Bengal Post-election Perspectives: Prepare, Confront the Fascist Attack

May 29, 2026

By Kushal Debnath. This article appeared in the May 2026 issue of Aneek

In the recently concluded West Bengal election, the BJP has formed the government with a two thirds majority. In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP had won three seats. This growth in strength within ten years is startling. Across the entire eastern region, after Assam, Bihar and Odisha, now West Bengal. Here they have captured power at almost storm speed.

After the 2016 Assembly election, in the 2018 panchayat election, the ruling Trinamool party did not allow people to vote in almost 33 percent of the seats. All Left forces, including the parliamentary Left parties, failed to make use of this site of people’s anger. But despite not having a very strong organisation, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election the BJP captured 18 seats, and in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election they became desperate to form the government.

That was a time of turbulent movements. The BJP was bringing one law after another to Parliament. The country was agitated over questions such as NRC, CAA, the four labour codes and so on. Especially important was the continuous sit in of the farmers in Delhi. On one side was the BJP’s fascist aggression, and on the other, a phase of protest and resistance. The 2021 Assembly election came at that time.

Although the Trinamool’s authoritarianism and corruption had already begun to emerge as major issues from that period, the various welfare schemes of the Trinamool government led by Mamata Banerjee also came significantly to the fore. Especially Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi and similar schemes. On the other side, various communist revolutionary forces and progressive democratic forces intensified the anti fascist campaign. The slogan “No Vote to BJP” took the form of a mass movement.

The broader context of a countrywide movement and the political and ideological exposure of the fascist politics of the RSS and BJP in the state came to play a very important role. The BJP was defeated in the election. Incidentally, it may be said that from the 2019 to the 2021 election, the parliamentary Left became practically irrelevant in electoral struggle.

But after this, the authoritarianism of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, institutional corruption and syndicate rule began to come forward in a frightening way. In 2022, more than 50 crore rupees were found in the house of the then education minister Partha Chatterjee’s friend. Alongside this, various other issues of corruption came sharply to the fore. The BJP too began an organised and extensive campaign around all these issues. Even so, in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress won 29 seats and the BJP won 12.

But two events after this shook the strong position of the Trinamool government.

One, the intense mass movement that continued for almost four months against the RG Kar incident.

Two, the loss of jobs by 26 thousand teachers and education workers because of corruption in the system.

Both these movements shook the foundations of the Trinamool government.

The BJP had no role in either of these movements. But since there was no other alternative in parliamentary politics, the BJP benefited from both movements.

The BJP moved ahead in a very planned way with the 2026 election in mind. In a calculated manner, they not only brought into their campaign the fact that their party was in control of the central government, they also directly used state power. They used the Election Commission around the Special Intensive Revision. State power carried out an unprecedented conspiracy to snatch away citizens’ voting rights. This was the first election in which the Election Commission deprived more than 35 lakh citizens of the right to vote.

This “SIR” was a full fledged fascist project, through which people’s harassment was taken to its extreme limit and a large section of the state’s Muslim community was undemocratically deleted. That this was done in a well planned manner becomes even clearer when we see that after the BJP government came to power in the state, Election Commission CEO Manoj Agarwal became the state’s chief secretary, and special officer Subrata Gupta was appointed adviser to the new chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Again, this was the first time that the campaign of Muslim hatred had a widespread impact among the majority of Hindus in West Bengal. In fact, this was the first time that a large number of people in this state voted as “Hindus.” And although many spoke of fighting against “SIR,” people did not participate in that struggle on a large scale. There are two reasons for this. One, most citizens were busier registering their own names and the names of their family members than participating in a movement. Two, the majority of people in the state believed that “SIR” would create an accurate voter list.

“SIR” worked as one of the instruments of the BJP’s victory. The opponents of “SIR” failed to properly convey the horror of this project to the people. The Trinamool’s lack of credibility and the shortsightedness of those who were opposing “SIR” were responsible for this.

What was the matter like? A demand emerged that the election should be held according to the latest voter list of 2025. Meanwhile, the Election Commission had distributed the “SIR” forms. Among these, 56 lakh forms were not returned. This included dead voters, permanently shifted voters, double voters and so on. When the BJP began campaigning that the opposition was opposing “SIR” in order to give voting rights to dead voters, a large section of people believed it. If a demand had been raised that the election should be held on the basis of the draft voter list, that logical discrepancy must be stopped, then perhaps this opposition would have gained some credibility. Strangely, here too the Supreme Court gave clearance to all the activities of the Election Commission.

