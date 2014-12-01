Assorted Memories – Supriyo Bandyopadhyay, Azad

July 9, 2025

We publish an obituary of Supriyo Bandyopadhyay and a remembrance of Azad

Obituary: Supriyo Bandyopadhyay

A note by Amitadyuti Kumar, APDR

Supriyo Bandyopadhyay (Abhi) was a well-known name in the political and student movements of Chinsurah during the post-Naxalbari phase. For the past several years, he had been living in illness and solitude. In recent days, he had been staying with his elder brother Tanmoy. It was there, on the 8th of December 2024, that Abhi passed away.

After the formation of the CPI(ML) in 1969, Abhi, like many of his comrades, did not join the party due to ideological and methodological differences.



He played a significant role in the political and cultural activities centered around the Marxist study circle in Chinsurah. In addition to managing the study circle’s library, he actively participated in debates and discussions and encouraged others to take part as well. In 1970, Abhi worked for some time in the Medinipur region as a full-time political worker.

Abhi’s brother Sudipto (Kulkul) was a brilliant student of physics. Towards the end of 1969, he left his studies to become a full-time activist in the peasant movement. For many years, he led peasant struggles primarily in the Kanksa region of Burdwan, where he ultimately lost his life.

The death of Kulkul, the overall stagnation of the movement, the apolitical lifestyles adopted by many former comrades, and his own failed attempts to enter various professions – these all led Abhi into increasing isolation. His other brother, Tultul, was also a political activist, and he too died at a very young age.

Among those of us who worked closely together during the post-Naxalbari phase of political activism, Abhi was one of the most committed. This is how we are losing an entire generation. We are disappearing.

*****

A note on July 1, the 15th martyrdom anniversary of CPI (Maoist) spokesperson ‘Azad’.

See here for the statement from Sanhati in July 2010

Cherukuri Rajkumar, better known by his nom de guerre Azad (meaning “free”), was a revolutionary thinker of India’s Maoist movement.

Born in 1952 into a wealthy landlord family in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Rajkumar was, even as a child, deeply sensitive to social inequality and exploitation. During his college years, he was drawn to Marxism-Leninism and profoundly influenced by the Naxalbari uprising (1967) and China’s Cultural Revolution.

In the 1970s, while studying at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, he became active in student politics. In 1978, he was elected leader of the Radical Students Union (RSU), an organization inspired by Naxalite ideals. Around this time, he became affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) or CPI(ML).

In 1980, Rajkumar went underground and joined the CPI(ML) People’s War Group, which later merged into the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Over time, he emerged as a key member of the party’s Central Committee and Politburo. Although he wasn’t a combatant in the armed struggle, he became widely known as the party’s spokesperson, strategist, and ideological leader.

Azad played a pivotal role in organizing the Maoist movement in southern India, especially in Karnataka and Maharashtra. He made significant contributions to the party’s propaganda, policy formulation, and strategic planning. After the CPI(Maoist) was formed in 2004, he served as its principal public spokesperson, maintaining dialogue with the press and with intellectual circles.

He strongly defended the Maoist strategy of “People’s War” and described the Indian state as “semi-colonial and semi-feudal.” He believed that only through armed revolution could a truly liberated, exploitation-free society be achieved.

On July 1, 2010, Azad was killed in the forests of Adilabad district, Andhra Pradesh, in what police described as an “encounter.” The Maoists, however, claimed that he was extrajudicially executed. His death was a major blow to the CPI(Maoist), as he was considered one of the party’s most intellectual and diplomatic figures.

Azad was also a prolific writer and speaker. His works, such as “Maoist Party and Revolutionary Violence” and “India: The State and Revolution”, are regarded as foundational texts of the Maoist movement in India.

Though the Maoist movement remains a subject of intense debate, Azad was respected for his unwavering stance against imperialism, capitalism, and state repression. After his death, many leftist intellectuals remembered him as the “theoretical architect of the People’s War.”

Azad was not merely a guerrilla leader—he was a thinker, organizer, and revolutionary diplomat. His life and work remain a crucial chapter in the history of India’s Maoist struggle. To the state, he was a “terrorist”; to his followers, he was a selfless soldier of liberation.