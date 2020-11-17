Dipanjan Rai Chaudhuri, the Sixties, and APDR

June 1, 2025

By Gautam Bhadra. This article appeared in Smarane Dipanjan (In Memory of Dipanjan Rai Chaudhuri/DRC), a collection of essays in memory of DRC, A Publication by Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) in 2022.

The first memory is hazy, with just a few lines or dots remaining.

The Presidency College of our time (1965–68) was filled with distinguished students and professors-genuinely awe-inspiring.

Coming from a school near the Adi Ganga in Kalighat, colloquially known as “St. Chetla,” I stepped onto the college campus in 1965 with great apprehension. Admission required passing an entrance exam. That year, Desh magazine published a piece by Narayan Gangopadhyay in Sunanda’s “Journal” about the college—sweet and sour in tone. I still remember the cartoon that accompanied it, drawn by Chandi Lahiri.

Its caption was sharp: “Dependency College, Liabilities Limited in U.K.”

Soon after entering the college, I began sensing a cultural divide—between Bengali-medium and English-medium students, between those from district or mofussil schools and those from prestigious Kolkata institutions. The boundary line among students wasn’t always unbridgeable, of course; we did engage in personal conversation. Though the professors taught in English, they spoke Bengali at other times.

And students from district schools-like Amal Sanyal and Tridib Gupta-were doing quite well in English literature. It was from their lips that I first heard about Camus and Kafka.

I studied history, but most of my friends were physics students—people who were curious about many things. From them, I first heard the name of Dipanjan Raychaudhuri, four years our senior. Even the way they pronounced his name carried a spark of reverence. All my friends were top students, but even they were awed by Dipanjan Raychaudhuri’s brilliance.

If someone got stuck on a complex scientific issue, they would turn to Dipanjan for help. Among the bright, he was considered the brightest-that’s what I often heard. Some had even pointed him out to me from a distance: an unassuming man in plain clothes.

No, I never saw him in any student political group. I didn’t notice him at the student rallies of 1966 either. According to recent accounts by Asim Chattopadhyay, it was only at the very end of the 1966 movement, after it had dragged on for two months, that Dipanjan stepped forward as a supporter—and gradually became actively involved.

As per Dipanjan’s own memoirs, his home had a leftist influence and political connections, but in the early part of his college life (1961–65), he was preoccupied—like many others—with studies and the ups and downs of personal life. He was “more drawn to literature than politics—especially to modern Bengali poetry.”

My contemporaries in physics-Amal Sanyal, Tridib Gupta, and Dipesh Chakrabarty—were no exception to this tendency. There was pressure from the times-both at home and abroad. From 1967 onward, various sections of society began to be stirred in different ways.

The apparent calm of the 1950s began to fragment during the 1960s.

How students became agitated around 1966–67, how the broader organization Presidency Consolidation (1968–69)emerged from the student movement on campus—Dipanjan gave an account of all this in his memoir. Some other accounts are also available, and Asim Chattopadhyay’s narratives have recently been published in serialized form. During this time, Dipanjan was active as a student leader and a different kind of organizer-he was popular too.

Opponents once attacked him in front of Putiram’s canteen, and the whole college was in an uproar.

For students like me-on the margins of that scene-Dipanjan Raychaudhuri stood out vividly in memory. The college campus and corridors buzzed with debates. There were ongoing discussions about the various deviations in older forms of leftism. The Communist Manifesto was being reread. Many were preoccupied with the question: what will become of the country?

Certain ideas circulated vaguely—people spoke of people’s democratic revolution, socialist revolution, and debated what the principal contradiction in Indian society was. Who was the principal enemy-imperialism or semi-feudalism? And what exactly did the word “semi” signify? On the other hand, some senior comrades constantly spoke about how revisionism was turning the entire structure into something that made left parties anti-people.

News of China’s Cultural Revolution was appearing in the newspapers. Promode Sen and Suprakash Roy were writing essays in journals like Kalpurush. Issues of Now and Frontier would also reach our hands. On the question of the shape of socialism, early histories of the sharp conflict between Communist China and Soviet Russia were discussed—Edward Crankshaw had written a book about it (The New Cold War: Moscow vs. Peking, 1963).

Joan Robinson’s book on the Chinese Cultural Revolution had already reached College Street, and some people were reading it on campus. We were hearing new terms: “bourgeois scholar-despot”, “fire cannons at the party and institutional headquarters,” and above all, “prioritize politics.” I didn’t always understand what these phrases meant, yet they were powerful. News was coming in from universities abroad-those reports read like slogans:

“Across the skies our shouts echo / Lightning bolts, thunder battalions, storm of Boishakh!”

