August 22, 2025



On Wednesday, August 20 2025, a report was released by an independent tribunal constituted in 2024 by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), investigating the causes and consequences of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. The tribunal, headed by former Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph, presented detailed findings based on testimonies of survivors and eyewitnesses, and offered recommendations for justice, peace, and accountability.

State Failure and Constitutional Breach

The jury found that rather than offering protection, state institutions and authorized officials abandoned local people to fend for themselves. The central government failed to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to uphold the rule of law and constitutional order in Manipur. The tribunal received extensive evidence during its proceedings.

Root Causes of the Conflict

Based on the evidence, the jury identified several deep-seated causes: historical ethnic divisions, socio-political marginalization, and longstanding land disputes. These were aggravated by hate campaigns on digital media and inflammatory statements by political leaders, which further deepened mistrust and hostility.

The spark was a directive issued by the Manipur High Court on March 27, 2023, recommending Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community. This move was perceived by the Kuki-Zo and Naga groups as a threat to their constitutional protections. Protests erupted in the hill districts, culminating in widespread demonstrations on May 3, 2023. Initially peaceful, the protests quickly turned violent, engulfing the entire state.

No Concrete Evidence of Infiltration

Testimonies from the Meitei side frequently alleged continuous migration of Kuki-Zo people from Myanmar. However, the jury found no concrete statistical evidence to support this claim.

The “Poppy Cultivation” Narrative

Efforts were made to criminalize the Kuki community by linking them to poppy cultivation under the “War on Drugs” campaign led by then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Kuki witnesses called this a conspiracy, arguing that actors from various communities and state machinery were involved. Some witnesses suggested larger geopolitical motives behind the conflict.

Media’s Partisan Role

The jury sharply criticized the media: print media displayed bias, while digital and social media platforms spread unverified and inflammatory content.

Nature of Violence and the Role of the State

The report emphasized that the violence was not spontaneous. It was premeditated, ethnically targeted, and enabled by the failure, and at times, the complicity, of state institutions. Many victims believed the state either allowed the violence to unfold or actively participated in it. Former CM Biren Singh’s decisions and administrative actions were frequently cited as triggers. Militant outfits like Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun faced no significant legal action. Despite widespread public outcry, Biren Singh remained in office until February 2025.

Sexual Violence and Humanitarian Crisis

The tribunal was deeply disturbed by accounts of killings, mutilations, public stripping, and gang rapes during the violence. Some of these atrocities were even circulated on social media. Witnesses testified that many incidents of sexual violence went unreported due to fear and lack of institutional support. Women reported that police and security forces not only refused help but in some cases handed them over to mobs.

Inadequate Relief and Rehabilitation

Relief efforts were grossly insufficient, delayed, and uneven. Relief camps lacked sanitation, healthcare, mental health support, and opportunities for livelihood or education. Recommendations from the Joint Rapid Needs Assessment (JRNA) and the Geeta Mittal Committee were largely ignored.

Collapse of Health Infrastructure

Healthcare systems crumbled. Hospitals and ambulances were attacked, equipment looted, and doctors and staff fled due to safety concerns. Internally displaced persons in relief camps lived in even more dire conditions. Women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities were the most affected. Mental health issues were also reported.

Judicial and Legal System Breakdown

The report outlines a total failure of the judicial and constitutional systems during the violence. Courts failed to issue timely orders, FIRs were selectively registered, and there was no investigation into serious crimes. Both central and state governments failed to enforce the rule of law.

Recommendations by the Jury

Establish a permanent High Court bench in Manipur’s hill districts.

Set up an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate thousands of cases and examine the role of security forces.

Take action against those spreading hate speech and against officials who failed to prevent it.

Structural reforms are essential to secure lasting peace-dialogue between communities, legal accountability, and ethical leadership are imperative.

Conclusion

Even 27 months after the outbreak of ethnic violence, Manipur remains in turmoil. This is a collective institutional failure that can no longer be ignored.