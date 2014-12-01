Bastar: Chronicle of a Battlefield

May 27, 2025

By Suman Kalyan Maulik. This article first appeared in the August 2024 issue of Aneek.

On the political map of India, that there exists a district in the heart of India called Bastar is something we have come to perhaps knowingly ignore.

The people who live in this geography, who are our fellow citizens, and part of the world’s largest democracy, also possess constitutional rights, including the right to organize themselves—but no one seems to acknowledge these rights anymore. We have placed our trust solely in the narratives of corporate media, which only inform us of what aligns with the interests of the state. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials continue to kill “Maoists” in fake encounters.

Our collective indifference has become so deeply entrenched that over the past five months (January–May 2024), the murder of 101 tribal people has failed to stir us. We have silently accepted the notion that in a single year, thousands of children—boys and girls alike—face life-threatening insecurity in India’s most conflict-ridden regions, making their “encounter killings” appear as a necessary outcome of the state’s security apparatus. In this era of institutionalized lawlessness, where “rule of law” is merely a theoretical construct, state oppression reigns supreme. If these accounts of civil war against citizens even slightly trouble the conscience of civil society, it is within that space of discomfort that this discussion finds relevance.

Sunita Pottam’s Story

To understand the context of Bastar and Chhattisgarh today, one must consider the story of Sunita Pottam from Bijapur district’s Karkechal village. Sunita, forcibly abducted by the Bijapur police from her temporary residence in Raipur, was a 25-year-old active advocate and co-vice president of the local movement called Mulvasi Bachao Manch (Save the Indigenous People Forum) and a key face of the Ulgulan (Revolt) campaign against police atrocities, fake encounters, and systemic oppression.

A human rights activist affiliated with PUCL (People’s Union for Civil Liberties), Sunita, in 2016, filed a case in the Chhattisgarh High Court against the Bijapur police following the killing of six individuals during an alleged Maoist operation. Through her persistent efforts, the story of a six-month-long deadly crackdown involving the deaths of 100 individuals during police operations in 2016 came to national attention. Her activism and defiance, especially in challenging police actions in court, drew widespread attention.

In response to her resilience, on February 9, 2024, the police in Bijapur took Sunita to a government hospital, attempting to detain her under false pretenses and frame her in fabricated cases. However, due to the timely intervention and vigilance of local journalists, the police’s attempt was thwarted. Despite this, Sunita has been implicated in multiple cases and falsely accused once again. This reflects the grim reality of Bastar today.

Attacks on rights activists in this conflict-ridden land have become a recurring pattern. Those who have challenged the state’s narrative of “encounter killings” and brought forth the identities of the deceased have themselves become victims of state oppression. From activists like Himangshu Kumar, Bela Bhatia, and Soni Sori to today’s Sunita, it’s all a repetition of the same grim history.

The Rights Organizations’ Efforts

The cornerstone of any democratic system is the fundamental right to information and the freedom to seek the truth. In Chhattisgarh, however, any attempt to uncover the truth has been criminalized. The right to investigate and expose violations, which is central to rights-based advocacy, has been systematically curtailed in the region. The Chhattisgarh government has actively suppressed any efforts at fact-finding in recent years. A specific and recent example of this suppression can be highlighted.

The Coordination of Democratic Rights Organizations (CDRO), one of the prominent human rights advocacy groups, along with various national and international civil society organizations and a few independent media initiatives, formed a team of 50 members to conduct fact-finding missions in areas where encounters had occurred. The team set out to investigate on May 30, 2024, with the aim of visiting sites of alleged encounter killings.

However, their journey was obstructed at multiple points. At Kunta, the first team was stopped by CRPF personnel. A second group, attempting to investigate the site of an encounter in Bijapur’s Gangalur forest, was intercepted 85 kilometers away, near Tarla, where they were forcibly detained and ordered to leave the area under the pretext of ensuring “security.” Members of the paramilitary forces not only restricted their movement but also issued a formal warning that legal action would be taken if they did not vacate the area.

Despite this resistance, the rights activists remained determined. On May 31, 2024, a smaller group of 10 members attempted to reach Bijapur by boarding a government bus to continue their investigation. However, their path forward was riddled with challenges imposed by the state apparatus, reflecting the systematic obstruction faced by human rights defenders in their pursuit of truth and justice.

