOI that he was very caring and bore a lot of financial burden for the family. “He had told me that he had been collecting money to take us on Haj,” his mother said.

22 Bilal Pasha, age 31, occupation: daily wage laborer. Shot in the face. City: Sambhal

Bilal Pasha, a 31-year-old labourer, too was on the roadways bus stand, busy with his daily outdoor work. As the protests turned violent and everyone was running for cover, Pasha saw a child being caught in the melee. He went ahead to rescue the child but a cop, according to locals, pulled his revolver and shot Pasha in his face, point blank. He died on the spot. He was father of three daughters, aged 4 years, 2.5 years and 10 months.

Bilal Pasha

The FIR in his case clearly says he was killed by a policeman but the police has made no headway in the investigation. SP Yamuna Prasad told this correspondent that an investigation was being conducted.

23 Mohammad Wakeel, age 25, occupation: auto rickshaw driver. Shot in the abdomen. City: Lucknow

Ten days after the death of Mohammad Wakeel during the citizenship law protest in Lucknow, the area surrounding his house in Daulatganj is still cloaked in mourning and fear.

For the past week, Shanno Zaidi, who lives in the house adjacent to Wakeel’s, has not allowed her 20-year-old son to go out. “I have been so scared since Wakeel has died,” she told Newslaundry. “It could have been my son too.”

Wakeel, about 32, was killed by a bullet that hit him in the stomach during the violence in Lucknow on December 19. His shooter has not been identified. Wakeel’s family said he wasn’t part of the protest — he was on his way to buy medicines for his wife Sabina, who is seven months pregnant.

Wakeel and his wife Rubina

His father, Mohommad Sharfuddin, told Newslaundry that while out to buy medicines, Wakeel heard a curfew had been imposed and that the pharmacy was shut. “He thought he will buy some groceries in case the curfew remains for longer. On the way to the grocery shop, he was shot near the Satkhanda police post, which was burnt during the protests,” Sharfuddin said.

He added: “He had nothing to do with the protests. He was a simple auto-rickshaw driver who had to feed a family of 11 people; he didn’t even have the time to participate in such protests.” Wakeel’s household comprises three sisters and four brothers, his wife, and his parents. They live in two rooms rented out of a seven-room apartment.

Wakeel did not die on the spot. He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, and died some time after. His body was taken to a graveyard, directly from the hospital.

Outside Wakeel’s house in Daulatganj

According to Wakeel’s sister Nasreen Bano, who is married, the police urged the family not to bring the body to the house before burial as they feared violence might break out.

Nasreen said, “Bhai didn’t even get a chance to see his house for the last time. Even his last rites were performed outside. We didn’t get to see him properly, we were allowed only a few minutes before the body was taken away. Our hearts bled at that thought.”

Wakeel was the sole breadwinner of the entire family. His father had been a daily wage earner before he was diagnosed with arthritis. He’s been on bedrest for some time now. “I ceased to be the head of the family the day that my son started earning money and taking the responsibility of the house,” his father said.

Wakeel married Sabina last year. Her name then was Savita, a Hindu who married Wakeel against the wishes of both their families. She converted to Islam after they married.

Wakeel’s younger brother, Mohammad Taufeeq, said he’s worried about Sabina. “She doesn’t talk to anybody in our family or even her own family. After converting to Islam, her whole world had been restricted to bhaiya. She is seven months pregnant and alone now. We don’t know how she will manage.”

The District Urban Development Authority has offered Sabina a 370 sq ft house near IIM Road, in compensation for Wakeel’s death.

Wakeel’s friend, Mohammad Amir, works at a marriage hall nearby. He said Wakeel was the “big brother” of the house. “He took care of everything at home. He was soft-spoken, always righteous, and never engaged with anybody violently.”

Ten days later, everyone in Wakeel’s house is busy with chores. One sister grinds chutney, another washes clothes. His mother is in the kitchen, preparing lunch. Their faces are lined with grief.

Taufeeq tells Newslaundry that Wakeel had been making plans for the wedding of their youngest sister, Ruby. Ruby is 16, and the only unmarried sister. “Her wedding was one of the things that was top-most priority for bhaiya,” says Taufeeq. “He wanted to have a grand wedding for her because he was quite close to her.”

Ruby opens a cupboard. She takes out a handbag, a pair of jeans, and some blouses and places them on the bed. “Bhaiya was my angel,” she says. “He used to even get me jeans to wear, despite my parents’ disapproval. I once told him I wanted a purse. He got me the prettiest one on Eid.”

The purse Wakeel bought for his sister

Meanwhile, the police have said Wakeel did not die due to police firing. On the day of his death, OP Singh, the director general of the Uttar Pradesh police, released a statement, saying: “No death in police firing, police will investigate the reason. We are looking at the CCTV footage.” Ten days later, there is no suspect in Wakeel’s death, and the family still hasn’t been given Wakeel’s postmortem report.