We saw another notable thing. The state is snatching away voting rights, and the state itself is also saving them. During the CPI(M) period in this state, people’s voting rights were taken away. The same was repeated during Trinamool rule. Therefore, a large section of people had a deep anger over not being able to vote. Almost 2 lakh 50 thousand central forces and armoured vehicles were deployed in this electoral war. This is a terrifying problem for political workers.

But most people welcomed the presence of the central forces. In other words, the plan was made with an eye on an existing problem in society, namely the use of force to prevent people from voting.

The fascist force tried to come to power in West Bengal by using the full strength of the state, and they received the popular support of a large number of people. We can identify the following reasons for the BJP’s victory in this election.

First, the RSS and BJP used state power in an extremely planned manner, and everyone, including the Trinamool Congress, failed to counter this within parliamentary politics.

Second, a major polarisation of the Hindu vote took place.

Third, sharp opposition from the majority of people against Trinamool Congress rule was visible. The vote revealed the extreme form of anti incumbency.

Fourth, here opposition to the Trinamool played a more central role than the BJP’s own programme. And within the parliamentary system, the BJP was the alternative to the Trinamool. In other words, a majority of people chose the far Right as their saviour from regional right wing politics. In the struggle to form government, the Congress or any form of the Left had practically no existence. Over the last two years, Left, progressive and democratic forces had played a significant role in mass movements, but this had no imprint in parliamentary politics.

When class struggle is weak, parliamentary politics occupies the central space. This time one attitude was seen among a large section of people: we have seen many others, now let us see the BJP.

Fifth, the BJP was able to win the confidence of Adivasis, Kurmis, Matuas, Gorkhas and Rajbanshis in different ways.

Sixth, the RG Kar incident, the loss of jobs by teachers and education workers, government employees not receiving their rightful dues, the absence of work in this state, and people leaving the state in large numbers as migrant workers also emerged as major factors.

Seventh, the Trinamool Congress tried to establish Bengali nationalism through “Joy Bangla” in place of “Jai Shri Ram,” but the majority of people did not accept it.

Eighth, the BJP spent a great deal of money in this election. The Trinamool Congress did so too. But the BJP spent an unimaginable amount of money, and this certainly influenced the result.

Ninth, the Trinamool’s extremely reckless statements. For instance, one statement by Mamata Banerjee: “Because we are here, one community is keeping quiet.” This statement created a strong reaction in the minds of a large section of people across the state and helped increase polarisation.

In a word, there was no single special reason. There were many reasons. SIR, the planning of the RSS and BJP, anti incumbency against 15 years of Trinamool rule, the RG Kar incident, Muslim hatred and the polarisation of a large section of Hindu votes can all be identified as important reasons. I will not say that there was a conspiracy inside the ballot box. Rather, it can be said that the RSS and BJP skilfully made use of people’s anger against the Trinamool.

A campaign emerged saying that the BJP had won a landslide victory. The media constructed this narrative. But the difference in votes between the victorious BJP and the Trinamool is only 5 percent. Here one may quote Rajani Palme Dutt. In 1952, in an essay titled “The Indian Elections,” he wrote:

The election results, though not yet complete, have shown that the Congress is already in a minority in the main areas and regions of India, and may possibly prove to be in a minority over India as a whole when total vote become available. The real measure of defeat of the Congress in the electoral vote is concealed by the undemocratic electoral system, which copies the notorious British undemocratic electoral system of single number constituencies in order to produce a result in the allocation of seats very different from proportion of votes.

Rajani Palme Dutt’s writing on the limitations of India’s electoral system is worthy of attention. Not only this condition, but because of India’s socioeconomic system itself, universal suffrage has always remained a half formed voting rights system. In this country, nothing is judged by vote percentage. It is judged by the seats won. The BJP has indeed won two thirds of the seats, but it has received much less than 50 percent of the vote. Although the Trinamool has lost, in vote percentage it is only 5 percent behind the BJP.

Again, when this parliamentary system enters crisis through muscle power, money power, booth capture and various other mechanisms, the rulers themselves try to reform it comparatively. In the context of our country’s parliamentary system, the name of T. N. Seshan may be mentioned here. We must analyse any election result in our country in this context.

