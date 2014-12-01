North Bengal: Tributes paid to martyrs of the June 25, 1955 tea workers’ movement

June 26, 2025

Today, at Control Dara of Margaret’s Hope Tea Estate, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the June 25, 1955 tea workers’ movement.

June 25, 1955, remains a historic day for workers.

On that day, during a workers’ procession, police opened fire on tea workers at the Control Dara of Margaret’s Hope Tea Estate in Darjeeling, killing several. The martyrs of that movement were:

Jitman Tamang, Padamlal Kami, Maulishova Raini, Amritmaya Kamini, Kancha Sunuwar, and Kale Subba.

At the time, workers from this and neighboring estates had united in protest against the unrestrained and inhumane exploitation by the plantation owners. Their demands included wage increases, maternity leave, and bonuses. Workers also raised their voices against oppressive customs like the Hattabahar system, a feudal, arbitrary practice enforced by owners to suppress dissent and assert power.

This workers’ uprising, led by the undivided Communist Party and the All India Gorkha League’s trade union, is considered a significant chapter in the history of the tea workers’ movement not only in Darjeeling, but also in the broader history of labor struggles in independent India. It was perhaps the first instance of police firing on workersin post-independence India. The path laid by that struggle paved the way for many of the rights that tea workers eventually gained, forcing the government, administration, and owners to implement some legal protections.

Today, the memory of that movement feels even more relevant:

Ten years have passed since the tripartite agreement on implementing minimum wages for tea workers, yet it remains unenforced.

Even after spending generations (100-150 years) living within the tea gardens, most workers do not have land rights or home ownership titles.

With changes to national laws, the state government is now planning to hand over 30% of tea garden land to private capitalists.

Across the country, workers face renewed attacks under the newly introduced Labour Codes.

In this context, remembering this day and the resistance it represents has become all the more important.