Review of Caste and Revolution by N. Ravi

June 11, 2025

This review was written by Manish Azad and is available at janchowk.com

During the Naxalbari movement, when the first Congress of the CPI (ML) was held under the leadership of Comrade Charu Mazumdar in 1970, 90% of the comrades selected for the Central Committee were from upper castes. By 2004, when the Maoist Party was founded, the proportion of upper-caste comrades had dropped to 49%. By 2016, this number had further decreased to just 31%, meaning that 69% of the Central Committee members were now from Adivasi, Dalit, and backward communities. Recently, the Maoist Party’s General Secretary, Comrade Keshav Rao alias Basava Raju – killed in an encounter on May 21 – also came from a backward community. After the arrest of Sitaramaiya, K.G. Satyamurthy, who came from a Dalit Christian background, became the General Secretary of the People’s War Party.

This important information is given in the book Caste and Revolution, published this year, written by N. Ravi. Comrade Ravi himself has been part of the Maoist movement and during his 7 years in prison, he met and held long conversations with many top leaders of the Maoist Party. As a result, the book offers a very objective and balanced review of the Maoist movement’s internal reflections on caste and its socio-political practices.

The book contains five chapters. Each chapter explores a different dimension of caste in simple yet profound terms.

In the first chapter, the author investigates the controversial topic of the evolving relationship between caste and class in a changing historical context. The author argues:

“Caste was a specific type of class relation that emerged under India’s unique circumstances.” [p-8]

He partly agrees with Dr. Ambedkar’s formulation that caste is a “closed class,” but suggests it should be further developed.

The entry of the British brought major changes to the caste-class relationship. Ravi highlights this clearly:

“When the British entered India’s political, economic, and social domains, it led to many changes in caste-class relations. Their entry disrupted the close alignment between caste and class. These changes have accelerated over the past 6-7 decades, making it impossible now to claim that caste and class are the same.” [p-8]

Quoting Saket Rajan, author of Making History: The History of Karnataka, Ravi describes Indian feudalism as “caste-based feudalism” or “caste-feudalism.”

Another key factor in the evolution of caste-class relations, according to Ravi, was the series of anti-caste and anti-feudal movements over the past 150 years. He states:

“Mass struggles and the capitalist mode of production – these two forces have influenced and strengthened each other in transforming caste and the feudal system.” [p-9]

Ravi notes concrete changes on the ground:

“In this process, the agrarian Shudra castes broke free from caste oppression by upper castes. By 1947, in nearly every part of the country, segments of these Shudra castes emerged as rural elites and, inheriting the legacy of the ‘higher’ castes, themselves became caste oppressors.” [p-9]

This is an important observation. Post-1947, many of the major atrocities and massacres against Dalits in South India have been perpetrated by backward castes. Similar trends are now evident in Uttar Pradesh, where backward castes such as Yadavs and Kurmis are increasingly involved in atrocities against Dalits.

Based on this analysis, the author rejects the popular slogan of “Bahujan unity” as an illusion. Dr. Ambedkar himself once attempted such unity, collaborating with Sahajanand Saraswati and Periyar. However, even then, backward castes were undergoing rapid economic stratification, which was absent among Dalits.

Post-1947, reservation policies and other factors led to the emergence of a small Dalit middle class with its own class interests and complexities.

Intervening in the Marxist base-superstructure debate, the author clearly states that caste is part of both the base and superstructure, a nuance early communists failed to grasp due to their revisionist line.

The author acknowledges Dr. Ambedkar’s unparalleled contribution to raising the question of caste annihilation but critiques Ambedkar for limiting the analysis to Hindu religion and scriptures, without connecting caste annihilation to the land question. Later Dalit/Ambedkarite movements also failed to break this limitation.

Although Dr. Ambedkar did advocate land nationalization, he did not specify which social forces would carry this out. This gap has been a major barrier to collaboration between communist/Naxalite movements and Dalit/Ambedkarite movements. Ravi writes that the communists/Naxalites, having learned from experience, have significantly corrected their errors on the caste question, whereas Ambedkarites remain trapped in the superstructure. Ironically, Ambedkarites often accuse communists/Naxalites of viewing caste merely as a superstructural issue.

The final chapter of the book is a brilliant review of Anand Teltumbde’s well-known book Khairlanji: A Strange and Bitter Crop. Using this review, Ravi confirms his broader thesis. The Khairlanji atrocity occurred in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, where the victim family was Mahar and the perpetrators were Kunbi, a backward caste. Land ownership in that area is concentrated in this caste.

