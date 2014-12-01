July 26, 2025

Report from Pratidin

After a long span of 15 years, Maoist leader Shobha Munda, also known as Chandana Singh, has finally been released from Medinipur Central Jail on Thursday.

Once driven by a dream of transforming society, she took the path of armed struggle and bloody confrontation, leading to her imprisonment. From landmine blasts to police killings in neighbouring states, she was implicated in a series of violent incidents that kept her behind bars for over a decade.

Her release marks the end of a long and difficult chapter, one that continues to raise deep questions about rebellion, justice, and the fate of those who choose the path of revolution.

When Shobha Munda, also known as Chandana Singh, walked out of Medinipur Central Jail, she was greeted by her brother and sister-in-law, Tarak Singh and Chhabi Singh, who had come to take her back home.

Speaking briefly to the press after her release, Shobha stated that she had no involvement in the incident for which she was convicted. When asked about her plans for the future, she did not offer any response.

Her brother recalled:

“My sister left home when she was just 12 years old. Today, we are overjoyed to have her back. It’s a day of happiness for us. A few years after she left, we suddenly came to know that the Jharkhand Police had arrested her.”

A team from APDR (Association for Protection of Democratic Rights) was also present outside the jail. Jayashree Sarkar, a state leader of APDR, remarked:

“This Adivasi woman left home with a dream of changing society. But due to the delays and inefficiencies of the justice system, she has lost 15 precious years of her life.”

The release underscores not only the personal toll of incarceration but also the deep structural injustices that continue to haunt India’s marginalized and dissenting voices.

In 2010, Shobha, also known by her given name Chandana, was arrested in Ghatsila, Jharkhand, in connection with a landmine blast case. Her birth name was Chandana, but after joining the Maoist movement, she took the name Shobha.

During her time in the Maoist squad, she married Rajesh Munda, who is currently imprisoned in Behrampore Jail, Murshidabad. Rajesh, originally from Ghatsila, has been following jail protocols to occasionally communicate with his wife by phone from behind bars.

Shobha Munda, originally from Majugera village in Belpahari, had around six cases filed against her in Jhargram, all of which she secured bail in. However, in connection with the Ghatsila landmine blast case, she was sentenced to life imprisonment. After being moved through various jails, she was eventually held in Medinipur Central Jail, where she continued to serve her sentence.

Meanwhile, the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) filed an appeal on her behalf in the Ranchi High Court. The hearing concluded in 2022, but shockingly, the verdict remained pending for three more years.

APDR leader Jayashree Devi remarked that Shobha’s trial was unreasonably delayed, with no judgment delivered for three years even after the hearing had ended. Finally, Ranchi High Court recently ordered Shobha’s acquittal, declaring her not guilty of the charges.

However, even her release was marred by administrative obstacles.

Although she was supposed to be released in the morning, discrepancies between the spelling of her village name in court records and jail documents delayed the process. Her supporters had to travel from Medinipur to Jhargram court to get the spelling corrected, and only after their return in the evening was Shobha finally released from jail.

Her case reflects the deep bureaucratic apathy and structural injustice that often prolong the suffering of marginalized and incarcerated individuals, even after legal exoneration.