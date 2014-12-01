September 30, 2025

This note was received from anti-SIR activists in West Bengal

All opposition parliamentary parties, Congress, Trinamool, CPI, CPM, SUCI, Liberation, Forward Bloc, RSP, RJD and others, none of them are raising the slogan of boycotting the survey. In short, their view is: if you do not participate in the survey, it will benefit the BJP, they will manipulate the voter list as they wish, so it is better to participate and see to it that not a single name is excluded. They also say that Bihar’s experience must be applied in West Bengal.

Fine. What happened in Bihar?

About 6.5 million names were struck off in Bihar during the SIR. Who are these people? The Hindu reports that 55 to 60 percent of them are women. In Assam’s NRC something similar happened. By one estimate, of the 1.9 million excluded in Assam, 70 percent were women. Why is this so?

It is to be expected. Like migrant workers, women in India change residence due to marriage. Surnames change. Their identity becomes linked to the husband’s name. How many married women, especially from poor and marginalized families, can state their father’s details, place of birth, date of birth, let alone the mother’s place or date of birth? How many women had bank, insurance or post office accounts before 1987, or owned land or a house? They faced discrimination in education.

The Mid-Day Meal Workers’ organization “Amma,” in a survey among its members, found that of the eleven documents the Election Commission accepts as proof, about 95 percent of Mid-Day Meal workers had none. In Assam’s NRC, were there not cases where women from Bengal, married in Assam, were sent back to their parental homes because they could not furnish papers?

What else happened in Bihar? The Hindu reports that more names were removed in minority-dominated districts. One reason is migration, going away for work. With a little common sense we can see why migrant workers have a higher chance of being excluded in SIR or NRC.

In short, SIR or NRC imposes discrimination on poor, working, marginalized people, especially women. It should also be easy to understand that minorities, Dalits, and Adivasi and Janajati peoples will face similar discrimination.

There remains the question of whether the Election Commission has any authority at all to verify citizenship, and whether we accept the citizenship amendments of 1987 or 2003.

What else will happen in West Bengal that was not the case in Bihar? The country’s partition affected mostly Punjab, Bengal, and to some extent Assam. Other states mostly ended up entirely on one side or the other. There were millions of refugees, people who lost everything and were uprooted. Those whose names are on the 2002 voter list are being told they will not need documents.

They were born in 1984 or earlier. Those born in 1985 or later, even if they are on voter lists after 2002, will face double verification: father’s and mother’s details and births, their own date and place of birth. The poor and marginalized will struggle, and a huge number of refugees will struggle to assemble these papers. Those who have gone out of state for work will also face difficulties.

Before the intensive revision of voter lists began in Bihar in May, the Union Home Ministry issued a circular. It ordered that “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh and Myanmar (Burma) be identified and repatriation completed within 30 days, and that a Special Task Force be set up for this purpose. The stated reason was the incident at Pahalgam. We have all heard that Pakistan was responsible for Pahalgam, so why suddenly target Bangladeshis and Rohingya instead of looking for “illegal immigrants” from there?

After this circular, harassment, attacks, and persecution of Bengali-speaking working people in various states, particularly Muslim migrant workers, began. Local administrations and police acted as the enforcers. Incidents surfaced one after another. Some workers returned, not to give up work entirely, but to bring documents, to correct spelling mistakes. Everywhere there is a tension between locals and migrants. Migrants often have to work for less to get jobs, which angers local workers. This cycle continues. Employers benefit.

What is the purpose of this harassment? Is it to expel migrant workers from the country, or even from their own state, entirely? Not at all. If that happened, who would do the work? Without migrant workers, hotels, road building, and construction would collapse. The core aim is to create fear, harassment, and rightlessness, so that workers can be kept cowed, made to work cheaply, and communities can be divided along communal lines.

Why target Bangladeshis and Rohingya instead of identifying “illegal immigrants” from Pakistan, which was the supposed source of the Pahalgam incident? The reason became clear when, during Bihar’s voter list revision, proof of citizenship was demanded.

While SIR was underway in Bihar, Assam saw bulldozer-led eviction drives, in the name of removing illegal encroachers. Most of those labeled encroachers were minorities. Statements by Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, such as “speaking Bengali makes you foreign,” completed the picture. The BJP’s game plan appears to be to weaponize hypernationalism again in Assam before the upcoming assembly elections.

