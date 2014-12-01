September 22, 2025

The Diamond Harbour branch of APDR had called a meeting on Saturday (September 20), to discuss SIR, NRC, detention centers, and to build public opinion in support of repealing SIR. For the past 15-20 days, extensive outreach had been carried out: going door to door, meeting in small groups, spreading awareness. Local people showed great interest in learning and understanding the details of SIR.

Initially, it was decided that the meeting would be held on the grounds of the local school. The headmaster gave permission and even expressed his own interest. However, as soon as public announcements about the meeting began, under some invisible pressure, he withdrew permission, citing personal inability and expressing regret.

After that, it was decided that the meeting would be held in the private premises of one of APDR’s local organizers, very close to the school. Letters informing both the district police and local police about the meeting were also sent. But once the meeting was publicly promoted, the police suddenly entered the scene for reasons unknown.

The organizers received repeated phone calls from the local police station and the SDPO’s office, pressuring them to cancel the meeting. They were asked to appear at the SDPO’s office with papers. The organizers patiently spoke with them multiple times and sent copies of the letters given to the police. Still, the pressure continued.

This morning, the Diamond Harbour police station called again to say that the SDO had not granted permission to use loudspeakers, so microphones could not be used. APDR strongly protested this and declared that the meeting would not be canceled.

Later in the morning, the “rest of the game” began. Hidden hands came out into the open. The sound system provider and the group tasked with setting up the stage informed the organizers that they were being threatened by the ruling party. They were told that if they provided microphones or built a stage for the meeting, vandalism would follow. As a result, they expressed their inability to proceed.

The determined APDR organizers finally decided to hold the meeting under a tarpaulin, using only a hand-microphone.

The latest news is that the meeting is underway. In defiance of all pressures, a large number of people have gathered to listen to and understand APDR’s position on SIR and NRC.