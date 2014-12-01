Do the Authorities Respect the People’s Right to Dignified Final Rites?

June 12, 2025

By Padmakumari, Amarula Bandhu-Mitrula Sangham (Association of Families and Friends of Martyrs)

After the failure of the 2004 peace talks, the state escalated its repression of revolutionaries, killing them in fake encounters and dumping their bodies in heaps. Parents and blood relatives risked their lives to retrieve these bodies, under constant threat of violence.

Until roughly 22 years ago, it was unheard of for families to retrieve the bodies of revolutionaries killed in encounters, especially those from other states. Following the 2004 talks, the police began requiring families to present written certification from the police station to prove their relationship to the deceased, even when the police themselves often had no record of the identities or deliberately withheld this information. In such circumstances, families relied on party announcements or personal suspicions and traveled to claim the bodies. Many lacked formal identification such as Aadhar cards; they used ration cards or driving licenses instead.

During these times, obtaining an identity letter from the local village panchayat became crucial. Given the rampant lawlessness fostered by Salwa Judum and government-backed vigilante groups, we were forced to notify our local police, who in turn would communicate with police in the destination areas, simply to ensure minimal protection from these armed gangs. This practice was primarily adopted when traveling to Chhattisgarh.

When revolutionary leader Mallojula Koteshwar Rao alias Kishenji was martyred, the authorities demanded DNA verification. His elder brother arranged this as required. I, along with Varavara Rao and Kishenji’s niece, traveled to Kolkata to secure the body. In other states, Aadhar was generally sufficient.

Over time, with persistent struggle by families and the Bandhu-Mitrula Sangham, we succeeded in establishing the practice of claiming bodies using Aadhar and proof of address. Yet the threat remained: police often invoked the 72-hour rule, after which bodies could be summarily cremated. Fearing this, we regularly sought court orders, particularly in cases of staged “encounters”, demanding re-postmortems and proper preservation of bodies.

A landmark moment came in 2006, following the fake encounter killing of Madhav. Our association waged a determined fight. Together with families and allied people’s organizations, over 150 of us confronted the Home Minister, Jana Reddy, in a press conference at the Secretariat. Senior human rights lawyer K.G. Kannabiran was instrumental in securing a commitment from the minister. Simultaneously, our leader Narsanna filed a civil liberties petition in the High Court. The authorities attempted to mislead us by refusing to reveal where the bodies were being taken. Undeterred, 60 of us traveled across four districts over three days, tracking the movements of the state.

The High Court ultimately issued a strong rebuke to the government. It ruled that:

Bodies must be returned to families to be brought home.

The Association and the public must not be obstructed from attending final rites.

Unclaimed or unidentified bodies must be handed over to the Association.

Since that landmark judgment, final rites for martyrs have generally proceeded without state interference. On rare occasions, authorities have tried to obstruct this process by filing frivolous cases, but despite this, our Association has helped families reclaim over 500 bodies to date, providing essential support and solidarity to Adivasi families across the region.

Today, under the BJP government, we are witnessing a disturbing regression to the brutal practices of the 1980s. Constitutional rights are being openly trampled. Parents’ rights over the bodies of their children are being suppressed with the barrel of a gun and with fire.



In a recent atrocity, the bodies of Keshav Rao and four other martyrs were secretly burned after detaining their families. The state shamelessly lied, claiming that “no one came to claim the bodies.”

In the case of Comrade Chalam, the MRO and village panchayat were intimidated and prevented from issuing the mandatory blood-relative verification certificate. Officials kept delaying the process under false pretenses, while the district SP explicitly refused to issue the required papers. This deliberate stalling tactic was clearly aimed at crossing the 72-hour threshold so the state could claim the body was “unclaimed.”