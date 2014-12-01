October 3, 2025

This report was received from activists

The government thinks its job is done merely by issuing an advisory for 20% bonus for tea workers. But when the owners refuse to comply, there is no word anywhere on how the issue will actually be resolved.

In the Darjeeling hills, the workers of Longview Tea Garden won step by step through great struggle. In the Kalimpong hills, the workers of Chhota Fagu are still fighting, but the resolution remains elusive.

Now in the Dooars, near Meteli, lies Nageshwari Tea Garden. Once upon a time it was in the hands of Duncans, along with Bagarakot, Kilcot, Dhumsipara, Huntapara, Tulsipara and others. Later, ownership shifted to the Sommet–Marico group. This group has rejected the state’s proposal of a single 20% bonus payment, and instead introduced a formula of three installments. The final installment, they say, will be paid only at the time of Phagua (Holi) next year.

In several gardens they may have managed by applying the usual tactics of coercion, bribery, punishment and division. But the workers of Nageshwari have stood their ground. Why should they agree? At Bagarakot itself, four days of attendance wages, that is, two months’ worth of pay, are still pending. The anger of the workers is only natural, is it not?

It has been ten years since the minimum wage agreement was signed, yet it has never been implemented. Workers still have no land deeds for their homes. Now even the bonus is being toyed with. When they demand what is rightfully theirs, the response is police lathi charges.

What benefit is this government bringing to “Maa, Mati, Manush”? None that we can see. What it has brought instead is lathi blows, and the added insult of abusive language from the police. That alone shows clearly what kind of treatment they intend for the working mothers of the tea gardens.

Statement from Hill Plantations Employees Union (HPEU)

Despite working through winter, summer, and monsoon, shedding blood and sweat, the tea garden workers are not receiving a justified wage. Due to the collusion and conspiracy between the government and the owners, tea workers are still forced to work for a daily wage of just $250.

Keeping in mind the experience of last year and the elections next year, the opportunistic State Government issued an advisory this year to provide a 20% Puja bonus. However, there were no legal guidelines on what action the government would take if the owners did not implement this advisory at the garden level.

Taking advantage of this, owners in several gardens did not follow the government advisory.

Workers from many gardens, including Lower Phagu, Nageswari, and Bagrakot, were forced to take to the streets demanding the 20% bonus. Ultimately, the workers had no option but to protest on the roads for the 20% bonus. The government is silent after issuing the advisory. The Labour Commission has shown no significant role.

On the eve of Dashain (Dussehra), workers have taken to the streets today. To suppress the workers’ demands and struggle, the government has activated the police administration. The police force has lathi-charged the Nageswari tea workers while verbally abusing them, which is a major blow to human sensibility. We strongly protest this incident and demand legal action be taken against the police officer(s).

Workers must have the right to democratically present their demands. We further demand that the Labour Commission should immediately arrange a meeting to resolve the bonus demands of the workers of the said garden.

Our union clearly states that until the tea workers receive a lawful minimum wage, the 20% bonus remains a just demand.

Finally, we strictly oppose any form of police brutality against the working class’s movements.

We hope that a voice is raised from all levels of society against this attack on the workers, and a united voice is heard concerning the workers’ 20% bonus, minimum wage, land rights (Patta), and all other entitlements.

Workers of the World Unite! Long Live Worker Unity! Victory to the Workers!

Hill Plantations Employees Union (HPEU)

Central Committee