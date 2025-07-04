Repression Does Not Last, The Struggle Does Not Stop – Remembering Father Stan Swamy

July 5, 2025

Father Stan Swamy was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, a conspiracy fabricated by the state. Despite being seriously ill, he was deliberately denied timely medical treatment by the jail administration and the government. As a result, on July 5, 2021, Father Stan Swamy passed away. This was an institutional murder. It has now been four years since his martyrdom. Even today, this day evokes deep anguish in our hearts. It also exposes the violent nature of power and the fear that lurks behind it.

While remembering him today, we must reflect again and ask: Why was the state so afraid of an 84-year-old man that it raided his residence ‘Bagaicha’ in Ranchi (Jharkhand) twice? Why was he framed in a false case? Why was he arrested and imprisoned, kept in such a condition that his mental and physical health deteriorated rapidly? Why was he denied timely medical care? Why was a situation created where his body ultimately gave up?

The state was terrified because Father Stan was fearless. He was courageous and unwavering in his voice against injustice. He was involved in the struggles of Adivasis for their rights over natural resources. He organized mass movements against displacement caused by dams, mines, and large industrial projects. He wrote about these issues and stood firmly with the people. He worked closely with the Pathalgadi movement to establish the right to village self-governance. He exposed the truth behind the mass arrests of struggling Adivasis, Dalits, workers, and youth falsely labeled as Maoists and thrown into jails. He fought legal battles through PILs against these arrests.

He brought attention to the plight of migrant workers and the damage inflicted on communities by the exploitative capitalist market. His writings and actions exposed these injustices clearly. He became a companion to the people, in their lives, struggles, joys, and sorrows. His arrest was a manifestation of the state’s deep-seated fear. Power always resorts to such reactionary strategies to crush voices of resistance and revolutionary movements and today, this Brahmanical state has reached a new height in its repression of the people.

The government is severely violating the constitutional rights of Adivasis. Lakhs of hectares of dense forest are being destroyed for the profits of capitalists. Roads and railways are being constructed not for Adivasis, but to facilitate mineral extraction from the mines. Even more land and forest are being seized for police camps under the guise of mine security. These genocidal policies are being implemented in the name of “development.” Those who resist, who fight to save their jal-jungle-zameen (water, forest, land) and resources, are branded as “anti-development,” “anti-national,” and “terrorist” and are brutally suppressed.

There is a pressing need to unite and wage militant struggles against this devastating “development” agenda. In this era of Brahmanical fascist rule, entrenched in ties with finance capital, attacks on women, Adivasis, Dalits, minorities, various nationalities, workers, and farmers are intensifying. Incidents of caste-based violence against Dalits are increasing. Under the government’s protection, communal tensions are being fomented, leading to attacks on minorities. This regime promotes feudal patriarchy and openly justifies the culture of violence against women.

To serve the interests of American imperialist trade policies, the government is pushing farmers and small traders to the margins. Exploitative farm laws, import-export decisions driven by imperialist interests, and free rein to multinational corporations in every sector are all part of this agenda.

To enforce its policies, the government is adopting authoritarian tactics. Dissenting views, resistance, and struggles that challenge Brahmanical-capitalist fascism socio-economically and politically are being criminalized under the pretext of law and national security. Surveillance, raids, confiscations, arrests, and killings are on the rise. The state is trying to silence dissenting voices by imprisoning them.

The arrests of Moolnivasi Bachao Manch activists, those linked to the anti-CAA-NRC movement under the pretext of the Delhi riots, the arrests in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, and the targeting of Muslim organizations and traders by branding them as terrorists are all parts of this fascist strategy. The large number of Adivasi, Dalit, minority, and working-class prisoners across India reflects this policy. And in prison, they face even worse treatment: humiliation, brutal behavior, and torture.

Political prisoners are deliberately neglected by the state and prison authorities. Their rights are denied, additional restrictions are imposed, bail is obstructed, and medical treatment is delayed. This is all part of systematic repression. The institutional murder of Father Stan Swamy, deaths in prisons across the country, and the recent death of Saqib Nachan during treatment in Tihar Jail all expose the face of state repression.

But history shows us that repression does not last, and the struggle never stops.

In recent years, the farmers’ movement, the nationwide protests against CAA-NRC, the Maruti workers’ agitation, the Elgar Parishad gathering, the Bhima Koregaon movement, the Pathalgadi struggle, the Lodhgata (Gadchiroli) resistance, as well as militant movements of women, workers, farmers, Dalits, and Adivasis from across the country, have all kept the flame of resistance alive and are striving to build a strong, united front against fascism.

In such times, even after martyrdom, Father Stan stands with us. As a companion, a guide. For us, for the people of Jharkhand, and for all struggling masses. He lives with us as a torchbearer of justice and liberation. He was fearless, determined, and courageous. But also compassionate, gentle, and wise.

Today, on his martyrdom day, we remember his spirited life and unwavering bravery. We salute his companionship with the oppressed and struggling people. Father Stan will live forever in our hearts, memories, and struggles.

On the martyrdom day of Father Stan Swamy, we are holding a one-day hunger strike on July 5, 2025, in protest against the institutional murder committed by the state in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, and to honor his legacy. We call upon all struggling people, people’s movements, progressive groups, political parties, and individuals to organize programs, meetings, rallies, sit-ins, strikes, or Satyagraha on July 5 to commemorate Father Stan’s martyrdom and to intensify ongoing struggles.

Hul Johar to Father Stan Swamy! Jai Bhim! Lal Salaam!

In solidarity,

BK-15