August 13, 2025

This report was adapted from Dainik Bhaskar

Unnati Gupta is a third-semester BBA student at Gorakhpur University. She still has not received her first-semester result. When asked what would happen if she failed, she becomes nervous. Earlier, her fees were 30,000 rupees. Now they have been increased to 50,000. She is worried: “where will we get so much money“?

Apart from Unnati, almost all students in the university are facing similar problems. Some have completed their studies but have not received their degrees even after two years. Some have been stuck in a six-month pre-PhD for four years. Some are troubled by not getting clean water, while others are frustrated because professors are not teaching classes.

This is the situation at Deen Dayal Gorakhpur University in UP, which six months ago was awarded an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This supposedly means that in terms of teaching, evaluation, curriculum, research, basic facilities, student support, development, administration, leadership and management, it is ahead of even JNU and Jamia.

That is why it received a CGPA of 3.78 out of 5. But the reality is quite different. Bhaskar spoke to students and professors at the university. What they revealed raises serious questions about the university’s functioning. Let us understand everything.

Third-semester students still without first-semester results



According to NAAC, evaluation work at this university is good. To verify this, we went inside the university. There, we met Ashutosh Sharma, a BBA student currently in his third semester. We asked him about his previous semester’s results.

He said, “We haven’t even received our first-semester results. We have completed our second-semester studies. We have paid the fees for the third semester.” When we asked what would happen if they failed in the first semester, his answer was, “The management is such that what can I say?”

NAAC believes that the leadership and management here are excellent, so it gave full marks. But Unnati Gupta exposes this claim. She says, “In the first year, our fees were 30,000 rupees. This year we will have to pay 50,000 rupees.”

We had no prior notice of this. A notice was simply pasted in our department saying that the increased fees must be paid within three days. Those who have the money will pay. But we have come from villages and are staying here for studies — where will we get the money? We protested too, but nothing happened.”

Regarding NAAC’s A++ ranking, Unnati says, “When this is happening to students, I can’t understand how they got A++. This is a government university, but the fees are so high that even private colleges charge less.”

Facilities for research shown on paper don’t exist



NAAC claimed that research at Gorakhpur University is going well. But the reality is completely different. The relevant data was provided to us by Hindi Department professor Kamlesh Gupta, who has been suspended three times in the last two years. He says that according to NAAC, our Hindi Department was given 1 million rupees each by the university to revive the Premchand Chair and the Kabir Chair. But in truth, the Premchand Research Chair never even existed in our department. This is outright fraud.

Research irregularities have prompted the ABVP student organization to protest continuously at the university. They have accused the administration of irregularities and have demanded answers to four research-related questions.

Better management claimed, but degrees not given even in two years



NAAC praised the university administration for good management. But the reality appears different. A total of 450 colleges are affiliated to this university, with over 100,000 students. Students who passed out in 2021–22 still have not received their degrees even after two years. The rule is that degrees should be handed out during the annual convocation. Graduates say that without degrees, opportunities for further study and jobs are lost.

In the past two years, the university has increased registration fees twentyfold. Before 2021, registration fees were 100 rupees. In 2021–22, under the new education system, the fees were raised to 150 rupees. The next year, it became 250 rupees. Courses that were four years long were divided into eight semesters, and students were required to pay 250 rupees registration fees for each semester. What was once a total registration fee of 100 rupees has now become 2,000 rupees.

Funds for research promotion came but were not distributed



In the SSR submitted for NAAC evaluation, the university claimed it had given seed money to various teachers to promote research. This ranged from 50,000 rupees to 1 million rupees. In 2019–20, a total of 65.7 million rupees was given; in 2020–21, 38.9 million rupees was given. Professor Kamlesh Gupta says, “Among the research chairs given 1 million rupees each, our department’s Premchand Research Chair is listed — but there is no such chair in our department. The money from the university never reached any teacher. So where did it go?”

Employees without salaries for seven months



The university administration claims basic facilities are good. But students and staff disagree. For a long time, the campus and hostels have lacked proper drinking water facilities. In April, after an uproar in the boys’ hostel, water tankers were brought in. Since the water quality was poor, many students bought their own drinking water. Almost every department has this drinking water problem.

There are about 350 outsourced employees at Gorakhpur University. For the past two years, they have not received salaries on time. This year, before Holi, when salaries had not been paid, workers dumped garbage in front of the administrative building in protest. They clearly said they would not pick up brooms until the money came. At that time, they were owed seven months’ salary. The university claims it will soon regularize them, but this has not happened.

Last year, college employee Moti Nishad died because he could not get treatment. His family says he was taken first to the district hospital, then to the medical college. When his condition didn’t improve, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohaddipur. When the money ran out, his wife pawned her mangalsutra. When all the money was gone, the hospital sent him home with some medicines. Two days later, he died. Similarly, gardener Mahendra died while owed four months’ pay. Pump operator Ram Sagar Chaudhary died in January 2022, while owed five months’ pay.

Vice-Chancellor accused of arbitrariness



NAAC believes student–teacher relations here are good. But students say the VC’s behavior is quite the opposite. ABVP leader Avinash Rai says, “The VC himself says, ‘I don’t talk to students. I don’t talk to student delegations. I will not listen to anyone about the increased fees. This is my university, I will do as I wish.’”

Regarding the VC, Professor Kamlesh says, “When he came in 2021, for the first month and a half, it seemed like he would improve the university. But then he kept changing. Anyone who opposed him was given a notice. The convocation was on April 12, 2022, and on April 8 he was coughing badly, showing all the symptoms of COVID, yet he attended. I complained about this to the Governor, the PM, and the President. During COVID, he repeatedly called mandatory meetings, in which many people became infected. Professor Sharad Chandra Srivastava of the Economics Department and Professor Manvendra Singh of the Sociology Department both died of COVID at that time.”

Fake email IDs created to secure NAAC grading



Professor Kamlesh Gupta says, “VC Rajesh Singh got 9,500 fake email IDs made. Through them, his team gave positive reviews, after which NAAC gave the rating. We asked how they could make such a claim.

The university should explain what process was used to allocate emails, when and how they were given to students. If even 500 students had randomly received emails from NAAC for the Student Satisfaction Survey, it would have been discussed and created a buzz, but you won’t find a single student who participated in the survey.”

Professor Kamlesh says, “VC Rajesh Singh, through his arbitrary and dictatorial decisions, has only harmed students. He feared that if NAAC spoke to students, they would tell the truth. That’s why he used wrong methods. I have shared all related documents on Facebook. As punishment, I was suspended three times. They leveled false charges like molesting girls and taking bribes from colleges. But everyone knows the truth. The court has canceled my suspension. I am affiliated with the Sanskrit Department, but I am not allowed to teach classes.”

At present, the gap between the university’s claims and reality is huge. Opposition to the VC is everywhere. Seventeen of twenty departments’ professors are against him, but they will not speak on camera. Kamlesh himself will not speak on camera either. He says that what he has said is available in writing on his Facebook page, and if anything is wrong, the government should investigate.

*****

For more on this issue, please see this report in The Wire No Substantial Teaching, Lack of Amenities: Experts Question NAAC Top Grade to 4 UP Universities