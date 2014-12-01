October 3, 2025

Received from Naujawan Bharat Sabha

Under the fascist rule of the BJP, youth across the country, from Ladakh to the southern states, are spontaneously erupting in anger against state repression, unemployment, electoral fraud, and corruption. In this context, the BJP-ruled state of Uttarakhand has witnessed an outpouring of youth protest on the streets in recent days, sparked by the UKSSSC exam paper leak scandal.

Whatever the immediate trigger, it is evident that this eruption is the result of deep-seated frustration, anger, and uncertainty festering within the youth for a long time. However, we must recognize that spontaneous uprisings, however intense or widespread, have their own limitations and contradictions. If revolutionary forces are not positioned to guide such spontaneous explosions, opportunistic, sectarian, and narrow political actors often intervene and attempt to hijack the movement for their own agendas.

This pattern is also visible in the current student-youth movement in Uttarakhand. The ruling BJP was the first to try and give the paper leak protest a communal color. Yet the youth of Uttarakhand, with strength and unity, foiled this communal ploy.

Nevertheless, troubling tendencies remain within the movement. Various forces are active within it, trying to divert its focus and turn it into a platform to fulfill narrow, vested interests. These include those exploiting the “mountain vs. plains” divide, or those trying to manipulate the protest in view of upcoming assembly elections. We must understand the true intentions of such political forces and guard the movement against being turned into a vehicle for their agendas.

The Dangers of “Mountain vs. Plains” Politics

The “mountain vs. plains” issue is an extremely dangerous distraction, one that prevents people from uniting to fight for their actual rights and entitlements. Today, more than half of Uttarakhand’s population resides in its plains districts. This population cannot be detached from the mountains, nor can it be alienated from the plains. In addition, a significant number of people from other states work irregular jobs or search for livelihoods in the Terai region of Uttarakhand. Are we to disregard the demands and dignity of these hundreds of thousands of people?

Will those pushing the mountain-plains narrative demand the separation of the plains from Uttarakhand? Or will they call for the return of the lakhs of Pahari families who have migrated to cities like Delhi and other parts of the country for survival? Certainly not.

Just as religious and caste divisions threaten the revolutionary unity of the Indian people, so too does this brand of regionalism. It is a divisive and dangerous force that undermines the anti-establishment unity of the state’s common people. We strongly oppose such narrow regionalism, just as we oppose religious fundamentalism and caste politics. These demands only serve to mislead, fragment, weaken, and divide the movement.

The youth and working people of Uttarakhand must not fall prey to such divisive perspectives. Our central focus must remain on the paper leak, corruption, and state repression. Many young people understand this well and are disillusioned by divisive politics. Uttarakhand must not become a victim of this narrow-mindedness.

The Structural Web of Corruption

Naujawan Bharat Sabha (Uttarakhand), Stri Mukti League (Uttarakhand), and Disha Student Organization (Uttarakhand) believe that the paper leak scandal is part of a broader web of corruption in the state. This corruption extends from sand-mining mafias and illegal deforestation cartels to education mafias, all of whom are deeply interconnected. The ruling powers are either directly complicit or offer them protection.

We can only confront them through unity. If we get caught in the politics of regionalism or narrow identity, or fall for the manipulations of vested interests and opportunists, it will severely harm the movement. We must stay focused on our core issues and protect the movement from misdirection and disintegration.