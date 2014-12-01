June 19, 2025

Condemn the Police Crackdown Across Mumbai Against the Protest Rally Called in Solidarity with Palestine

We strongly condemn the widespread police repression across Mumbai aimed at suppressing a peaceful protest against the ongoing Israeli genocide.

Today, June 18 at 3:30 PM, a peaceful protest was scheduled to be held at Azad Maidan. To prevent this, the Mumbai Police launched a coordinated operation, going door to door to detain leaders of various political parties and social activists. While this protest has been called nationwide by Left parties in response to their national appeal, the Maharashtra government has chosen a path of suppression in Mumbai.

At around 1:30 AM, the police entered the home of Comrade Shyam Gohil, state secretary of CPI(ML) Liberation, and placed him under house arrest. A police guard has been stationed at his gate since. This is a blatant attack on democratic rights and a naked attempt to silence voices standing in solidarity with Palestine.

Across the city, a widespread and coordinated repression has been carried out. Those detained include:

Comrade Prakash Reddy (CPI)

Meraj Siddiqui (Samajwadi Party)

Comrade Raju Korde (PWP)

Feroze Mithiborwala (India Palestine Solidarity Forum)

Junaid Khan (PWP)

As well as numerous activists from various Left parties across Mumbai.

This shameless crackdown exposes the true nature of the “double engine” government in Maharashtra and the Modi-BJP regime, which are actively betraying India’s proud post-independence history of resistance and international solidarity. By silencing voices raised against oppression, racism, and colonial exploitation, they are complicit in crimes against humanity.

This attack on our fundamental democratic rights is yet another example of the growing authoritarian fascismspreading across the country.

Despite these efforts at intimidation, the solidarity protest with Palestine will be held today, June 18, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

We demand: