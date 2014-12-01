September 11, 2025

Let Us Defeat the Counter-Revolution!

What is becoming clear now is that, standing on the corpses of the martyrs of the Gen-Z movement, there is a conspiracy, through army mediation and collaboration, to bring back the monarchy and abolish secularism. This is in no way acceptable to us. The mandate of the Gen-Z movement, the voices of the martyrs, were not for democracy and secularism to be dismantled, for regression to take place, or for the unconstitutional activism of the army to expand. Defeating this ongoing counter-revolution is the most urgent challenge today.

Agents who infiltrated the Gen-Z movement, who, from the second day onwards, began systematically, with long preparation, to destroy the responsibility, finances, and morale of state institutions and the private sector accountable to citizens, are now sitting in the Army Headquarters, holding talks under the army’s hospitality.

This is terrifying and unacceptable. Such a role for the Nepali Army is deeply regrettable and must be immediately corrected. If even Kathmandu’s Mayor Balen is collaborating with these agents, or encouraging the army to climb onto the heads of citizens, then we will recognize him too as a hero of the counter-revolution. He must consider this immediately and clarify his position.

The Gen-Z brothers and sisters who stand against this counter-revolution and seek support from the broader citizenry must be supported without fear by all citizens. By political, professional, and civic groups in every form of organization. To defeat the counter-revolutionary offensive, the Gen-Z generation may once again have to take to the streets, and we are prepared to take to the streets under their leadership.

In this grave situation, our strongest fortress against the counter-revolution is Nepal’s Constitution of 2016. To remain steadfast on that constitution, and under the guardianship of the President as its protector, is the pathway to the success of the Gen-Z revolution. The new citizen government that will be formed must be grounded firmly on the basis of this constitution, without deviating from the constitutional path, and must move forward with unrelenting vigilance against corruption and irregularities.

The Nepali Army leadership must also deeply understand the weighty responsibility placed upon them by this constitution, and the historic role created by the Gen-Z revolution, and must fulfill their duty, immediately breaking all communications with reactionaries, and ensuring that all future discussions and programs are carried out only with the participation and guardianship of the President.

In the new citizen government that will now be formed, it must be ensured that there is no place for reactionaries. Civil society stands ready to support the Gen-Z generation in every possible way on this matter.

Let us make the Gen-Z revolution a success.

Let us defeat the counter-revolution.

Let us give meaning to the martyrs’ sacrifice.

– “Broad Citizens’ Movement” (बृहत् नागरिक आन्दोलन), 11 September 2025