At the time of the massacre, most administrative posts in Bhandara were held by Dalits, many of them Mahar, but this did not benefit the victim family. Ravi observes:

“For Dalits to expect that having people of their caste in the state machinery will change the nature of the state is naive.” [p-97]

Concluding the discussion, Ravi agrees with Anand Teltumbde and states:

“Caste annihilation is not possible while standing on the ground of caste consciousness, caste identity, and caste-based identity movements.” [p-101]

The third chapter, Caste – Theory and Praxis of the Revolutionary Movement, is particularly important. It provides a concise but insightful review of how the communist movement – especially the Naxalite/Maoist stream – has addressed the caste question.

Without mincing words, the author writes about two CPI General Secretaries:

“Figures like P.C. Joshi and S.A. Dange could not shed their Brahminical worldview.” [p-50]

This reminds me of an incident where Dange’s son-in-law wrote a book praising the Vedas, with a foreword by Dange that uncritically glorified the past – sparking controversy within the party.

Similarly, during the 1942 Second Congress of CPI under P.C. Joshi, portraits of Nehru and Gandhi were displayed in the conference hall, exposing CPI’s ideological bankruptcy at the time. Hence, expecting CPI to take a correct position on the caste question was unrealistic.

It was during the Naxalite movement that the core of the caste question was first grasped. Charu Mazumdar’s slogan of integrating with poor and landless peasants pointed in this direction, as these groups were predominantly Dalit. Anti-feudal struggles on the ground often included actions against caste oppression.

Ravi notes that despite their sharp criticism of Gandhi, CPI(ML) initially adopted the term Harijan in their literature, even though Dalit (used by Dr. Ambedkar) was already in use. Later Naxalite movements corrected this mistake.

Ravi then details how a comprehensive understanding of caste developed within the Naxalite movement, particularly after 1977. The 1979 Agrarian Revolution Document of the People’s War Party included the first detailed discussion on caste. In 2004, the Maoist Party’s formation was accompanied by a Perspective Document on caste and caste annihilation, summarizing the movement’s experience and theory. The 2007 Unity Congress of the Maoist Party passed a significant resolution on bringing Dalits, Adivasis, and other oppressed minorities into leadership.

Alongside this ideological journey, Ravi also highlights the practical achievements of the Naxalite/Maoist movement on the caste front. A key example is the defeat of upper-caste private armies in Bihar (Sunlight Sena, Brahmarshi Sena, Ranveer Sena, etc.). While the movement may not have greatly improved Dalits’ economic status, its contribution to Dalit self-respect is unmatched – primarily because the Naxalites/Maoists centered the land question (“Land to the tiller”) and mobilized Dalits and other oppressed groups around it. With over 90% of Dalits being landless, the movement has demonstrated that

“The Dalit question is essentially a class question.” [p-59]

The fourth chapter deals with constitutionalism. Ravi offers a brilliant general and specific critique of the Indian Constitution, acknowledging Dr. Ambedkar’s objective role in framing rights based on the people’s awareness at the time. Citing Marx’s analysis in The Eighteenth Brumaire, Ravi argues that constitutions are products of class struggle and involve many social relations.

He also debunks the myth of Dr. Ambedkar’s supposed “unchanging relationship” with the Constitution by quoting Ambedkar himself:

“I am not the author of the Constitution. I am an unknown political figure. What I did, I did against my will.” (Rajya Sabha, Sept 3, 1953) [p-80]

Throughout the book, Ravi emphasizes that anti-feudal movements, anti-caste movements (especially South India’s anti-Brahmin movements), limited land reform, and the penetration of capitalism into villages have displaced upper-caste landowners in many areas, replacing them with a small elite from backward castes—who are now the main source of Dalit oppression.

This analysis may hold true for the South, but not for North India, especially Uttar Pradesh, where Brahmins, Thakurs, and Bhumihars still own significant land and, allied with feudal elements among backward castes, continue large-scale oppression of Dalits. We have seen this firsthand during “Go to the Villages” campaigns, and the statistics confirm it.

Today, as the government seeks to completely crush the Maoist movement, it is crucial to understand their ideological and practical achievements on the caste question and to recognize what ideas are being attacked in the name of ending Maoism. These ideas are essential for the democratization of our feudal society.

This important book is published by Change Publications, Hyderabad, and costs only ₹150. To purchase it, send a WhatsApp message to 7032668635.

(Manish Azad is a writer and activist.)