The police forcibly removed activists from the bus they were traveling in. According to one of the rights activists, the armed forces and plainclothes police constantly monitored the activists. This behavior clearly indicates that both the Chhattisgarh government and the central government aim to keep their actions hidden from the citizens of the country.

A Glimpse of Truth in the Shadows of Darkness

Occasionally, the corporate media’s narrative of “blackout” fails, and fragments of the truth emerge, shedding light on incidents like these ongoing “encounter” operations. This is often due to the efforts of local journalists and a few committed individuals working collectively. On May 11, 2024, the Chhattisgarh police announced an “encounter” in which 11 Maoists were reportedly killed in a confrontation with the police. Among the deceased were said to be CPI (Maoist) armed guerrilla members, including Budhu Wam, Kartu Param, Lakhe Kum, and Bhima Kuram. Each of them reportedly carried bounties of several lakh rupees on their heads.

However, the villagers of the region did not accept the police’s version of the events. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the day after the incident, villagers protested at the Bijapur district collector’s office. Family members of the deceased asserted that none of them were guerrillas or associated with Maoists but rather ordinary residents of the village. The police, they alleged, had cold-bloodedly executed them in a staged encounter.

A villager from Pedda Jomer named Sinla shared with journalists that the residents of the village had gone to the forest to collect leaves. It was there that the police chased and fired upon them. Another eyewitness, Raju, recounted that one of the deceased, Lalu Kum, was a farmer, and when the police arrived, he tried to escape. The police then launched operations in Pedda and Itavar Jomer, surrounding the area.

Ongoing Investigations and Systemic Violence

According to investigations conducted by Forum Against Corporatization and Militarization (FACAM), similar incidents of state violence have occurred frequently. On January 19, 2024, when villagers from Peddapara Jomer Madkam San and Gatu Jomer Penmu opposed police atrocities, they were labeled Maoists and killed in an “encounter.” Such fabricated incidents are now a recurring reality in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-ridden landscape.

A report from FACAM describes this series of killings as follows: “The Indian state’s war against Naxalism is practically a genocidal war on people, particularly the marginalized Adivasi peasants”.

Bastar: A Recurrent Tale

The current state of Bastar, specifically in Chhattisgarh, echoes a familiar narrative. One such reference is the infamous statement made by then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the Lok Sabha on June 9, 2009: “If left-wing extremism continues to grow in regions rich in mineral resources, the environment for investment will be adversely affected.” This battle for corporate control over natural resources is undoubtedly one of the underlying reasons behind the state’s declared war against its own citizens.

In reality, the mineral wealth lying beneath the soil of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha compels both central and state governments to displace and suppress the marginalized populations of these areas to facilitate extraction. Felix Padel and Samarendra Das described in their book Out of this Earth: East India Adivasis and the Aluminium Cartel that just the bauxite reserves of Odisha were valued at ₹40,000 crores in 2004. In addition, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand contain over $6 billion (₹6 lakh crores) worth of iron ore deposits.

Central and eastern India collectively hold 28 types of highly valuable minerals, such as uranium, limestone, dolomite, coal, tin, granite, gemstones, gold, quartzite, chromium, silica, fluorite, garnet, and more. Alongside these, the region also hosts power plants, dams, highways, steel and cement factories, aluminum refineries, paper mills, and countless other infrastructure projects. Corporations like Adani, Ambani, Tata, Jindal, and Thapar, among other domestic and international players, have staked billions of rupees in investments that rely heavily on these resources.

Chronology of Bastar as a Conflict Zone

The historical trajectory of Bastar as a war-torn region can be better understood with the following timeline:

2005: Under the guise of countering Maoists, the Indian government supported the formation of the armed militia Salwa Judum (“Purification Hunt”), which mobilized local Adivasis. Empowered by state backing, this militia was responsible for widespread atrocities, including gang rapes, mass displacement, and the torching of villages.

2009: With encouragement from American advisors and corporate entities, the Indian government launched Operation Green Hunt (“Green Target”), a massive military operation targeting so-called Maoist strongholds. Declared goal: ensuring the extraction of mineral resources.

2011: Following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social worker and academic Nandini Sundar, the Supreme Court declared Salwa Judum unconstitutional and ordered its dissolution. The apex court acknowledged the atrocities committed during the Salwa Judum campaign.

2014: The brutalities of Operation Green Hunt intensified. National and international human rights organizations, including prominent Indian groups, played a significant role in generating awareness and mobilizing public opinion against this militarized operation.

2015: Under the BJP regime, the corporate-militarization experiment was extended to the mineral-rich hills of Sarguja and Surjapur. Corporations like Lloyd Metals launched mining operations, triggering fierce resistance from local residents who organized a determined movement against it. To suppress the protests, security camps and extensive operations were established across the area.

2017: Operation Samadhan was launched, extending the military-corporate agenda to mining zones. This operation marked an aggressive attempt to expand control over resource-rich territories. The public narrative of war against its citizens reached its most ominous point this year, reflecting a systematic declaration of conflict against its own people. The public saw the stark reality of such state-sponsored aggression when the Bhima-Koregaon case reached the spotlight. Human rights defenders like GN Saibaba and Hem Mishra, targeted under UAPA laws from 2014, became symbols of resistance against the authoritarian state machinery.

2021: For the first time in India, tactics reminiscent of Israeli strategies in Palestine were observed. Local tribal villages experienced bombings and assaults, likened to military operations in Gaza.

2024: The war against the people intensified, with the state declaring the most blatant forms of aggression against its citizens starting January 1.

A Continuous Political Agenda

As mentioned earlier, the ongoing events in Bastar are not isolated; they form part of a larger political continuity. This timeline reflects an evolving strategy aimed at ensuring corporate control over natural resources while systematically displacing and oppressing the local populations.

Historical Context of Militarized Resource Control

In 1990-91, the state government of Chhattisgarh implemented a strategy called the Jan Jagran Abhiyan (Public Awakening Campaign). Officially announced as an initiative to combat Maoist ideology, this strategy marked the beginning of systematic efforts to suppress dissent and pave the way for resource extraction under the guise of security and development.

The stated objective was to make people “aware.” However, in practice, it turned into a campaign to arm sections of the youth and incite them against so-called Maoist sympathizers through attacks, harassment, and arson, followed by imposing law and order measures. In 2005, this campaign was rebranded as Salwa Judum.

Led by Congress leader Mahendra Karma, the initiative involved forcibly evacuating Adivasi villages and resettling them under government surveillance into newly created “villages.” These new settlements were modeled on the American concept of “strategic hamlets.” Those who refused to move into these settlements were labeled “Maoists” and subjected to persecution.

Operation Kagaar

Alongside Salwa Judum, the Chhattisgarh state government initiated a campaign that involved recruiting Adivasi, non-Adivasi, and youth from various backgrounds into a state-funded militia force. This force was named the Special Police Officers (SPO). The recruitment criteria had no mention of minimum age, educational qualifications, or training schedules. The only requirement was the willingness to collaborate with the paramilitary forces and the Salwa Judum in their combined operations. This marked a blatant violation of the Constitution, effectively institutionalizing an undeclared civil war.

Social activists like Nandini Sundar and others filed public interest litigations in the Supreme Court against these unconstitutional practices. The court declared Salwa Judum and such recruitment unconstitutional and ordered their dissolution. However, even after this ruling, the Chhattisgarh state government refused to alter its course. To legitimize these practices, it passed the Chhattisgarh Auxiliary Armed Police Force Act. This allowed the government to arm the SPOs with more modern weapons and escalate their militarized operations. In 2013, this militia was renamed the District Reserve Guard (DRG), further complicating the already tense situation in Chhattisgarh.

A Continuing Escalation

In October 2022, another significant development occurred when the Government of India organized a “Think Tank Camp” in Sirsa, Haryana. The primary strategy outlined during this event focused on two aspects:

Intensifying military operations against perceived adversaries. For the first time in Indian history, systematically targeting intellectuals, educators, journalists, filmmakers, dramatists, human rights activists, and lawyers by labeling them as part of a broader “anti-national” narrative and subjecting them to draconian laws.

The infamous Bhima-Koregaon case is a direct outcome of this shift in strategy. It symbolized the state’s attempt to suppress dissent by criminalizing progressive voices and enacting laws designed to silence civil society.

The example of Chhattisgarh’s “Chintan Shivir” (Strategic Camps) shows that these initiatives are not only directed against Maoists but have been weaponized over the past five years to target anyone opposing the government. Such dissenters have been accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and imprisoned.

After Narendra Modi assumed the position of Prime Minister in 2014, “Operation Green Hunt” was intensified until 2017. Later, in regions of central and eastern India, including Maoist strongholds and areas opposing government activities, a new campaign called “Operation Samadhan” was launched. The English acronym stands for:

S : Smart Leadership

: Smart Leadership A : Aggressive Strategy

: Aggressive Strategy M : Motivation and Training

: Motivation and Training A : Actionable Intelligence

: Actionable Intelligence D : Dashboard-Based Key Performance Indicators

: Dashboard-Based Key Performance Indicators H : Harnessing Technology

: Harnessing Technology A : Action Plan for Each Theater

: Action Plan for Each Theater N: No Access to Financing

In one word, SAMADHAN. However, it is important to note that despite such military strategies, Chhattisgarh’s core problems remain unresolved.

In 2009, the Indian government launched the nationwide “Operation Green Hunt.” This operation involved deploying various paramilitary forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and specialized units like the Greyhounds. The primary objective was to identify and eliminate Maoist leaders and dismantle their networks.

According to the Indian Constitution, there are 705 officially recognized Scheduled Tribes (indigenous communities), with a total population of approximately 110 million, constituting 8.6% of the country’s total population, as per the 2011 census. Among these, 90% reside in rural and forested areas. The states with the highest tribal populations are Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The ongoing conflict zones in Chhattisgarh predominantly include seven districts, where indigenous people constitute the majority. These districts are:

Kanker (55.4%)

Kondagaon (77.07%)

Narayanpur (77.4%)

Bastar (62.4%)

Dantewada (71.2%)

Bijapur (80%)

Sukma (83.5%)

Articles 15(4) and 46 of the Indian Constitution provide various safeguards and protections for tribal people. Additionally, the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution applies to central and eastern India, while the Sixth Schedule offers rights and protections specific to the indigenous communities of northeast India.

In Chhattisgarh and other states covered by the Fifth Schedule, tribal populations have the constitutional right to self-governance through gram sabhas (village councils). According to this provision, land and resource management, trade, and democratic practices in tribal areas must be managed by the gram sabhas. Furthermore, two significant laws were enacted to ensure tribal self-governance: the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 and the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

It is also worth noting that the United Nations has issued a global declaration to protect the rights of indigenous peoples (ICCPR), which India has officially endorsed.

Concluding Remarks

From January 1, 2024, a new chapter of internal war has unfolded in Chhattisgarh under “Operation Kagar.” This operation includes more than 300 military camps in Chhattisgarh alone, with over 100 in the Bastar region. Each camp houses 500 to 2,000 armed forces personnel. Alongside the military presence, continuous airstrikes and ground operations are being carried out. The term Kagar signifies “ultimate victory,” yet the campaign has resulted in widespread violence, including hundreds of deaths and injuries among indigenous people.

Despite constitutional safeguards and protections, tribal communities continue to face systematic oppression and exploitation. The ongoing war in Bastar stems from the vast gulf between constitutional provisions and their actual implementation. Between 2003 and 2018, the Chhattisgarh government signed 272 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with corporations, promising investments amounting to $16.5 billion USD. However, 158 of these MOUs were later canceled due to implementation challenges. From 2019 to 2021, an additional 104 MOUs were signed, estimating $6 billion USD in investments.

Today, the Bastar region stands as a battlefield where indigenous communities are fighting to protect their land, water, and forests, while the government pursues military operations to secure mineral resources for corporate interests.

This situation poses a serious challenge to the democratic values of the nation. Leading up to the next Lok Sabha elections, various political parties have claimed to stand for constitutional preservation. However, it is imperative to remember that the people of Bastar are the true defenders of the Constitution. Their struggle for justice and constitutional rights serves as a reminder to the rest of the country of the promises yet to be fulfilled.

The refusal to condemn killings due to vested interests cannot be justified. Belief in democratic principles demands that governments engage in dialogue, not declare war against their own citizens. Declaring war against the people of one’s own country is not the act of a democratic government. Today, we must call for an investigation into the socio-economic and political causes of Bastar’s unrest. Criticizing the exploitative corporate development model and advocating for inclusive and sustainable development is not unconstitutional.

We do not believe in military solutions to political problems. The ongoing events in Bastar demand the vigilance and intervention of civil society.

Sources:

The information presented in this report has been compiled from various publications and reports by Forum Against Militarization and Corporatization, Coordination of Democratic Rights Organizations, and PUCL (People’s Union for Civil Liberties).

