Date: 12 September 2025, Nepal

We strongly condemn and denounce the unnecessary repression by the state, the display of brutality, and the killings of citizens during the “Gen-Z” movement that began on 9 September in protest against the prevailing anarchy, misgovernance, corruption, and the suppression of freedom of speech through restrictions imposed on social media this month.

We pay our sincere respects to all activists who sacrificed their lives in this movement and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We also wish the injured a speedy recovery and demand that they immediately receive all necessary medical treatment free of cost.

A peaceful movement that began with the just and timely demands of an end to corruption, good governance, and freedom of expression has turned violent within a short time. On 10 September it became evident that, due to infiltration by reactionary and counter-revolutionary forces and individuals linked to certain political parties, the situation had descended into chaos and spun out of control.

Equally responsible were organized populist groups, masquerading as “independent”, who incited crowds using social media. The Gen-Z leadership itself has acknowledged these facts. We demand an independent and impartial investigation into both the barbaric repression and the destructive disorder of these two days, and punishment for those responsible.

Following the Prime Minister’s resignation, arson at nearly all key state institutions, and a near-state of statelessness, a situation akin to army-controlled management emerged from 10 p.m. on 10 September. In such a grave national crisis, to restore peace, prevent further destruction of public property, and protect the country from treasonous elements, at a time when other internal security agencies have become ineffective, it is clear to all that the role of the Nepali Army is expected, with full respect for the integrity, dignity, and sovereignty inherent in the Nepali people.

The army’s efforts to ensure security in this difficult time have succeeded in earning the trust and respect of ordinary citizens. However, we are surprised that, instead of the President addressing the nation, such an address came through the Army Chief, and we do not consider this step constitutional. Even so, we believe that the Nepali Army’s current engagement in resolving the crisis will further strengthen democracy and the republic. Therefore, reminding the Nepali Army of its longstanding professional commitments, we firmly state here that, at any cost, the country must be brought out of this crisis under the rule of law and with the supremacy of citizens.

This movement stands upon the foundation of achievements gained through various struggles and sacrifices by the Nepali people throughout Nepal’s history. Therefore, the right solution to the current political crisis is to safeguard the gains achieved so far and move forward toward greater progress. At the same time, we must remain alert and vigilant about the activities of reactionary forces during this crisis.

Even amid this situation, the Gen-Z generation has internalized the fundamental values and principles of democracy and is committed to upholding them. In this context, without harming the fundamental constitutional propositions: namely the democratic republic, secularism, federal structure, and socialism-orientation, established by Nepal’s current Constitution, it is essential that the President, as guardian of the Constitution and with the support of state institutions, take the initiative to resolve the crisis as the representative institution of the Nepali people.

Additionally, since Parliament is the legitimate representative body elected by the Nepali people, we wish to inform the general public that the resolution of this crisis must necessarily come through constitutional procedures

See here for a Press Note from “Broad Citizens’ Movement” (बृहत् नागरिक आन्दोलन), 11 September 2025

Signatories:

