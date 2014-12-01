August 30, 2025

This note was issued by the Central Committee of Mazdoor Kranti Parishad (MKP) in July 2025.

Unite Against Attacks on Migrant Workers from West Bengal Working in Other States, and Against the Nationwide Assault on the Rights of Migrant Labour

Across the country, migrant workers from West Bengal are being attacked “for the crime” of speaking in Bengali, or “for the crime” of being Muslim by faith.

With loud fanfare, people were coerced into making Aadhaar cards, and these IDs were made compulsory everywhere. Yet, even with Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration cards, workers are still harassed. In Haryana, vehicles roam the streets picking up Bengali-speaking migrant workers, taking them to unknown locations, and holding them under “interrogation.” For Muslims, even showing all documents is useless since state-backed thugs simply brand them as “Bangladeshis” and unleash brutal violence.

Similar scenes play out in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam, and other states. In many cases, despite valid documents, workers are illegally deported across the border. The most shocking recent example reported in the media: Amir Sheikh, a migrant worker in Rajasthan, was illegally detained, tortured, taken to the Basirhat border, and thrown across the barbed wire fence by the BSF in a payload truck. One after another, such heinous acts by the state are piling up!

On the one hand, there are such attacks; on the other, through declared and undeclared means such as voter list revisions, there is a systematic nationwide campaign to strip migrant workers of all rights. This is being driven by the central government, mainly BJP-ruled states, though non-BJP states are not far behind.

Shamelessly, Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, enshrining the “Right to Life” and the “Right of every citizen to move freely across the country”, are being trampled. Rights that guarantee every person in India the ability to move, work, and live anywhere for livelihood and survival are being openly violated by those in power.

Our own state’s Trinamool government is no better. They publicly condemn attacks on migrant workers from Bengal going to other states, yet inside Bengal they themselves are eager to strip rural-to-urban migrant workers of rights. While their leaders deliver long speeches on slum demolitions in Delhi, here in Bengal they serve eviction notices to slum dwellers and deny them even the minimum of civic services. For workers migrating into Bengal from other states, there is still no provision of social security.

Nationwide, as part of the fascist offensive, religious, cultural, and linguistic diversity is being directly targeted. The RSS-BJP is desperate to enforce a policy that makes a section of India’s own citizens “second-class” on the basis of language, religion, caste, or culture. With the power of the state and by poisoning social relations, they are intensifying this project.

Naturally, the hardest hit are the poor, working people. Meanwhile, if we look at other regional and national parties that serve corporate capital, we see that they too march in step with central policies, participating in this process of stripping migrant and working people of their rights.

To resist this fascist and neoliberal assault on migrant workers, and indeed on the entire working class, let us unite. Let us strengthen our resolve and stand together against both.

|| Issued by the Central Committee of Mazdoor Kranti Parishad (MKP) ||