All of this triggered reactions in this state. The “Bengalis under attack” line created an uproar. More than that, fear spread that SIR would happen in West Bengal too. Movement began among minorities; discussions began in neighborhoods and mosques. Minority communities felt endangered. Among refugees too, fear spread, and the RSS–BJP stepped in to “rescue” them. Camps were set up area by area, and a campaign began to fill out CAA forms. Both Trinamool and BJP capitalized on this fear.

When the Mid-Day Meal workers’ organization “Amma” began asking questions, a picture emerged. Minorities, due to fear, are being polarized, which benefits Trinamool. Many people in this country who are not refugees or who did not come from East Pakistan or Bangladesh now think, “This is right, they come and take a share of everything, they grab things.” Who are “they”? The narrative being pushed is that Muslims have come here and live under Hindu names, and they must be selectively expelled.

Refugees are being told, “The government brought CAA for you, fill out the forms.” In droves, refugees are going back to Bangladesh to fetch land papers and birth certificates, and are handing them over to the BJP–RSS. They are acknowledging that they are here “illegally.” At the same time, to prove that they are Hindu, they are being made to obtain certificates from some Hindu religious body. In many places, 1,200 to 1,400 rupees are being taken from them for all this. There is no guarantee that they will receive citizenship. Many petitions against CAA are pending before the Supreme Court. These refugees are becoming trapped in the tight grip of the BJP and RSS. Instilling this fear was the point.

The citizenship amendment acts of 1987 and 2003 closed the door, step by step, for refugees to become citizens. All opposition parliamentary parties supported those amendments. Today, by accepting SIR and calling for participation, they are doing the same thing again.

Accepting SIR effectively means accepting CAA 2019. For refugees for whom CAA 1987 or CAA 2003 closed the door to citizenship, the BJP now says, “We have reopened the door. If you are not Muslim and you came here in 2014 or earlier, fill out the form and submit it.” Recently the Union government said that those who came up to 2024 are refugees. The same BJP that closed the door to citizenship for them through the 2003 law now poses as generous.

Under capital, labor moves. Large numbers of workers are displaced and come to cities in search of work, they move from one region to another, even from one country to another. Partition added a new dimension to this. In a country like India, through marriage, a woman leaves behind her place of birth, lineage, friends and relations. SIR and NRC are hostile to this mobility, or they impose discrimination upon it. This is certainly not a routine capitalist measure; it is a fascist project.

There is no question of accepting it.

A question remains. Can SIR be stopped by opposing it?

The vote-seeking parties say it cannot be stopped. What do we have to say in response?

When CAA 2019 came, a significant section of the public opposed it, particularly minorities. When an attempt was made to conduct NPR through the census, political parties were hesitant. Under pressure from public anger and movements, the state governments of Kerala and Bengal finally took a stand against NPR and passed resolutions in their assemblies. NPR was halted. Even with the fear of COVID, the farmers did not lift the blockade of Delhi and they won.

When changes were attempted in the Indian Penal Code, truck drivers struck and stopped it. The recent workers’ strike drew a strong response. If civil society joins hands with the marginalized working people, SIR can be stopped. They must step forward. Then perhaps, under pressure from the movement, the opposition parties will come and stand with us.

Whose country is this? Those born on this soil, whose sweat falls here, who laugh and cry in this land’s air, on whose heads this land’s rain falls? Or is this country only for those who have money in bank, insurance or post office accounts, who possess a passport, a secondary school certificate, land and house papers in their own name? Is this country not for the child who has no home and whose parents have no fixed address?

Jinnah, Nehru and Syama Prasad together partitioned the country at Britain’s instigation. Will this game with the victims of partition continue forever? Millions of workers have gone from one country to another in search of work and have built the edifice of civilization. Is this country, this world, not theirs?

The rulers are afraid, both at home and abroad. They will analyze the movements after 1974. They have nothing to give. To break the unity of ordinary people against dispossession, their tools are CAA, SIR, and NCR.

We will take our stand against the rulers, in favor of working people and the oppressed.