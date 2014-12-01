Punjab: Should Dalits and Landless People Be Given Land?

June 24, 2025

Received from Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee

A few days ago, in Bechirag village in the Beed Ashwan area, Dalits lit lamps and asserted their claim to the land. Following this, on May 20, the committee declared the founding of Begampura on 927 acres of land and began preparations. In response, the entire state apparatus stood behind the big landlords to protect them.

Police raids began at the homes of organization leaders. Many were arrested. The Punjab government deployed the police force across the state, turning Sangrur into a military cantonment. Section 144 (BNS-163) was imposed in villages, with public announcements ordering people not to step outside.

Despite this, thousands of followers of Baba Jeevan Singh took to the streets for the building of Begampura. With police stations and outposts overwhelmed by detainees, the authorities had to convert palaces into jails, and began torturing people there. By evening, about half of the detainees were released, but around 450 activists were sent to six different jails in Punjab.

The brave broke the illusion and fear that Bhagwant Mann’s police force could stop or intimidate them. Now, the government fears they may return. To derail Mission Begampura, the authorities have begun spreading propaganda and conspiracies against the movement and the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee.

This propaganda isn’t just from the government. It is also being spread by state-backed political parties and upper-caste organizations. They are saying:

The organization misled people; the land is under a court “stay.” The leaders refuse to negotiate with the government. They should pursue legal avenues. Land cannot be won through protests and demonstrations. Dalits were released from jail not because of struggle, but due to phone calls from powerful individuals like Bhagwant Mann’s sister or village sarpanches.

Let’s address these lies:

1. The claim of a court stay is false. There is no “stay,” only a status quo order. In legal terms, a “stay” is a court-imposed prohibition; a “status quo” means things remain as they are, i.e., possession stays with the current occupier. Moreover, this status quo applies only to 46 acres, under High Court writ petition 9963/2024, not the full 927 acres.

2. The claim that leaders won’t talk is false. The organization understands the government’s intent. After the AAP lost the Delhi elections, its stance changed. It started following Modi and Amit Shah’s tactics, by inviting movements like SKM for talks and then arresting their leaders.

The administration filed a false FIR (No. 89) on May 17, even before the May 20 program, and began raids. The organization anticipated this and adjusted its strategy, working discreetly. They proposed talks via the Janhuri Adhikar Sabha, but the government rejected this.

Later, when a June 2 program was announced to demand the release of 13 jailed activists from Shadihari village, the administration promised release in exchange for calling off the event, but they reneged. When the committee announced an indefinite protest from June 13, the government again called for talks, then falsely claimed the organization was avoiding dialogue.

When Bikkar Singh Hathoa was sent to negotiate, he was arrested en route near Sunam, and more police were deployed in villages.

3. The claim that the organization isn’t pursuing legal means is also false. The committee is demanding that the 1972 Land Ceiling Act be implemented, and land holdings above 17.5 acres be redistributed to Dalits and the landless.

They asked the government to at least start with a survey of those owning more than 17.5 acres. But a government run by landlords had no intention of doing that. Officials were enraged—because many of them, too, have amassed hundreds of acres through exploitation.

4. On the issue of Dalit prisoners’ release: When hundreds were arrested on their way to Begampura and the government lacked space in jails, they began releasing people ahead of the June 2 protest. But the real intent was to destroy the committee’s structure and end Mission Begampura.

To weaken the organization, the authorities released Dalits through wealthy upper-caste landlords, so as to preserve their dominance. They spread the lie that releases were due to DC threats, sarpanch recommendations, or elite phone calls, claiming the leaders had fled. This is an insult to those who fought and were jailed.

Meanwhile, BSP, instead of supporting the struggle, acted as Team B of AAP. They now say, “Give us votes and we’ll distribute land”, which is a false promise, just like AAP’s lies about Delhi.

In fact, in U.P., even when BSP held power alone and in coalition, land redistribution never happened. Large landowners still control thousands of acres. BSP leaders, including Mayawati, are themselves accused in land-grab cases.

Today, many BSP sarpanches in Punjab do not ensure that Dalits get their legal one-third share of panchayat land. These leaders themselves eat up village land.

Yet, the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee has successfully recovered over 20,000 bighas across hundreds of villages, including hundreds of acres of nazool land.

History proves that struggles work:

Farmers defeated Modi’s farm laws with the Delhi protests.

Past movements for taxes, language, and water have also won rights.

No electoral government has ever redistributed land after winning elections.

Even Ambedkar, Baba Mangu Ram Mugowalia, and others led protests and were jailed for land struggles. BSP’s claims that change comes only through Parliament are false.

Upper-caste organizations now say: “We worked hard for our land, Dalits didn’t.” But they have turned away from Guru Nanak’s values, embracing Malik Bhago’s path. Dalits toiled for generations, with entire families working under bonded labor. To deny that is dishonest.

These groups now claim, “They will grab Jatt land.” The committee does not call for that. It only demands redistribution of land above 17.5 acres owned by the rich, not small farmers.

They criticize small farms, claiming they reduce income. But these people support corporate farming and exploit the smallholder.

These same people supported Modi when farmers were at Delhi’s borders. They prey on neighbors’ land, hoping to grab it during times of distress. They ignore Guru Nanak’s collective farming and Guru Ravidas’s vision of Begampura.

The committee’s model is: “Land belongs to each, work and management are shared.”

On the 927 acres, false claims say the land doesn’t belong to Jind state. But:

625 acres are forest land,

125 acres are leased for a refinery—the payment still goes to the late Maharaja of Jind’s account.

The rest is illegally held by people who became “managers” after the king’s death.

Until 2023, records listed them as cultivators, not owners. The Punjab government only claimed ownership in 2023. The committee demands the 1972 Ceiling Act be applied.

Why hasn’t it been? Because the government and village elites don’t want Dalits to own land.

Even in the so-called “forest” portion, 40 Dalits from Kamomajra village have 10-marla plots. Their ownership is recorded. Nearby villages have about 4,000 acres of land above ceiling limits, owned by large landlords.

These elite “intellectuals” and legal experts are half-blind and anti-Dalit.

In truth, they don’t want Dalits to sit as equals, walk their fields, or fill their homes with grain. Their dream is long ration lines for Dalits, not weddings based on land ownership or caste-free society.

They only want Dalit women visible on others’ thresholds, not as landowners.

In Punjab today, land is massively unequal. A few hundred people control lakhs of acres, while lakhs have none.

This struggle is about Dalits and the landless. It is a fight for truth and justice. It is about building Begampura and no jail, police force, or propaganda can stop it.

This is the dream of Guru Nanak, Guru Ravidas, Baba Jeevan Singh, Banda Bahadur, and Dr. Ambedkar.

People are now building a popular wave. The AAP government is trying to suppress it with police rule.

To build Begampura, police rule must be defeated. To continue the struggle, democratic spaces must be defended.

Let us learn from past victories, and raise our voices once more for justice and truth. Struggles may be long, but they never lose.

Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee

Contact: 8437153001, 8427312495, 8437805419