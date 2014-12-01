August 13, 2025

On August 9, 1925, near Lucknow at Kakori, revolutionaries looted the government treasury from a train. This historic incident, known as the Kakori Train Action, directly challenged British colonial rule. Enraged, the colonial authorities unleashed severe repression, arrests, and staged trials, ultimately executing Ramprasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Singh, and Rajendra Lahiri in December 1927.

On August 9, 2025, marking 100 years since the Kakori Train Action, revolutionary organizations held various programs to honor the legacy of the revolutionaries and pay tribute to the martyrs.

Nationwide Campaign and Journey to Kakori

The Center of Struggling Trade Unions (CSTU), Collective, Krantikari Naujawan Sabha, and Jan Mukti Parishadorganized a campaign supported by the Mazdoor Sangharsh Sangathan.

It began on August 1 from Bhagat Singh’s memorial at the India–Pakistan border in Hussainiwala, Firozpur (Punjab).

The campaign passed through Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, culminating on August 9 in Kakori and Lucknow with revolutionary zeal.

During a gathering at Ashfaqulla Khan’s mausoleum in Shahjahanpur, his grandson released two books by Sudhir Vidyarthi: Kakori ka Yaadnama: Saajhi Shahadat Saajhi Virasat and Hamari Virasat: Shaheedon ki Kalam se Kuch Nazmein. In Delhi, a symposium featured scientist and poet Gauhar Raza. Throughout the journey, meetings, rallies, and seminars saw participation from activists, progressive intellectuals, students, youth, and workers.

Regional Programs and Tributes

Rudrapur, Uttarakhand: On August 9, at Shaheed Ashfaqulla Khan Park, a memorial meeting was held. Speakers emphasized Kakori’s importance in India’s freedom struggle. Organized by the Krantikari Lok Adhikar Sangathan and Inquilabi Mazdoor Kendra, with participation from MASA and CPI(ML) activists.

Haldwani: The Krantikari Lok Adhikar Sangathan and Parivartankami Chhatra Sangathan organized a morning march (prabhat pheri) to remember the martyrs. Speakers noted that caste and religious divisions still fracture the people, while big capitalists continue to exploit workers.

Bareilly: The Kakori Shaheed Yadgar Committee held a memorial at the Amar Shaheed Pillar. Speakers recalled how the incident inspired mass enthusiasm during the freedom movement, calling for renewed struggle against today’s imperialist plunder led by US imperialism. Participants included Krantikari Lok Adhikar Sangathan, Parivartankami Chhatra Sangathan, Inquilabi Mazdoor Kendra, PUCL, the Auto-Rickshaw Tempo Drivers’ Welfare Association, and the Krantikari Kisan Manch.

Mau: The Inquilabi Mazdoor Kendra and Grameen Mazdoor Union held a workers’ meeting discussing revolutionaries’ role in independence and the Kakori Train Action.