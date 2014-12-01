Opinion: Amit Shah, Cauliflower, and Left Unity

May 28, 2025

This article first appeared nagorik.net

After CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Comrade Nambala Keshava Rao was martyred at the hands of the army and security forces, the Karnataka BJP’s X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a meme in response to a statement issued by another leftist party, CPI (ML) Liberation, condemning the killing. Many have seen that meme. In it, Home Minister Amit Shah is standing with a smiling face, holding a cauliflower in his hand, in front of a specific grave in a cemetery.

The gravestone bears the inscription in English: “Naxalism, Rest in Peace.” There is no doubt that this meme demonstrates a certain high-level artistic intent. It conveys many messages—there’s a cauliflower, a graveyard, Naxalism, the Home Minister himself, and above all, the meme is made in direct response to Liberation’s statement.

Why the cauliflower? Why the graveyard? The Hindutva fascists have been using images of cauliflower as a symbol of threat in several recent events. A while ago, during their campaign to demolish Aurangzeb’s tomb and stir up communal tension, they launched attacks on Muslims—beating them, killing them, vandalizing homes and mosques, setting them on fire—and even during those activities, they used images of cauliflower, claiming “Nagpur is showing the way!”

So what does the cauliflower signify?

This is a reference to the 1989 Bhagalpur riots (massacre). Before the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the BJP had organized a nationwide rath yatra (chariot march), which led to a massacre in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Nearly 2,000 people were killed—97% of them Muslims. In a village there, the bodies of hundreds of Muslims were found in cauliflower fields. Using an image of cauliflower thus evokes the terrifying memory of that incident. The meme in question made it clear: the fate of the Naxalites is and will be like that of the Muslims of Bhagalpur.

In other words, the BJP sees its enemies as religious minorities, especially Muslims, and communists, particularly of various Naxalite currents. By circulating that meme in response to Liberation’s statement, the message was loud and clear: they make no distinction when it comes to annihilation. There is no doubt that they view parties like CPI(M) and CPI through the same lens. Tripura is a fresh example. So whether ideologically or physically, all streams of communists are under attack—this should be beyond doubt.

The question now is: what is the response of the communists and the left in the face of this attack?

It doesn’t take extensive research to understand this. A glance at social media shows the state of thought and consciousness among communists. In India, and particularly West Bengal, two major currents of the communist tradition remain most active: the CPI(M) and various Naxalite groups. These two often engage in intense, sometimes petty and undignified arguments on Facebook. If one could wipe out the other, they would. Yet the Right makes no such distinction—it plans to eliminate both. This is a bizarre situation.

Many Naxalites would object. They’d say, “What are you talking about? Isn’t the CPI(M) in Kerala enacting Narendra Modi’s policies? Didn’t the CPI(M) stand alongside Adani in handing over the Vizhinjam port by opposing the protests of fisherfolk—BJP on the right, CPI(M) on the left?” They’d point out that in West Bengal, many CPI(M) cadres openly support the BJP to counter Mamata Banerjee. Isn’t it well established, they argue, that regardless of what party documents say, in practice CPI(M) and BJP help each other?

Meanwhile, CPI(M) supporters deny this just as fervently. They argue that the Right doesn’t just mean BJP—TMC is also right-wing (to them, BJP and TMC are the same). They claim Naxalites support TMC. Didn’t Mamata thank Dipankar Bhattacharya and the anti-fascist “Save Bengal” platform after her 2021 election victory?

Thus, both camps remain firmly convinced the other is merely left-wing in name, but in reality aids the Right. They believe the Right does not consider these groups enemies—it cultivates them. Elimination isn’t even on the table.

Since becoming Prime Minister, Modi has expressed his views about communism and communists in various speeches and interviews. A brief study of these would show that he rarely distinguishes between CPI(M) and Naxalites. Are there differences? Of course. But to Modi, they are irrelevant. Anyone holding a red flag is the same in his eyes. Communism is dangerous as an ideology, he argues, which is why, despite CPI(M)’s government being confined to a corner like Kerala, he pays them special attention. For him, it’s not about how “left” the CPI(M) really is—it’s the red flag that poses the threat. Whoever holds it earns his distrust.

Modi has accused communists of being disrespectful to Indian culture. He pointed to the Kerala government’s decision not to uphold the patriarchal temple rules at Sabarimala. He has also targeted Marxist historians like Romila Thapar, Irfan Habib, and D.D. Kosambi for “leftist rewriting” of Indian history. Today, leftist professors across Indian universities are targeted by fascist attacks. It doesn’t matter whether one supports CPI(M) or Maoists—they are all labeled “Urban Naxals” by Modi and the RSS-BJP combine. They claim these intellectuals are even more dangerous than armed guerrillas, because they “corrupt” thousands of minds and provoke resistance against fascism. To Modi, all communists are the same.

That’s why the Karnataka BJP responded to Liberation’s statement with that threatening meme. So, saying “we disagree with the Maoists” will not protect anyone from fascist targeting.

