November 4, 2025

On 3rd of November 2025, FACAM organised a press conference: A Republic Killing its own Children. The event was on the killings happening in Bastar for corporate loot and the illegal detention and torture of activists in Delhi. Himanshu Kumar, Malathi, Gurukirat Kaur, Damodar Turi, Raja Chandra and N. Ravi spoke.

Gurkirat from Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch and a student who was also illegally detained spoke about the increasing repression on students and intellectuals under Surajkund Scheme and the harrowing torture that she and other activists associated with FACAM had to face from Delhi Police Special Cell under a bogus missing person case. She also spoke on how this enforced disappearance was used by the NIA to illegally arrest activist Priyanshu Kashyap.

Shanti Priya, the wife of late CC member of Communist Party of India (Maoist) Katta Ramchandra Reddy, who was picked up and killed in a staged encounter along with Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy spoke of the mental and physical torture that she had to go through during her own arrest in 2008. She spoke about how the police psychologically tortured her underaged children and how the State tried to prevent an independent post mortem report into the killing of Katta Ramchandra Reddy. When their families received the bodies of Katta Ramchandra and Kadari Satyanarayana, they were brutally mangled with marks of severe torture.

Himanshu Kumar spoke on the brutal killings of adivasis under the guise of the anti-maoist Operation Kagaar and highlighted on the socio-economic nature of the Maoists insurgency. He also highlighted the use of rape in suppression of people’s movements and the state violence and armed violence by ruling parties against women’s rights and anti-caste activists.

Raja Chandra, son of Katta Ramchandra Reddy, spoke on how the State authorities forged a fake post mortem report of Ramchandra to hide the evidence of torture. The authorities threatened to cremate his body without handing it over to the family like they did with Basavaraj. And even when the supreme court ordered to preserve the body, the authorities interfered with the court ordered independent investigation.

Ravi Narla then spoke on the killings of unarmed Maoists by the State security forces. He highlighted how the adivasi communities in Central India had been picking up arms against the loot of their Jal Jangal Zameen before the Maoists came to central India. He also highlighted how throughout the history of the Maoists insurgency in India, Maoist leaders and cadres have been killed before an armed insurgency was even started.

Damodar Turi, anti displacement activist from Jharkhand, spoke about the encounter and the facade of peace talks to push the agenda of co-operate loot. Damodar added that we must continue a struggle for peace based on justice and not injustice. The ongoing the peace talks and the surrenders of certain maoists leaders is a betrayal to people’s movement.

Ajith also known as K Murali had sent an audio message for the press conference paying homage to Basavraj and his legacy of fighting for the rights of the Indian people to death. He denounced the tarnishing of this legacy by Vasudev Rao and Venugopal Rao.

A booklet titled “White Terror in the Mainstream” was released at the press conference. The booklet presented the testimonies of all the activists who were illegally abducted and tortured by the Delhi Police Special-Cell.

Karwaan-e-Inquilab, a DU based cultural group presented a song on the anti-displacement movement at the end.