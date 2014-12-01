Punjab: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee Leader Bikkar Singh Hathoa Arrested

June 14, 2025

Statements from different organizations

Entire Village Sealed by Police to Prevent Protest for the Release of Imprisoned Comrades

Zonal Finance Secretary Bikkar Singh Hathoa Arrested!

Mukesh Maloud, Zonal President of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, issued a statement to the press stating that Dalits and landless people of Punjab have long been engaged in a struggle under the leadership of the committee. Their demand is the implementation of the Land Ceiling Act of 1972 and redistribution of surplus land as per the provisions of that law.

As part of this movement, hundreds of activists were recently taken into police custody while trying to settle in Begampura on the land of an abandoned village. Following further announcements of protest, all detained activists were released unconditionally—except for thirteen workers from the village of Shadihari.

After announcing a protest on June 2 for the release of these remaining comrades, a meeting was held with the Sangrur administration. They promised a meeting with three Punjab government ministers on June 18 and assured the release of all jailed comrades within three days.

However, the Sangrur administration broke its promise. A permanent protest was to begin today in front of the DC office in Sangrur. But police sealed off the villages, confining people within their homes. During a supposed negotiation with the administration, Zonal Leader Bikkar Singh Hathoa was deceitfully arrested.

Maloud stated that the Punjab government is attempting to crush the Dalit and landless people’s struggle with brute force. He declared that the silencing of Dalit voices will not be tolerated at any cost and demanded the immediate release of the arrested comrades.

Meanwhile, the protest for their release continues in village Shadihari.

PSU Condemns Arrest of Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee Leader Bikkar Singh Hathoa After Being Summoned for Dialogue

People Planning to Join the Permanent Protest From Today Also Stopped at Various Locations

The Punjab Students' Union (PSU) strongly condemns this action by the Punjab government and police administration. They demand the immediate release of Bikkar Singh Hathoa and the 12 Dalits from Shadihari.

Arrest of Land Rights Struggle Committee Leader Bikkar Singh Hathoa After Being Called for Dialogue is Highly Condemnable: Istri Jagriti Manch

People Heading for Permanent Protest from Today Also Stopped at Various Locations

The Istri Jagriti Manch strongly condemns the actions of the Punjab government and police administration and demands the immediate release of Bikkar Singh Hathoa and the 12 Dalits from Shadihari.