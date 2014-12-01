October 17, 2025

When the land itself speaks through mud and silence

The Darjeeling-Kalimpong hills, and the Terai-Dooars region, have once again been devastated by continuous and unseasonal rainfall. This has triggered deadly landslides across the hills and plains, causing widespread destruction in tea gardens, villages, riverbanks, and floodplains. So far, official figures report more than thirty deaths in the hills alone, though many remain missing. Houses have collapsed, entire families have been buried, roads have disappeared, and numerous villages have been cut off. The Terai and Dooars have also suffered extensive damage, with the death toll rising by the day. Neighbouring Nepal too is reeling from the same monsoon disaster.

What we are witnessing is not merely a natural calamity. It is the outcome of institutional neglect, market-driven policy, and an environmental disorder produced by the absence of ecological foresight in the governance of this fragile Himalayan and sub-Himalayan terrain.

Once again, the disaster has exposed the depth of administrative vacuum. There is no comprehensive disaster management plan, no early-warning system, no pre-monsoon prevention efforts, and no integrated relief framework. Bridges have been washed away, major roads destroyed. The collapse of transport networks has crippled rescue and relief operations. Roads are cracked, eroded, or completely gone. Many tea gardens and villages remain isolated.

Tourism and tourism-centric economies are being given absolute priority. Hill and rural areas are being marketed as “safe havens” or “eco-paradises”, blinding planners to the vulnerability of the terrain. As hotels, resorts, and homestays mushroom unchecked, the hills lie buried and bleeding under layers of concrete and tar. The absence of waste management, together with rampant and illegal construction, has brought further devastation to the ecosystem.

What we see today is the price of capitalist “developmental glory”. A model that views the mountains not as living ecosystems but as markets for extraction and profit. It is within this logic that tunnels are dug for broad-gauge railway lines and massive hydropower projects are conceived. Deforestation and the clearing of entire forests have only deepened the region’s wounds and helplessness.

In the plains, floods have drowned paddy fields, swept away homes, and displaced thousands. The Dooars of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, and the Terai of Darjeeling, all ecological buffer zones at the Himalayan foothills, are now bearing the shock of a destabilized hydrological cycle, a direct consequence of uncoordinated transboundary dam management and the reckless expansion of commercial hydropower.

A complex interplay of hydropower projects, Bhutan’s dams, dolomite pollution, countless illegal constructions, railway tunnels, sand and stone extraction, and rampant deforestation has altered drainage systems, reduced the soil’s water retention capacity, and eroded riverbanks. The entire Darjeeling-Kalimpong-Sikkim-Dooars-Terai belt has been pushed into a perpetual spiral of flash floods, landslides, and environmental catastrophe.

Yet even after the devastating Teesta GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood) of 2023, the policy mindset has not changed. The same “growth first, environment later” mentality prevails. Many of those displaced by the Teesta disaster are still waiting for proper rehabilitation and assistance.

At the heart of this crisis lies an ideological and historical wound. The ruling class continues to govern the hills through a colonial lens, where tourism replaces community, resorts replace forests, and profit replaces both human aspiration and ecological protection.

A contractor-bureaucrat-administrative nexus, infamously known as the “Contractor Raj,” has become the backbone of every so-called development project. Roads are built only for ribbon-cutting, not for sustainable connectivity. Drains are dug without regard for slope. Buildings rise where once the forest breathed.

A colonial obsession with preserving “heritage”, which translates to tea estates, old British bungalows, and “hill station aesthetics”, dominates planning, while local ecological knowledge systems are ignored, ridiculed, or erased. The mountains and foothills can only bear so much. Unchecked, profit-driven private ventures have become destructive and catastrophic.

Markets are flooded with plastic packaging, while tree planting, soil regeneration, waste and wetland management have all been pushed to the backseat. Aesthetics have taken precedence over the stability of the very ground that sustains our lives and livelihoods.

Instead of community control over local resources, we are being handed special economic zones, industrial corridors, dams, and railway projects, all in the name of national security and tourism. These are nothing but neoliberal repetitions of colonial extraction and subjugation.

When those in power remain committed to such priorities, when capitalism, neoliberalism, and colonial mentality become the unspoken grammar of governance, how can there be any genuine struggle against climate catastrophe? Reformist dreams built within the same logic of exploitation will never deliver justice to land or to people.

Given this devastation, it is imperative that this disaster be immediately declared both a State and National Disaster.

We must continue to raise our collective voice against distorted planning and the violence of “mal-development.” We must act together, with solidarity and urgency, to extend relief and rebuild with justice at the center.

In this hour of grief and uncertainty, we appeal to citizens, workers, students, artists, and all conscientious individuals and organizations to stand with the people of this region. Many areas remain cut off and unreachable, where families are still waiting for food, water, and medical aid. We call upon everyone to donate, volunteer, and coordinate with credible community groups to ensure that real assistance reaches those in need.

All funds will be used transparently for medical camps, medicines, food and essential supplies, temporary shelters, and rehabilitation for affected families. Updates will be shared regularly through social media and local coordinators.

Let this not be charity. Let it be solidarity rooted in justice, memory, and responsibility.

Signed:

Lali Guras

A social, political, and cultural collective from the Darjeeling-Kalimpong hills and the Terai-Dooars region, India.