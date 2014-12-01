October 4, 2025

People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) strongly condemns the large scale atrocities by the police on democratic movements in Ladakh. On 24 September 2025, four individuals lost their lives in a shooting incident in Ladakh, with over 50 others sustaining injuries. Additionally, more than 70 youths have reportedly been arrested.

During the crackdown, renowned environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to Jodhpur Jail. This response by the authorities has significant implications for the democratic process. The entire incident should be considered not only as a police operation aimed at upholding law and order but also within the framework of the prolonged peaceful advocacy by Ladakh residents concerning their legitimate concerns and requests over the past five years.

Sonam Wangchuk previously held two hunger strikes related to his demands, lasting 21 days in March 2024 and 16 days in October 2024. On 24 September 2024, he organized a march with 150 members from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), aiming to arrive in Delhi by 2nd October. He was not granted permission to enter Delhi and was detained at the Singhu Border.

The people of Ladakh are seeking recognition and protection of their democratic rights. Their primary demands include the attainment of full statehood and the reinstatement of the legislative assembly, which was dissolved in 2019. Given that approximately 97% of Ladakh’s population comprises tribal communities, there is also a request for the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.

The absence of the Sixth Schedule has led to concerns among the residents of Ladakh regarding local governance and resource management. Various development initiatives, including hotels, cafes, and other projects, are currently operated by external companies. Although Ladakh generates surplus electricity, 80 square kilometers of land in the Pang region have been allocated for a 13-gigawatt solar project.

On 21 March 2023, it was reported in the Rajya Sabha that 250 square kilometers of land in Pang, Debing, and Kharnak would be acquired for solar, wind, and battery energy. Additionally, discussions have taken place regarding seven hydroelectric projects aimed at generating 2,070.2 megawatts of electricity, and survey work has been completed for a 490-kilometer railway line from Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) to Leh. Infrastructure developments such as roads (totaling 750 square kilometers), airports (including 39 helipads), 29 new bridges, and major construction projects are being promoted to support tourism.

Furthermore, there are proposals to extract high-quality uranium and rare minerals in the Nubra Valley. As these are primarily national projects, companies from outside Ladakh are expected to benefit most significantly. Collectively, these activities present potential risks to the environment and climate stability in the mountainous regions and may affect the well-being of the Ladakhi population.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir in August 2019, Ladakh has experienced an increase in unemployment. Previously, as part of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh had access to various employment opportunities, which have since changed. The unemployment rate among graduates increased from 16% in 2021-22 to 26.5% in 2022-23, representing the highest rise in India during this period. Since 2019, no gazetted officer positions have been filled by youth from Ladakh. Additionally, the entry of external companies has affected local land, water, and mineral resources, while meaningful employment opportunities for local residents have not significantly increased.

Following Ladakh’s separation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and its designation as a Union Territory, residents promptly requested inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, a move that received assurances from the central government. After waiting for nearly a year, the People’s Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh initiated a campaign in August 2020 to advance this demand. In September 2020, Ladakh experienced a comprehensive strike during protests, and participants resolved to boycott the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections scheduled for October 2020. On 27 September 2020, representatives had their very first meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured them that issues concerning language, culture, land, and employment would be favourably considered. Subsequent to these assurances, the election boycott was formally withdrawn.

After 26 months, a High Power Committee (HPC) for Ladakh was established on 3 January 2023. The committee’s first meeting took place on 4 December 2023, where requests were made for 95% reservation in jobs for local residents and one-third reservation for women in the hill council. Additional requests included recognizing Bhoti and Urdu as state languages. In February 2024, a sub-committee was created to discuss cultural and linguistic protection, land and employment safeguards, empowerment, and constitutional protections for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).

The sub-committee included six representatives – three each from LAB and KDA – to represent Ladakh’s population. During its initial meeting, the sub-committee discussed the demands and provided assurances. However, the second meeting in March 2024 did not reach consensus, and the proposal to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule was not accepted. Subsequently, protests such as the march in Delhi led by Sonam Wangchuk and other representatives occurred. Even in the subsequent HPC meetings, no agreed solutions were reached. Following this, an indefinite, non-violent hunger strike was initiated under the leadership of Sonam Wangchuk.

Fifteen days before the violence on 24 September, people had already started the hunger strike. Despite their deteriorating health, the government response was initially indifferent and then resorted to brutal attack with firing and large scale repression – a complete violation of constitutional rights of the people of Ladakh.

Ladakh has long served as an example of harmonious coexistence and cultural diversity. Under the guidance of Sonam Wangchuk, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance engaged in peaceful demonstrations and hunger strikes to advocate for environmental protection and constitutional rights. Nonetheless, these groups’ requests were not addressed, and members were detained in response to their democratic activities.

We demand from the government and administration:

1. The NSA on environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk should be removed, and he should be immediately released

2. All those arrested should be immediately released.

3. Immediate assistance and proper compensation should be given to the affected families.

4. An impartial and swift investigation into the repression in Ladakh should be conducted, and the guilty should be severely punished.

5. The long-standing social, cultural, and environmental demands of the local people should be seriously heard and resolved.

6. Internet services should be immediately restored in Ladakh.

Paramjeet Singh and Harish Dhawan

(Secretaries)