১. অঙ্কিত খনাল ২. অংশু খনাল, গোর্খা ৩. অনুপমা পৌড়েল ৪. আমিনা সিং ৫. অপেক্ষা পৌড়েল ৬. অস্মিতা ওয়াদী ৭. অবন্তিকা ঘর্তি মাগর, রূপানদেহী ৮. অভিষেক শ্রেষ্ঠ ৯. আমির দর্পণ ১০. অমৃত বিক, বাগ্লুং ১১. অজয় নেপালী, পর্বত ১২. অরুণ উপ্রেতি, কাভরে ১৩. আভা ছেত্রী ১৪. আরতি আচার্য ১৫. আদিত্য রাসাইলী, মুস্তাং ১৬. আয়ুষ কার্কী, ময়াগ্দি ১৭. ইন্দিরা দলি ১৮. ইরা শ্রেষ্ঠা ১৯. উপমা লামা, হেটৌড়া ২০. উমা বুড়াথোকী ২১. ঊষা তিথীক্ষু ২২. এলিসা একলাশ ২৩. কপিল চৌলাগাই ২৪. করুণা পরাজুলি ২৫. কামনা গিরি, দাঙ ২৬. কুমার উপাধ্যায় ২৭. কেশর বিশ্বকর্মা, অছাম ২৮. কৃষ্ণ সুনুয়ার ২৯. খগেন্দ্র সংগ্রৌলা ৩০. গৌরব ভাণ্ডারী ৩১. গুণরাজ সারু মাগর ৩২. গীতা ছেত্রী ৩৩. ঘনশ্যাম অস্তিত্ব ৩৪. ঘনশ্যাম শর্মা পৌড়েল ৩৫. জগন্নাথ লামিছানে ৩৬. জেবি বিশ্বকর্মা ৩৭. জ্যোতিলাল বন ৩৮. জ্বালামুখী লামিছানে ৩৯. ড. মীনা পৌড়েল ৪০. দীনেশ পন্ত, কাঞ্চনপুর ৪১. দীনেশ বি.কে. ৪২. দীপা ধিতাল ৪৩. তিলক বিশ্বকর্মা, রোল্পা ৪৪. তুলসী গান্ধরী গৈরে ৪৫. তুলসী শর্মা, পাল্পা ৪৬. তুলসীদাস মহর্জন ৪৭. ধনা পরিয়ার, দৈলেখ ৪৮. ধর্মরাজ রিমাল ৪৯. নবীন প্রাচীন ৫০. নবীন তিওয়ারী ৫১. নন্দ কুমার প্রসাই ৫২. নারায়ণ ঢকাল ৫৩. নারায়ণ শর্মা ৫৪. নিনু চাপাগাই ৫৬. নীতিকা কঠায়ত, কৈলালী ৫৭. নুমা চেমজোং, মোরং ৫৫. নির্গ নবীন ৫৮. পবন ৫৯. পবিত্র আলে মাগর ৬০. পুষ্কর গৌতম ৬১. পুষ্কর কাফ্লে ৬২. পুনম পাল্পালী, দডেলধুড়া ৬৩. পুষ্প দর্জি ৬৪. পূর্ণ বাহাদুর শাহী ৬৫. পেশল খতিবড়া, ওখলঢুঙ্গা ৬৬. প্রজ্ঞান সুবেদী ৬৭. প্রণিকা কোয়ু ৬৮. প্রণেতা ৬৯. প্রদীপ নেপাল, ওখলঢুঙ্গা ৭০. প্রকাশ দেবকোটা ৭১. প্রতীক কার্কী, খোটাং ৭২. প্রহ্লাদ কুমার ভট্ট ৭৩. ভাবনা ঘিমিরে ৭৪. ভাবনা ক্ষেত্রি তামাং ৭৫. ভূমিকা থারু ৭৬. ভূমিনন্দন দেবকোটা ৭৭. ভোগীরাজ চামলিং ৭৮. মধূসুদন ভূসাল ৭৯. মহাদীপ পোখ্রেল ৮০. মনোজ লোহর ৮১. মিত্রলাল পঙ্গেণী ৮২. মুকুন্দ যোশী ৮৩. মুনা নেপালী ৮৪. মেদিনী খরেল ৮৫. যুগ পাঠক ৮৬. রমেশ নেপালী, সুরখেত ৮৭. রাজেন্দ্র খরেল ৮৮. রাজেশ নেপালী ৮৯. রামমণি পোখ্রেল ৯০. রেণুকা সুর্য ৯১. রোশন তামাং, ধাদিঙ ৯২. রোহিত বাস্তোলা ৯৩. লক্ষ্মী কুমারী কার্কী, পর্বত ৯৪. লক্ষ্মী শ্রেষ্ঠ ৯৫. লীলামণি পোখ্রেল ৯৬. বর্ষা লুয়িন্টেল, কাঠমাণ্ডু ৯৭. বিকাশ কামী ৯৮. বিদুষী ঢুঙ্গেল ৯৯. বিনোদ লোহনী ১০০. বিবিবনা লামিছানে ১০১. বিষ্ণু অধিকারী, গুল্মী ১০২. বিষ্ণু সিরপালী, গুল্মী ১০৩. শান্তি তিওয়ারী ১০৪. শরদ পৌড়েল ১০৫. শরদ ওয়ান্ত ১০৬. শ্রবণ গৌতম, কাঠমাণ্ডু ১০৭. শ্যাম শ্রেষ্ঠা ১০৮.শিশির বিশ্বকর্মা, কাঞ্চনপুর ১০৯. শুশীলা শর্মা ১১০.শশীকলার খাড়কা, তেহথুম ১১১. সংস্কৃতি ১১২. সঞ্জোগ ঠাকুরী ১১৩. সন্ধ্যা রতন, কপিলাবস্তু ১১৪. সন্ধ্যা শ্রেষ্ঠা ১১৫. সন্তোষ ভাণ্ডারী ১১৬. সম্পদা রিজাল ১১৭. সমীর বিক্রম থাপা ১১৮. সরিতা দেবী ভাণ্ডারী, পর্বত ১১৯. সচিন ভুর্তেল, বর্দিয়া ১২০. সবিতা ভট্ট ১২১. সলন বস্নেত, সোলুখুম্বু ১২২. সঞ্জয় গুরুং ১২৩. সন্দেশ পরিয়ার, কাস্কী ১২৪. সপ্না ভুলুন, হেটৌড়া ১২৫. সাগর শিবাকোটী ১২৬. সমশের, ধাদিঙ ১২৭. সায়া কিরণ ১২৮. সৃজনা পুন ও নারীদের জন্য নারী মঞ্চ, জাতীয় নেটওয়ার্ক, নেপাল, কাঠমাণ্ডু ১২৯. সুনীল আচার্য ১৩০. সুমিনা ১৩১. সুবাস বস্নেত ১৩২. সুদন চাপাগাই ১৩৩. সুষমা বরাইলী, পর্বত ১৩৪. সৌগাত ঢকাল, ভোজপুর ১৩৫. হিমাংশু ১৩৬. হিমাল চন্দ্র ১৩৭. হেমরাজ দাহাল ১৩৮. নরহরি আচার্য ১৩৯. রাধেশ্যাম অধিকারী ১৪০. চরণ প্রসাই ১৪১. রাজু চাপাগাই ১৪২. মোহনা অনসারী ১৪৩. ইন্দ্র প্রসাদ আরয়াল ১৪৪. ভাবনা রাই ১৪৫. দুর্গা তিমলসিনা ১৪৬. ভগবতী দাহাল ১৪৭. প্রমেশ পোখ্রেল, গুল্মী ১৪৮.সুশীল নেপালী, সিন্ধুপালচক ১৪৯. আদর্শ ঘতানী ১৫০. প্রকৃতি গিরি, ঝাপা ১৫১. অশেষ ঘিমিরে ১৫২. মিলন রাই ১৫৩. ফুলমতি ১৫৪. বন্ধু বিক্রম ছেত্রী ১৫৫. গোবিন্দ ভাণ্ডারা ১৫৬. দুর্গা খাত্রী ১৫৭. যুবরাজ ভট্টরাই ১৫৮. যাদব দেবকোটা ১৫৯. দিবাকর পোখ্রেল, চিতবন ১৬০. নরেশ গ্যওয়ালী ১৬১. আমোদ নেপাল ১৬২. রমেশ উপাধ্যায় ১৬৩. সুদাম লামিছানে ১৬৪. প্রদীপ নেপাল ১৬৫. রেবেল সন্দীপ ১৬৬. আব্দুল হুসেন খান (কোহলপুর) ১৬৭. ড. শিশির ভাণ্ডারী ১৬৮. অরুণা পরাজুলি