It may be mentioned that after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2024, it has been carrying forward the process of capturing various state institutions. By changing the old rules, the BJP government has greatly increased its direct control over the Election Commission. The BJP is using this Commission to win elections in different states. In fact, the word neutrality in relation to the Election Commission has today become a farce.

In terms of vote percentage, the Trinamool is not very far behind. But since the party is centred around an individual, centred around a family, and without ideology, its workers and leaders are deeply demoralised and devastated. Organisationally too, they now appear shattered.

One question arises. Across the country, the BJP is carrying out a fascist aggression. In BJP ruled states there is bulldozer rule, extreme Muslim hatred, the snatching away of women’s rights, and monopoly control over water, forest and land in the hands of big monopoly capital. Then why did people support the BJP? In reality, one feeling worked among a large section of people: first defeat the force by which I am being attacked. Although the BJP is in the central government, the people of this state had not experienced the BJP’s direct attack.

After the BJP’s victory, several questions have come sharply to the fore.

Many people think that this defeat of the Trinamool is a victory of democracy. Among one section of “leftists” too, a hidden jubilation can be seen. It is true that the majority of people voted for the BJP. But if one fails to understand the danger of the BJP politically, it will be a major mistake. In the context of our country, the BJP, backed by the RSS, is a great danger to the people of India. Through the BJP’s fascist aggression and the slogan of Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan, they want to build a Hindu state. Hatred and division are their ideological weapons. Aggressive nationalism and intense Muslim hatred are their declared policies. They support the unrestrained assault of big monopoly capitalists. Suppress every voice of protest, destroy Left ideology. These are their ideological positions.

The BJP is several times more hateful, aggressive, power hungry and powerful than the Trinamool. The Trinamool is a regional bourgeois party. We have seen the authoritarian character of that party, and therefore a large number of people turned against it. But all its activities were confined to one state. Now, however, the governance of this state will no longer be run at the level of the state. It will be controlled from Delhi and Nagpur. In the recent past we have seen that after coming to power in different states, the BJP has used the state machinery to intensify its aggression. Therefore, the BJP coming to power in the state is a major ominous signal.

With the BJP coming to power in the state, a mark of fear and panic can be seen all around. There is the fear that citizens’ protests in this state will be shut down. Jadavpur University and the College Street area will be attacked. The Left, liberal and radical forces of this state, Bengal’s atmosphere of harmony and tolerance, will be destroyed. There will be no democratic space for protest.

I am not saying that this fear is baseless. But the foundation of this state’s own course is very strong. I do not at all think that simply by coming to power once in the state, the BJP will destroy everything.

From Tebhaga, the Food Movement, Naxalbari, Singur and Nandigram, to countless proud movements of workers, peasants, students, women and civil society, this state has a history of struggle. Countless people have repeatedly taken to the streets to protest injustice. The recent RG Kar movement is a burning proof of this.

From Lalon to Chaitanya, from Rabindranath to Nazrul, in the land of Vidyasagar, the RSS and BJP will destroy all foundations of harmony. This will not happen so easily. Protest will certainly intensify. The people of this state take to the streets against any social, cultural or political aggression. That will continue.

Fear can be seen among the Muslim community of this state. This cannot be confronted through any religious method or by remaining enclosed within Muslim society. The aggression against them must be resisted through the path of progressive democratic movement.

It is true that for the first time, a large section of Hindus in this state united and voted as “Hindus.” There is Muslim hatred here too. But that does not mean they have ideologically accepted Hindutva politics as an ideology. In this situation, the space for democratic movements in this state must be expanded. Against every attack by the double engine government, carefully thought out alternative programmes must be taken up and the field of work must be expanded. Fascist forces have come to power in this state.

The field of work of Left, democratic and progressive forces must be expanded. Narrow outlooks must be overcome. The dangers posed by the double engine government must be patiently taken to Adivasi society, Muslim society and people of all sections. There is no reason to think that just because people have voted once, they will silently accept the BJP’s anti people programmes. In the past we have seen that the Congress, the Left Front and the Trinamool all came to power here with massive popular support through the ballot box, but after a certain point people began to oppose them and finally threw them out. I see no reason why things should be any different in the case of the BJP.

Therefore, let us prepare, let us organise. Against the attacks of the fascist forces, people will one day come onto the streets. This can be said with certainty.

Article published in the May 2026 issue of Aneek.