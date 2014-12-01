Reports of mass rape of Adivasis in Bastar

June 17, 2025

This news was conveyed by Himanshu Kumar on June 15.

Yesterday, Soni Sori and I had come to Chennai to attend a seminar. At the event, Soni Sori shared the story of a girl named Lakkhe.

Lakkhe had been killed and brought from Gampur village in Dantewada district. Her body was kept at the Dantewada police station.

The women of the village told Soni Sori that the police had dragged the girl from her home and taken her into the forest. There, a large number of policemen gang-raped her. The girl kept screaming in the forest, but they kept the villagers at bay at gunpoint, not allowing them to go near.

The girl cried out, “Mother, save me! Father, help!” A few hours later, her screams stopped.

Soni Sori asked the women: “Did you hear any gunshots?” The women replied: “No, there were no gunshots.” The girl had died due to rape and brutal torture. Not from bullets.

Soni Sori then went to the Dantewada police station and questioned the officer in charge: “How did this girl die?” He replied: “She was a Naxal commander and was killed in an encounter.” Soni lifted the plastic sheet covering the body and asked, “Where is the bullet wound? Show me.” At that point, the officer began making excuses.

But this is not an isolated story. This is just one among thousands of similar incidents of state-sponsored violence against Adivasis in Bastar.