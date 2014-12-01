Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o (1938–2025)

May 30, 2025

We collect some spontaneous reactions from comrades to the death of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, and a statement from CPI-ML Red Star

****

Today I received two pieces of news. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o is no more.

His explanation of why writing in indigenous languages is essential – and why, without doing so, imperialists will pat you on the back while former colonial subjects remain busy purging the bloodlessness of colonial intellectual culture, instead of thinking about the working people of their own countries – is simply extraordinary. If you haven’t read it, read his book Decolonising the Mind, about the decolonization of thought.

And then there’s Spivak – who, after going to the land of the colonizer, became the voice of the Third World subaltern, and back home was accepted by semi-landlord semi-intellectual elites as a professor at an American university. She stayed silent when Trump attacked her own university. She remained silent about the genocide in Gaza. And now, apparently, she is going to give a lecture on Marx — entry fee ₹1000, ₹800 for students.

Once again, I urge you: Read Decolonising the Mind.

*****

My beloved writer and my comrade Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o passed away yesterday (on the morning of May 28). Below is a very brief note I had written last year on his most recent book:

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s last book is titled The Language of Languages: Reflections on Translation. It was published last year (2023). The subtitle itself loudly declares the book’s central theme: translation. This book brings together various essays and speeches by Ngũgĩ on this subject.

Yes, what is translation? What does it do? How can translation serve as a bridge to “global culture”? And what is the politics of translation? How can translation even become a powerful tool of protest and resistance? Among many other topics and questions, Ngũgĩ attempts to address these in the book. Alongside, he beautifully presents the following profound observation about translation:

“Translation is the universal language of languages.”

His conceptual and theoretical framing of “language of languages” struck me as brilliant. I was also particularly moved by this powerful passage from Ngũgĩ:

Languages […] arranged in a hierarchy of unequal power relationships—the imperial way—produce catastrophe. Monolingualism, setting itself on top of the hierarchy, suffocates the subordinate languages and cultures. But arranged in a network of equal give-and-take—the democratic way—languages give life to each other. To sum up: monolingualism is the carbon monoxide of cultures; multilingualism is the oxygen. […] Translation is one of the means by which languages and cultures do and can give life to each other. They enable the network of equal give-and-take—the democratic way.

It must be said that the 21st century has already witnessed a great deal of thoughtful work on translation. As a result, a wide range of ideas and theories on translation have come to light.

However, in just 95 pages—and in simple, beautiful, fluent, and even musical English—Ngũgĩ presents a series of sharp insights on the nature, role, and politics of translation. I believe this is what gives the book its excellence and indispensability.

Against the backdrop of dense, convoluted, theory-heavy academic English, Ngũgĩ’s style reveals the elegance of clarity.

****

Statement from CPI-ML Red Star

Red Salute to Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o (1938–2025)

With profound sorrow and deep revolutionary respect, we mourn the passing of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the Kenyan novelist, essayist, playwright, and militant anti-imperialist intellectual, who departed this world in 2025.

Ngũgĩ was not merely a writer — he was a people’s fighter, a cultural warrior who stood firmly against the forces of imperialism, colonialism, and global capitalism. From his early novels like Weep Not, Child and Petals of Blood, to his prison memoir Detained, and his ideological writings like Decolonising the Mind, Ngũgĩ exposed the violent wounds inflicted upon the African continent by the colonial machine.

Ngũgĩ rejected the colonial languages and returned to his mother tongue, Gikuyu, challenging the Western stranglehold over African consciousness. In doing so, he exposed the cultural arm of imperialism — the way language is used as a weapon to erase memory, to dominate identity, and to enforce submission. This act of resistance was not symbolic — it was revolutionary.

His works echoed the Marxist conviction that literature must serve the people. His commitment to class struggle, anti-racism, and the liberation of oppressed nations remains a beacon for writers and revolutionaries across the world. His incarceration by the Kenyan regime was testimony to his power — his words shook the throne.

Ngũgĩ stood in solidarity with struggles beyond Africa — from Latin America to Palestine, from the Dalits of India to the Indigenous peoples of the world. His internationalism was not charity; it was proletarian solidarity.

As the world bids farewell to this titan of anti-colonial thought, we affirm: Ngũgĩ is not dead. His words live, his struggle continues. We, who believe in a world without exploitation, without domination, without oppression — will carry forward his flame.

Let us write in the language of the people, speak the truth of the working class, and fight for the liberation of all humanity.

Red Salute, Comrade Ngũgĩ!

Lal Salaam!