August 30, 2025

This note was written by a comrade, based on “The Burning Record of Citizenship Deprivation in Assam” by Kamal Chakraborty

“How old are you, Ma?”, I asked while writing out a prescription.

“What else? Must be thirty-five at least!”

Startled, I looked up at the patient. Sitting beside her, her 48-year-old son laughed. He gently scolded his mother and told me, “Please write sixty-five.”

There was not the slightest ripple on the mother’s face. For her, the difference between thirty-five and sixty-five meant nothing.

And why would she know? She never went to school. Born into a poor rural family with many siblings, she was the youngest. By twelve or thirteen, her father had “sent her across,” as though crossing a river, married off quickly. For her, life meant cooking for the household and giving birth to children.

She never thought there could be any work outside of that. Such matters, she believed, were for men. In childhood her father, in youth her husband, in old age her son. Thus, the difference between thirty-five and sixty-five was never something she needed to grasp.

This mother, who in the evenings at the tulsi altar or with the name of Allah on her lips, never wished for anything other than the well-being of her children and the world…this mother has now been dragged into the dock by the state. The state tells her: prove that your dead father and dead mother were indeed your parents. If you cannot, go to the detention camp.

How will she prove it? Show a birth certificate, they say. But she was born in 1964. The Registration of Births and Deaths Act in India was only enacted in 1969, and only implemented gradually between 1978 and 1980. How can someone born before 1980 produce a birth certificate? And a school leaving certificate? After independence, how many girls did you educate?

O voter-babu, you understand so much, but not this? Do all of your mothers have birth certificates? Or school leaving certificates? Do all of your mothers know the difference between the ages of 35 and 65?

Then, when in 2003, in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, MPs from all parties raised their hands in support of the Citizenship Amendment that signed away the citizenship of millions, did you not remember the faces of your own mothers?

But enough of this. Digging into the past helps little. Once, dawn used to wake people up. Now, it is only when people awaken that dawn arrives. We wait. When will the people awaken?

Let us return to the story of Banesa Begum.



Born in Salchapra. Now residing in Udharbond, Cachar district, Assam. In 2018, she was 56 years old. Her husband’s name: Batu Miah. To fight her case, she submitted her marriage certificate, the 2005 voter list, her ration card, as well as her father Junaid Ali’s name in the 1966 voter list with legacy code.

Yet, simply for not being able to produce a birth certificate, Banesa was thrown into a detention camp. Not once did anyone pause to think: if both her father and mother were Indian citizens, how could their daughter possibly be a foreigner?

Her helpless husband Batu Miah wept bitterly. Whoever he met, he clutched their hands and feet. At home, he had to leave behind their younger daughter, still in class eight, in order to go out to work. His health worsened by the day. Blood passed with his stool and urine. He could not afford to see a doctor. Sometimes, he would take the girl with him to Silchar Detention Camp, just to see his wife once. Even for that glimpse, he had to pay a bribe of 50 rupees, which he could hardly ever manage.

Eventually, he sold his livestock, mortgaged his house, and made his way to the High Court. The case went on. In 2018, the judge ordered that Banesa Begum should not be arrested and not be deported to Bangladesh until a final order was issued. Yet Banesa had already long been arrested and was living in the detention camp. The expensive High Court lawyer was so “busy” that even after this order, he could not secure her release.

In the end, it was the wave of COVID that arrived like a blessing. On 15 May 2020, Banesa was quietly released because of the pandemic, something her husband’s desperate efforts had not achieved.

Writing this, my hands grow numb. I lose control over myself.

(Source: “The Burning Record of Citizenship Deprivation in Assam” by Kamal Chakraborty)