October 4, 2025

SAGACIOUS TEACHERS & EMPLOYEES’ ASSOCIATION (SCHOOL)

21, Justice Manmatha Mukherjee Row, Kolkata-700009

Press Release

According to reports from various media sources, the Election Commission had issued appointment letters to school teachers across the state, directing them to serve as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Out of these, nearly 10,000 teachers refused to comply and did not join duty. The Election Commission has now issued show cause notices to them, and has written to the Principal Secretary of the State Education Department, instructing that departmental inquiries be initiated and punitive measures taken against these teachers.

On behalf of the Sagacious Teachers and Employees’ Association, we strongly protest against this directive of the Election Commission. First of all, a teacher’s duty is to teach. Teachers cannot be forced against their will to take up the work of BLOs. This work requires them to teach full classes till the afternoon and then, after school hours, go door to door in their assigned booths to get forms filled up by voters. If a voter is not found at home, the BLO must visit the same household up to three times. After collecting documents, the BLO must then return home and upload the data into the computer system.

Throughout this process, the BLO is surrounded by the pressure of registered political parties’ booth-level agents, who will continuously interfere and dictate whose names should be added or removed. When, under such a process, familiar people from one’s own locality end up being excluded from the voter list, the BLO risks facing public anger, intimidation, or even physical harm. Beyond this, a teacher may also have personal, physical, or family-related difficulties that prevent them from taking on this additional burden. To ignore all this and subject them to departmental inquiry and punishment is wholly undemocratic. Teaching is not bonded labor. No teacher should be forced, without consent, to do work outside the classroom.

According to the Right to Education Act, teachers cannot be compelled to perform non-academic duties except during emergencies such as droughts, floods, or other major natural disasters. We condemn the Election Commission’s treatment of the teaching community in this matter.