November 4, 2025

This report was received from a comrade

Today, I met my friend Rupesh Kumar Singh, his hands bound in shackles. For the past three years, he has been shuffled from one jail to another under charges of being a Maoist or Naxalite. Yet, Rupesh greeted us with a smile. The moment we met, he warmly asked about the political situation in Bihar, especially the upcoming elections.

There were handcuffs on his wrists and police standing guard, but his heart and mind were entirely free. In his eyes was the dream of a just society. Due to the appalling food and hygiene conditions in Patna jail, his health has declined. He is currently being kept in a punishment cell, known as the anda cell. Still, his morale remains unbroken. The prison system and police brutality have not shaken his resolve. Even after years of separation from his life partner and children, Rupesh shows no regret for standing with the truth and paying the price for it. He has even earned several academic degrees while in prison.

Outside prison, Rupesh has long been a writer and activist, raising his voice for India’s working-class poor, oppressed, marginalized, and victims of injustice. Even inside jail, he is fighting against the violations of prisoners’ rights and the many injustices they face. As a result of this resistance, he is subjected to further punishment and targeted harassment. He is frequently transferred from one prison to another. He must appear in multiple courts due to several false cases filed against him.

His partner and family are pouring all their energy and resources into fighting these legal battles. When he is granted bail in one case, it is denied in another. In any case, UAPA charges are entirely political. Courts rarely go against the will of the government when it comes to such cases.

Rupesh spoke to us with great passion, enthusiasm, and determination. He laid bare the terrifying picture of corruption and injustice inside the prison system, something I have also witnessed firsthand. If you have money, jail can become a surprisingly comfortable place, where everything is available for a price. All you need is wealth and power.

In Bihar’s jails, many poor people are imprisoned for alcohol-related offenses. Meanwhile, the liquor mafia, in collusion with politicians and police, continue to profit comfortably from the illegal liquor trade. This is a well-known fact. You can easily find both local and foreign alcohol anywhere in Bihar; you just need to pay a little extra. Revenue that should have gone to the government is now lining the pockets of illicit traders, politicians, and police officers. The poor who are imprisoned under prohibition laws are also filling the pockets of lawyers. The so-called “good governance” of Bihar is merely a superficial coat of paint. Inmates in Bihar’s jails can tell you the real story. Rupesh’s experience reflects this reality.

Rupesh Singh before incarceration

Rupesh also writes poetry. He subscribes to an English-language newspaper using his own money. He told us that progressive and radical books are slowly disappearing from prison libraries. At one time, books by Marx, Phule, Periyar, Bhagat Singh, and Ambedkar were available, but now it has become difficult to find them.

Despite enduring so much torture, loneliness, hardship, and the brutal conditions of prison life, Comrade Rupesh Kumar Singh has not broken from within. His dream of building a new society remains strong. His spirit and enthusiasm remain undiminished.

Comrades like him are sources of inspiration. Meeting such a comrade makes one want to salute them. Salute to you, Comrade Rupesh. Meeting you today gave us renewed energy and strength.

For a previous report on Rupesh Singh, see here