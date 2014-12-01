Opinion: Raipur has changed so much

June 1, 2025

These notes are from a comrade’s recent visit to Raipur.

Raipur has changed so much. Most of those who do politics centered in West Bengal don’t truly grasp the danger of the BJP in their bones. But those who have to travel across different regions of India for work know just how terrifying the threat of the BJP really is.

What was Raipur like before? I had always seen Raipur as an open, culturally inclined, homely city. This time, I was quite shocked. After the BJP came to power, the city seems to have changed completely. Though Chhattisgarh is a state within the so-called ‘cow belt,’ there had never been incidents of mob lynching against Muslims before—something that has happened only after the BJP took over.

This time, our party’s Central Committee meeting was held in Raipur. We had to conduct the meeting almost semi-secretly. It’s impossible to book any venue under the party’s name now. The places where we had held meetings and conferences many times before are now gripped with fear at the sight of a red flag or the sound of “Lal Salaam” (Red Salute). There are hassles with the police and intelligence agencies, and Bajrang Dal can also stir up trouble. So, we had to hold the five-day meeting under the banner of a workers’ union, without displaying any symbol.

Everywhere on the streets, the dominance of triangular saffron flags is visible. Forget the red flag—there’s not even a trace of the national tricolor. Watching this, it felt as if the day isn’t far when the country’s flag will be saffron, just as Savarkar had dreamed.

In North and Central India, even men wear a shoulder cloth (uttariya). Earlier, these came in various colors. Now it’s only saffron. If you hang saffron around your neck and hold saffron in your hand, you may well have more power in today’s New India than the administration itself. You can do anything you want—lynch Dalits, behead political opponents.

This will happen in West Bengal too. That day is not far.

Anyway, despite all this, we still carried on with our work. We even did some street-corner campaigning. A very successful convention was held. Revolutionary greetings to the comrades of Chhattisgarh.