July 28, 2025

Protest Against Forcing Teachers to Serve as BLOs!

Resist the Conspiracy to Dismantle the Public Education System.

Raise the Demand: Cancel the SIR!

Dear Friends,

According to reports, in the very first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, 41 lakh names have already been excluded in Bihar. It’s not hard to imagine where this number will end up after the scrutiny of documents. Nor is it difficult to guess that the excluded are mostly extremely poor, minorities, and Dalits. Now it is West Bengal’s turn.

Letters have been sent to teachers from primary to higher secondary schools, instructing them to carry out this work by going door to door. In some places, training has already started. Just recently, 26,000 teachers and school staff lost their jobs following a court order. Another 32,000 primary school jobs are hanging by a thread. As a result, schools are practically non-functional, and education is on the verge of collapse. Across the country, lakhs of government-funded schools have already been closed. In West Bengal alone, 8,207 such schools no longer exist.

Photo: Teachers’ Convention (UUPTWA and school) on July 26 2025, Kolkata

At such a time, the government is burdening teachers with the task of disenfranchising and stripping citizenship from millions. By turning teachers into instruments of statelessness and bonded labor, the state aims to kill two birds with one stone. After all, it is only the dispossessed and rightless who can be fed into the corporate machine as slave labor.

Many of the teachers and school staff who’ve received (Booth Level Officers) appointment letters are deeply anxious. They do not want to do this job. They are being told that after their regular school duties, they must go door to door distributing enumeration forms, later collecting the filled forms, making every adult resident fill them, collecting documents, scrutinizing them, and uploading the data to the computer system. Based on this data, they will have to identify and declare their own neighbors as disenfranchised, stateless people.

If any household member is absent during a BLO visit, they must return again and again. If this job is imposed, teaching will become impossible. Schools will not be granted leave for BLO work and if they are, all schools will effectively shut down. The burden of this BLO work is incomparable to any previous election duty. This is not a matter of a few days. It is a multi-month operation. And teachers will be required to serve as BLOs as long as they hold their jobs.

What BLOs fear most is being forced to declare people from their own neighborhoods as stateless and the risk of facing social dishonor, harassment, and pressure from local political parties. Teachers are unable to comprehend why they should be forced to carry such a burden. This was never a condition of their employment. Threatening them with disciplinary action, fines, or jail time to coerce them into doing this work is deeply undemocratic and fascist. It is unacceptable.

In many BLO training letters, we see that 18 teachers from a single school have been called. In another, 3 out of 4 teachers have been summoned. Even headmasters are being called. With staff already in short supply, such assignments will make classroom teaching practically impossible. Then there are mid-day meals to manage, Council orders to follow, and a tight academic calendar: the third semester for Class XII and the first for Class XI must be completed by September 22 before the Puja holidays. Is that even humanly possible?

It is evident that the government seeks to trap teachers in BLO work as full-time functionaries, using this mechanism to push public education into the grave.

In this situation, many teachers across districts are refusing to work as BLOs. Ethically, they feel compelled to resist. Everyone understands that the government is using SIR as a pathway to NRC, in order to strip people of citizenship. Teachers are now being threatened. But forced labor under coercion will only lead to poor-quality work, ultimately harming the public.

The Right to Education Act (2009) clearly states that teachers cannot be assigned “non-educational duties.” The government is violating this law. It has no legal right to coerce teachers into working as BLOs. Many are already speaking out.

India is at a dangerous crossroads. In this moment, people from all walks of life must stand with teachers and protest. Otherwise, the country will descend into a terrifying future. No one should be forced to work at gunpoint. We must raise our voices together to demand the cancellation of SIR, the blueprint for disenfranchisement and statelessness.

In solidarity,

APDR (College Street Branch)

Published and distributed by Sharmistha Ray on behalf of APDR (College Street Branch), 18 Madan Baral Lane, Kolkata 700012.