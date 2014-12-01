All-India General Strike – New labour codes, minimum wages, and other issues

July 9, 2025

MASA’s Call to the Working Class and Toiling Masses of India

Make the All-India General Strike on July 9, 2025, a success against the horrific attacks on the working class and the toiling people of the country!

The central trade unions of the country have called for an All-India General Strike on July 9, 2025. Previously, this nationwide general strike was called by the central trade unions on May 20, but they postponed it due to the tragic attack in Pahalgam.

The main issues of the strike are: repealing the new labour codes, a minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month, comprehensive social security benefits and reinstatement of retrenched workers, especially contract workers, and universal social security, including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. Other demands include the effective implementation and expansion of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), immediate measures to control rising prices of essential commodities, and ensuring universal food security, which includes bringing all unorganized workers into the Below Poverty Line (BPL) list. They also demand a halt to the privatization of all government institutions, including defense and communications, and an end to the practice of handing over the country’s assets and natural resources to large corporations, both domestic and foreign.

New Labour Codes: A Blow to Workers’ Rights

The new labour codes, especially the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, impose such stringent conditions on workers’ and employees’ right to strike and union registration that they virtually amount to stripping these rights away. Key points are:

Union Registration Made Difficult : This Code makes union registration more difficult. This directly weakens the ability of workers to organize and collectively bargain for their rights.

: This Code makes union registration more difficult. This directly weakens the ability of workers to organize and collectively bargain for their rights. Strikes Virtually Prohibited : Strikes have been effectively prohibited in industrial establishments, taking away one of the most powerful means of protest for workers.

: Strikes have been effectively prohibited in industrial establishments, taking away one of the most powerful means of protest for workers. Trade Union Activities as ‘Organized Crime’: Most concerningly, according to the current Code, collective grievances of workers and their unions can be interpreted as ‘organized crime’ under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This is a clear attempt to suppress trade union activities and create an environment of fear among workers.

The new Labour Codes significantly increase employment insecurity:

Permission for Contract Labour : This new labour code virtually allows contract labour in all industries, which reduces permanent employment opportunities and pushes workers towards an uncertain future.

: This new labour code virtually allows contract labour in all industries, which reduces permanent employment opportunities and pushes workers towards an uncertain future. Simplified Layoffs: Previously, companies with fewer than 100 employees needed government permission for layoffs; now this limit has been increased to 300 employees. This means that companies with fewer than 300 employees can lay off workers without government permission.

This change means that a large part of the country’s workforce will work without job security and benefits. Since the new workplace safety changes apply only to establishments employing more than 250 workers, it effectively excludes 90 percent of India’s workers from the protection list.

The new Code significantly weakens worker protection through a unilateral increase in working hours and violations of statutory minimum wage and social security rules. According to the current Code, collective grievances of workers and their unions can be interpreted as ‘organized crime’ under Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This is an attempt to suppress trade union activities and create an environment of fear among workers.

It is clear that the new labour codes have not been created with the aim of being pro-worker legal reforms. They are a strategic attempt to completely shift the balance of power towards employers and capital. In reality, through these labour codes, the capitalist class has pushed workers and employees into an extremely unequal battle.

Today, the real wages for most people are continuously decreasing, while unemployment and poverty are rapidly increasing, and economic inequality is widespread across the country. This alarming trend is seen at a time when corporate profits have reached their 15-year highest level. Meanwhile, workers are facing increased pressure, including demands to work 70 to 90 hours per week instead of 48 hours.

Permanent employment is fast becoming a thing of the past. It is being rapidly replaced by uncertain, non-permanent, and contract-based jobs. The gig economy, a special feature of the current era, is further increasing exploitation, where workers are not recognized, there are no fixed working hours, no minimum employee benefits, and often no minimum wage is paid. Although social security is talked about in the unorganized and informal sectors, it often does not reach the workers in reality.

Demands also include ensuring equal pay for equal work for both women workers and contract workers, and strict implementation of laws against sexual harassment at the workplace, including the formation of mandatory prevention committees.

The Modi government is accelerating the process of implementing anti-labour policies, increasing the exploitation of workers, and suppressing them in a fascist manner. It is conspiring to break labour unity by inciting divisive issues including Hindutva religious fundamentalism, casteism, regionalism, linguism, and other divisive issues.

Under the patronage of the government, horrific atrocities are being committed against religious minorities, especially the Muslim community, by fundamentalist Hindutva organizations of BJP-RSS. In addition, fundamentalist organizations of various religious communities are also promoting hatred and division. However, the public is also retaliating against their communal acts. This division weakens the unity and struggle of workers and benefits the capitalists. The government diverts attention from real issues like exploitation, unemployment, and poverty by spreading religious hatred. War hysteria, blind nationalism, and dividing workers at the international level and rallying them behind capitalist rulers have been old weapons of capitalist rulers. MASA strongly opposes this.

The Mazdoor Adhikar Sangharsh Abhiyan (MASA) believes that the demands mentioned above are extremely important demands of the working class and the toiling people in the current times. A continuous militant struggle should be waged at the nationwide level for these demands, and the government should be forced to accept the demands through struggle. However, the attitude of the central trade unions of the country towards this has been compromising, opportunistic, class collaborationist, and the form of struggle has been a ceremonial one-day strike per year. Despite this, we understand that the main issues of the strike are important for workers, and if the one-day nationwide strike is successful, it will help in advancing the workers’ struggle. In the current times, it is an essential duty for the working class to move towards a decisive struggle along with making the one-day general strike on July 9 a success. For this, it has become extremely necessary to take united militant initiatives with the aim of developing consciousness among the working people at the grassroots level in every sector. To achieve victory, it is necessary for workers to strengthen their unity by opposing fascist divisive forces.

Therefore, MASA calls upon all workers and employees of India to make the upcoming general strike on July 9 a success. MASA pledges that it will remain steadfast on the path of struggle by giving its full strength in both the immediate and long-term struggles for the realization of the just rights of the toiling people of India.

Inquilab Zindabad! Workers’ Unity Zindabad!

With revolutionary greetings,

Mazdoor Adhikar Sangharsh Abhiyan (MASA)

MASA Constituent Organisations, Unions & Federations:

MASA Constituent Organisations, Unions & Federations:

