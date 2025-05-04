May 28, 2025

Press Release – 04.05.2025

Judicial Inquiry Demanded into Custodial Deaths in Araria – JJSS, NAPM, APCR

Even NHRC and SHRC Haven’t Received Post-Mortem Reports or Cause of Death

NHRC Holds Jail Administration Responsible for Human Rights Violation and Orders ₹5 Lakh Compensation for Md. Sajjad’s Family

The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS), and Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) held a press conference today over the recurring custodial deaths in Araria.

Relatives of the deceased – Naresh Dharkar, Md. Sajjad, and Md. Sohrab Khan – addressed the press, alleging that these deaths occurred due to beatings in jail or police custody. They stated that the administration conceals the truth and fabricates stories. They questioned how someone declared healthy during a routine medical checkup could die just a day or two after entering jail. Why are no questions being asked of the police, jail authorities, or the magistrate who sent them to custody? Shouldn’t it be investigated that if the medical report didn’t indicate poor health, how did the accused die so quickly?

Md. Sohrab Khan’s brother, Md. Shahid Khan, stated that they received no hearing anywhere. When they protested, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer made promises, including showing CCTV footage, but later claimed it was not possible.

Solti Devi, wife of the late Naresh Dharkar, said she received no justice. She was not even told why her husband died. She asked how she is supposed to feed their young children.

Nikhat, daughter of Md. Sajjad, said her father died in jail, and by the time they were informed, the post-mortem had already been conducted. His nails had been pulled out, indicating torture.

Advocate Nawaz explained the legal shortcomings in the case, from the court to the jail. For instance, the post-mortem should have been conducted in the presence of the family and recorded on video, which clearly didn’t happen. In Naresh Dharkar’s case, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) sent multiple notices to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Araria, but they never received the post-mortem CD, cause of death, or the magistrate’s report. Similarly, in Md. Sajjad’s case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) noted these issues and ordered the Bihar government to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to his family, holding the jail administration responsible for human rights violations.

Ashish Ranjan said that custodial deaths in Araria are not stopping. Md. Mumtaz and Md. Ashfaq died in 2020, Imran in 2021, Md. Sajjad and Naresh Dharkar in 2022, Mitthu Singh and Chandni Kumari in 2024, and Sohrab Khan and Mithilesh Ram in 2025 – all while in police or judicial custody.

It is shocking that accused individuals are said to commit suicide in a police station under constant surveillance. How do people die right after entering jail? This is a major question demanding answers. He added that families are not even being provided basic information and have to repeatedly visit the police station to get post-mortem reports. These are extremely poor families struggling to survive. According to NHRC guidelines, the government must provide compensation.

Sharing their personal grief, the families demanded:

FIRs be filed naming responsible individuals.

A high-level investigation be launched into these deaths in Araria.

The organizing groups made the following demands to the administration:

In all custodial death cases, bodies should be sent for post-mortem without exception, and written copies of the report must be provided to families within 24 hours.

FIRs must be immediately lodged against responsible officials.

Affected families must receive appropriate compensation.

Responsible officials must be suspended immediately.

Under the Bihar Prison Manual, non-official observers (including human rights workers and civil society members) must be appointed per Subsection (25) of Section 59 of the Prisons Act, 1894 .

. A judicial commission must be set up to investigate repeated deaths in Araria jail.

Contacts:

Ashish Ranjan – 9973363664

Nawaz Hasan – 7248690083