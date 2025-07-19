North Bengal: Convention Against Policy to Hand Over Land in the Name of ‘Tea Tourism’

July 15, 2025

“Citizen Convention” in Kurseong Against Government Policy to Hand Over 30% of Tea Garden Land to Owners in the Name of ‘Tea Tourism’

A citizen convention was held today at Barbong Busty in Kurseong, organized by the coordinating team of the Save Land, Livelihood, and Environment Campaign. This event is part of a series of conventions and meetings planned at the village, subdivision, and district levels, following a massive people’s convention that took place in Siliguri on 30 March 2025. That convention was organized in protest against the state government’s declaration to hand over 30% of tea garden land to owner classes for “tea tourism” and other commercial ventures.

Today’s convention in Kurseong saw participation from workers’ representatives of tea gardens such as Kurseong, Longview, Ringtong, Margaret’s Hope, and Balasun. Coordinating team convener Chewang Yonjan presented the proposals of the convention.

The key demands raised were:

Immediate and accurate land surveys in this region, including tea garden areas, and creation of updated mouza (village) maps. Implementation of the Forest Rights Act based on those mouza maps, and issuing land titles to tea and cinchona workers on an “as is, where is” basis. Repeal the “Tea Tourism and Allied Business Policy”; no alternative business should be allowed on tea garden lands. No construction or business activities should be allowed in forest villages without Gram Sabha approval; social forest resource rights must be recognized under the Forest Rights Act. No eviction of ordinary people from forest settlements under any circumstances. Reinstate the suspended provisions of the Tea Act, 1953, repeal anti-worker labor codes, and properly implement reformed labor laws to protect workers’ rights. Take appropriate measures to manage closed, abandoned, and non-functioning tea gardens and to revive cinchona plantations. Ensure minimum wages for tea workers and all legal rights of working people. Take steps to protect agricultural land. Immediately stop all projects and activities that are destroying the nature and environment of the Hills, Terai, and Dooars.

The convention issued a call to build a strong and active movement around these demands, involving workers and well-wishers from all regions.

Advisory team members Abhijit Ray and Samik Chakraborty were present. Speakers included Tanuja Lama, Kamli Thapa (from Longview Tea Garden), Usha Rai (Margaret’s Hope), and Rubina Rai (Ringtong). All expressed strong opposition to the state’s announcement to hand over 30% of tea garden land to owners, asserting the workers’ right to ownership of the land they currently occupy.

Shankar Pal from the coordinating team, Abhijit Ray (advisor), and trade union representative Sumendra Tamang also spoke. Tamang noted:



“In 2013, the West Bengal government issued a notification allowing 5 acres of tea garden land to be used for tea tourism. In 2015, this was increased to 5% of total land, in 2019 to 15%, and now it stands at 30%. This shows that tea garden land is gradually being privatized and sold to owners. Areas such as Gulma, Shibtar, Jongpana, Majua, Chimney, Bagora, Sitong, Latpanchar, and the entire Mirik region, including parts inside Darjeeling More, Sukna, Dagapur, Garidhura, and Longview, are being targeted under the ‘tea tourism’ project. There is a clear conspiracy to seize tea garden lands in these places in the name of tourism.”

The upcoming conventions (confirmed so far) will be held in:

19 July 2025 – Kalchini

21 July 2025 – Gorubathan

26 July 2025 – Nagrakata

31 July 2025 – Rongo