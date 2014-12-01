August 13, 2025

A series of reports by Arka Deb.

The photo shows Bhadu Sheikh and his wife.



Bhadu Sheikh lived in the Rohini area of Delhi, where he drove a rickshaw for almost thirty years. Now, due to age, he is unable to do heavy work. The condition of his house in Paikar village, Birbhum, West Bengal would shame any decent person.

In recent years, the household was supported by the earnings of his daughter and son-in-law. His daughter, Sonali Khatun, works as a domestic helper in Delhi. Sonali is married to Danish Sheikh. Though Danish’s ancestral home is also in Birbhum, he has lived in Delhi since birth.

Like Paikar in Murarai, most villages in the area send people to work in Delhi and other big cities, because they have no land. There is no work in their own district, and even where it exists, the wages are much lower than elsewhere.

Last Eid, Sonali’s sister-in-law, father, and mother all came to Birbhum, along with Sonali’s two children. The elder child returned to Paikar village during the Eid holidays with his aunt. Sonali and Danish could not get leave and so did not come.

The allegation is that within days, Delhi Police detained them. All their documents were confiscated. Under cover of darkness, blindfolded, they were sent in a single set of clothes from Mehdipur border into Bangladesh.

Sonali’s father possesses a deed dating back to 1952. Reports say Sonali is alive and gets to eat twice a day. She is eight months pregnant and has a seven-year-old child with her. Known doctors say there is a high risk of miscarriage due to stress, insomnia, and malnutrition.

Who is responsible?

*****

Sujan Sarkar’s Plight

August 4 2025

While Amit Shah’s ministry is busy seeing and showing the phantom of a “Bangladeshi language,” Sujan Sarkar is on his way to Nagpur, in search of yet another new job.

Sujan Sarkar is a Bengali-speaking Rajbanshi. He had previously gone to Dhenkanal in Odisha to hawk plastic goods. What happened to him there? Let’s hear it in his own words:

“I was in Dhenkanal for ten days. I had become a plastic goods hawker. One day, while out selling, I saw a man filling up a tractor with fuel. He beckoned me over. I thought he needed help. As soon as I went up to him, he asked, ‘Bangladeshi or Indian?’ I said, ‘I am Indian.’ Then he asked, ‘Are you Hindu or Muslim?’ I said, ‘I am Hindu.’ He told me to strip naked so he could ‘verify.’ Then he started beating me while I was naked. He hit me on the back and knees with pieces of brick; everyone stood watching. He told me to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I don’t know the Hanuman Chalisa. We’ve never had to recite it. The beating continued. The man picked up a heavy stone to crush me. Someone finally intervened, stopped him somehow, and told me to run. I don’t know how I escaped. I was barely conscious. I somehow got back to my rented room. I had to go to the hospital for treatment. Two days later, my employer bought me a return ticket home. I was pressured to withdraw my complaint against the man who had tried to kill me because I would need to return to work. There is no work in the state.”

Sujan cannot do heavy labor. He has asthma. I have asked friends in the Migrant Workers Solidarity Platform to help him find work. For Sujan and others like him counseling is urgently needed to address the mental trauma. What is also urgently needed is work in their own state, money in hand, and safety for their lives.

When will these come? And how long must we wait?

*****

Kalu Mondal

August 2 2025

Meet Kalu Mondal, a resident of Turtipur village, Murshidabad, by the banks of the Bhairab River. Right next to his house stands the local Puja pavilion, and he runs a small tea stall there. The Bengali of his speech feels straight out of a novel; the muddy, slushy lanes look as though they belong to a century ago.

Kalu Mondal owns only a tiny plot of jute land, nowhere near enough to sustain the household. That is why his son, Najimuddin, set out for Mumbai to work as a mason. After four or five years of work in the city, Najim built a solid house back home, thanks to the much higher wages in the commercial capital: about ₹800 more per day than back in Bengal.

A few days ago, at two in the morning, Mumbai Police picked Najim up from his home. They took his phone and all his documents. First, he was taken to Pune, then to Tripura, and from there to Bagdogra, where he was handed over to the BSF. According to Najim, the BSF beat them badly and pushed them across the border into Bangladesh. He says they took ₹18,000 from him and shoved 300 Bangladeshi takas into his pocket.

After spending nearly three days in a virtually deserted area, Najim and the others managed to contact some local residents. With their help, they reached out to their families and to the Migrant Workers Solidarity Platform. Under pressure from the latter, the BSF was forced to bring them back.

When I asked Najim’s father, Kalu Mondal, “Uncle, are you Bangladeshi?” he replied, “Go to every house in the village, ask them all.”

*****

Amir Sheikh

August 4 2025

I am sitting in the home of Amir Sheikh, in Jalalpur, Malda, listening to his father, Jiyem Sheikh.

Jiyem Sheikh hasn’t been able to speak to his son in recent days. He doesn’t even know whether Amir is still alive. About a week ago, he saw his son on social media and learned that Amir had been shoved out of his own country and sent across the border into Bangladesh. Since then, there has been no news.

Amir, motherless and only 21 years old, had gone to Rajasthan to work on road construction, as thousands of Bengali migrant laborers do. After being detained by police, he was kept in a detention camp for two months and then handed over to the BSF. From Basirhat, he was deported to Satkhira.

During police interrogation, Amir was allowed to make one phone call home. His family sent the police all his documents, but it made no difference. He was deemed Bangladeshi and therefore, according to the authorities, best thrown to “the other side.”

Holding out his old records and title deeds, Amir’s father says, “How much more proof must I give? How am I to make them understand that we are people of this country?”