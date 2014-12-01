November 4, 2025

On the 108th anniversary of the Great October Socialist Revolution, the Inquilabi Mazdoor Kendra (Revolutionary Workers’ Center) released a leaflet titled “The Revolution Must Be Brought to Earth”, aimed at dissemination among workers and the laboring masses.

On November 2, activists of the Inquilabi Mazdoor Kendra in the Gurgaon region distributed the leaflet through a street-corner meeting at Baansgaon Chowk, among workers returning after their shift.

On November 3, the leaflet was distributed through similar gatherings among workers of Honda, Munjal Showa, and other factories in the IMT Manesar industrial belt of Gurgaon.

In these street meetings, workers were called upon to carry forward the legacy of the Great October Socialist Revolution, in order to change the worsening conditions of life. They were also invited to participate in a mass meeting to be held on November 9.

Workers listened attentively, engaged with the activists, and expressed their willingness to attend the upcoming program.