At the same time, those who claim, “The Naxalites are TMC’s friends, Mamata’s lackeys,” are also guilty of oversimplification. It is true that after losing power to Mamata, many CPI(M) supporters developed a deep, often one-sided antagonism toward the TMC. This hostility overshadowed even their historic grievances against the Congress, who they accused of killing 1,700 of their comrades between 1972–77. Today, they feel no hesitation in aligning with the Congress to defeat the TMC. Even after CPI(M) cadres were brutally killed in Tripura by BJP forces, West Bengal CPI(M) cadres could not muster equivalent anger toward the BJP.

BJP has never found major electoral success in Kerala. But paradoxically, Kerala has the highest number of RSS branches in the country despite having only 1% of India’s land and 3% of its population. There is a long, violent history of clashes between the CPI(M) and the RSS there. Despite this, CPI(M) cadres in Bengal often show more hatred toward TMC than toward the RSS-BJP. To Bengal CPI(M), power matters more than blood. Politics centered solely around state power has dragged them into a different orbit—one that the Naxalites, naturally, have avoided. As a result, the Naxalites have taken more grounded positions on these issues.

Yet it’s also important to note that despite their strategic differences, the Naxalites have gained no organizational advantage. Mamata has not allowed them any space to organize. Wherever they tried to build movements, the TMC cracked down. Police blocked rallies, Jadavpur University was targeted, and state repression ensued. In such cases, it’s no use saying, “But she thanked us just days ago!” There is no room for such naiveté in realpolitik.

CPI(M) fails to understand that no form of leftism is trustworthy to the Right. The Right only wants to use the Left—as tools, as subordinates. That may happen through public thanks in Bengal, or through handovers like Vizhinjam in Kerala followed by Modi’s backhanded praise. The message is: follow our line, repeat our words, and you’re a “good communist.” If not, you’ll be eliminated. India is now a laboratory for manufacturing “good Muslims” and “good communists.” Otherwise, why the cauliflower?

In this context, a programmatic unity among all currents of communists is absolutely essential.

Don’t they understand this? Clearly, many don’t. What the general left-leaning public grasps instinctively, what they shout out loud, the leadership and some sections of all the left parties—CPI(M), Naxalites alike—refuse to acknowledge. Why is this the case? The answer is complex and multifaceted. The nature of India itself makes the issue even more difficult.

Note that many who do politics in West Bengal, especially those who focus solely on West Bengal, remain unaware of the BJP-RSS threat. Though India is one nation, it is in truth a collection of many nations. The British ruled over and tied this country together. The only thing a Malayali, Punjabi, or Bengali had in common was that they were all oppressed under British rule. Otherwise, their histories, cultures, languages, food, and needs were different—and still are.

Those who think only through a Bengal-centric lens don’t fully grasp the threat of RSS-BJP or the politics of other states. Their communist politics—whether aiming for revolution or just forming a government—is confined to this state. They act and understand only within Bengal’s political reality.

As a result, a CPI(M) worker in Bengal feels far more pain when a comrade is martyred in Bengal by TMC or Maoists than when a comrade is killed in Tripura. Losing power in Tripura hurts, but not as much as losing it in Bengal. Hence, regaining power in Bengal is more important than any political goal in Kerala or Tripura. The enemy in Kerala becomes a friend in Bengal, and vice versa. This makes it extremely difficult to organize a nationwide political movement with a unified target.

Secondly, one of the biggest obstacles to unity is the desire for dominance—each side wants to lead, not just unite. So CPI(M) wants to dominate the Naxalites, and the Naxalites want to dominate CPI(M). This tug-of-war often breaks the thread of unity. This recently happened at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Everyone knows the fascist central government has long tried to take over India’s top universities. They’ve planted their own people in administration, and are now trying to win student elections through their organization. For years, ABVP has been putting heavy pressure on leftists in JNU.

In such a situation, everyone agrees a united left panel is essential. But again, the ego struggle prevails. This time, there was no united panel. On the day of vote counting, the entire campus, and indeed outside observers, were on edge. In the end, the Left barely won, losing one portfolio to ABVP. CPI(M) blamed Liberation, Liberation blamed CPI(M). We’re told the alliance failed over differences on how to define fascism. Realists won’t believe this. When theory and practice are this disconnected, it’s hard to believe a disagreement over “fascism” broke the alliance. It was, again, a power struggle—who’s the big brother? That cost them the union, and possibly, no one even cared.

This tendency to stay unconscious until the blow lands directly is the third major problem with communists. Like the general public, they only understand the world through pain, not awareness. They lack foresight. They see the world only with their physical eyes, having long lost their inner vision. They are often blind to impending doom. But once disaster strikes, they suddenly shed their banners and become wise men overnight. Then their mantra becomes: “When calamity strikes, the wise abandon half.” In fact, they’re often ready to abandon everything. This has been the story of communists in many countries.

So, with such left forces, there’s little reason to be optimistic. But if, from amidst this wreckage, a new current can emerge that builds and establishes a high-level communist politics, then something different may happen. This is a long-term project—not something that can happen overnight. But the fact that some people are thinking about it and taking risks today—that alone is the only source of hope for the Left.

