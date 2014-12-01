August 30, 2025

Translation of a leaflet from the West Bengal Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Joint Struggle Committee for rally on August 26 2025

Dear Mid-Day Meal Cooks, Teachers, and Guardians,

In West Bengal, there are 2.33 lakh officially registered Mid-Day Meal cooks, and with self-help groups, this number reaches nearly 8 lakh. For over 20 years, they have been serving fresh lunches daily to lakhs of schoolchildren. In 2011, the central government fixed the per-head monthly allocation at Rs. 1000 (of which the Centre contributes only Rs. 600).

After many struggles in our state, from 2024 the allocation was raised to Rs. 2000 per month per worker (Rs. 600 from the Centre and Rs. 1400 from the State). But in most other states, the honorarium ranges from Rs. 3000 to Rs. 12,000. Only in West Bengal do we still face this artificial shortage of funds.

Shockingly, despite working 12 months a year, Mid-Day Meal workers are paid for only 10 months. There is no recognition, no social security, no proper wage structure. In violation of the Constitution and labor laws, women from below-poverty-line families are being made to work in near-bonded conditions.

Even in terms of recruitment, gross injustice prevails: only 1 worker is forced to cook for 25 students for the entire year. While permanent, temporary, contractual, and daily-wage employees in both government and private sectors receive festival bonuses and allowances, Mid-Day Meal workers remain excluded.

On top of this, the daily per-student allocation has made the word “nutrition” meaningless. Shortages of teachers, mass retrenchment due to recruitment corruption, and lack of appointments have pushed government education into crisis, driving large sections of children towards private schools. The central and state governments, under the New Education Policy, are deliberately paving the way for dismantling government education altogether. Consequently, even after years of service, Mid-Day Meal workers lose their jobs when student numbers decline and schools are shut down.

Mid-Day Meal workers, who have made immense contributions to sustaining mass education in the state, have been subjected to prolonged neglect. To resist this injustice, the three central trade-union-led Mid-Day Meal workers’ organizations of the state have jointly called for a Nabanna March on Tuesday, 26 August 2025. On this day, thousands of Mid-Day Meal workers will raise their voices on the streets of Kolkata in defense of their demands.

To make this movement a success, we seek the wholehearted solidarity of all teachers, guardians, and supporters of public education in the state.

Thank you,

On behalf of the West Bengal Struggling Mid-Day Meal (AICCTU) Union,

West Bengal Mid-Day Meal (CITU) Union,

All Bengal Mid-Day Meal (AIUTUC) Union,

and the Joint Struggle Committee

Contact: Jayashree Das (6294219071)

****

The following is a note from a comrade

Even 79 years after independence, in our country children still come to school just so that they can get a full meal. Children from capable or well-off families do not eat that food; their families pack tiffin boxes for them. But yes, in Bengal, lakhs of students get their midday meal from the Mid-Day Meal scheme. Even though the food has little nutritional value, many families send their children to school solely for that meal. And this number is far higher in rural Bengal than in the cities.

But today’s writing is not about the food of the Mid-Day Meal.

Do you know how much the cooks, who toil from dawn to dusk to put that food on the children’s plates, are paid? Only two thousand rupees a month. And that too is not called a “salary,” but an “honorarium.” Because they are not even recognized as workers, there is no provision of minimum wage for them. As if the central and state governments are doing them a favor.

Since schools remain closed during summer and puja vacations, they don’t even get that small honorarium then, meaning that they receive pay for only 10 months in a year. Yet during these same holidays, teachers and other school staff continue to draw their regular salaries. Nor do the cooks get any bonus or allowance during festivals. What can be done with 2000 rupees today?

In West Bengal, there are 2.33 lakh officially listed Mid-Day Meal cooks, and including self-help groups, the number is nearly 8 lakh. And almost all of them are women. That is why their labor is so easily devalued. It is taken for granted: cooking, care work, these are “naturally” women’s jobs. Like household work, their labor and time are considered to have no value.

The state reduces their labor to “service,” in order to get children’s meals cooked for the lowest possible cost. Not only are they underpaid, but beyond cooking, they are also made to do school cleaning work. A Mid-Day Meal worker from Hooghly reported that the schoolmaster made her clean the bathrooms too. When she protested, she was threatened with dismissal. The labour is intensive: 1 cook is responsible for the meals of 25 children.

Today the public education system is gasping for breath. Schools are on the verge of closure. And when schools close, the cooks will be the first to lose their jobs. Their role in expanding mass education in the state has been immense, yet today they are the ones subjected to the longest neglect. Time and again, these cooks have taken to the streets across the country.

It was because of their movement that the state government was forced to raise the honorarium by 500 rupees. From 2024, the amount was increased from 1500 to 2000 rupees. Of this, the central government contributes only 600 rupees, while the state gives 1400. But if we look at other states, we will see that in most states across the country, the honorarium ranges between 3000 and 12000 rupees. In West Bengal, the amount has not been raised further.

Rights have to be wrested. That is why today, the West Bengal Struggling Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union (AICCTU-affiliated), the West Bengal Mid-Day Meal Union (CITU), and the All Bengal Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union (AIUTUC) together have formed a committee called the “West Bengal Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Joint Struggle Committee.” They have called for a Nabanna March from 12 noon.

Their main demands are:

Government recognition

Fair wages

Festival allowance

Twelve months’ salary

At least 3 cooks per 25 students

Save the public education system

This movement is not just the struggle of the cooks. It is a struggle for justice.