Outside of class, we would have intense discussions about these ideas and news; the evenings would pass, and there were often no clear conclusions. In my experience as a student and later as a teacher, I’ve never again encountered such emotionally charged campus discussions-where understanding or misunderstanding an idea seemed like a matter of life and death.

Dipanjan would sometimes participate in these debates. With fragmentary yet sharp observations, he would pull the scattered discussion together. But it is not that he was always successful in resolving every doubt. He was often in a rush, but it was clear that whenever he had time, he was eager to be present in debates and offer his thoughts.

From 1969 onward, the situation began to change. The experience of the United Front government, the impact of the Naxalbari peasant movement, the call to abandon student politics and take up the task of building an agrarian revolution – these developments took Dipanjan Raychaudhuri to Gopiballavpur. In Deoghar, he was arrested as an associate of Asim Chattopadhyay. After that, began another journey.

That Dipanjan Raychaudhuri belonged to a different world – I knew little about it then, and still do not.

My close acquaintance with Dipanjan Raychaudhuri – Dipanjan-da – began only at the end of the 1970s,

and matured through the 1980s within the meetings of the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), at Madan Baral Lane, in the home of Kapil Bhattacharya.

This organization, which took up the cause of political activists and democratic movement workers

facing state terror in the 1970s, had already been formed under the initiative of veteran democrats and left-leaning individuals like Kapil Bhattacharya, Amiya Bose, and Birendra Roy, demanding the release of political prisoners and opposing the experience of Emergency-era repression. Young people like Sanjay Mitra, Debashis Bhattacharya, and Kallol Dasgupta joined its work.

During the Emergency, the organization was banned, and its activists were imprisoned. The book “The Real Face of Indian Democracy(?)”, which documented state repression, was also confiscated. It’s worth remembering that in the 1930s and even in the 1950s, similar organizations were formed to resist state repression – committees for the release of prisoners were also created.

But those were temporary formations. Once their specific demands were met, the organizations dissolved. After the Emergency, some people began to realize that state terror was not exceptional but systemic, that democracy and rights could be regularly violated, and that as citizens, we needed permanent platforms to voice our protests.

This realization emerged both in Bengal and in other Indian states. It is essential to remember this background of the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR).

Issues such as state repression vs. individual rights, rule of law vs. illegal police excesses,

bureaucratic abuse and prisoner torture – these were central to the concerns and activities of APDR. Given the context of the times, this was natural. Documenting the violations of rights stemming from the arbitrary actions of the central state and its administrative machinery, searching for possible legal protections, and organizing small meetings and gatherings – these were the main activities of the association.

Many political activists would look down on this, saying things like:

“Even the name ‘protection of rights’ indicates wrong politics.”

They argued that there is no real democracy in the Indian state, and that instead of “protection of rights,” we should speak of “establishing rights” – that would remove confusion and dispel illusions. A judicial commission was being formed to investigate state terror and the Emergency, and the Association (for the Protection of Democratic Rights) also demanded punishment for culpable and notorious police officers.

At that time, a recently released, honest political prisoner from our neighborhood, who had been tortured, asked:

“What is this demand for selecting and punishing only a few guilty police officers? Isn’t the whole system a hub of repression? Isn’t making a list of guilty and innocent merely a smokescreen?”

That snippet of conversation reflects the prevailing attitude of the time – and it reveals the limitations of leftist thinking around the idea of democracy. Time is powerful.

The spread of power—beyond state terror, beyond heartless bureaucracy, beyond the manipulations of party organizations – had already infiltrated society at the micro level. But the idea that democracy could extend into every domain, that it could be articulated in multiple registers, was beyond the frame of thought.

At times, in the Association, Niranjan Halder, a journalist and supporter of M.N. Roy’s philosophy, would ask dissonant questions. We would pretend not to hear. That sincere friend of the democratic movement always seemed somewhat marginalized. Kapil Bhattacharya, an expert on rivers, opponent of large dam projects, and pioneer in democratizing water usage research – we knew environmental issues were important, but had no clear idea what their place was in democratic movements.

I remember that activists from Bankura, Birbhum, and North Bengal mentioned how elephants were ravaging villages and disrupting lives. We responded, half-jokingly:

“Is the elephant political?”

We didn’t consider issues like deforestation, ecosystem destruction, or biodiversity collapse. We also did not grasp how demands around women’s rights and Dalit movements could shatter the narrow frame of state-sanctioned democracy and extend into social and communal life.

It’s not that we were unaware of piecemeal instances of oppression in those areas – but the underlying connections weren’t clear. We didn’t yet understand how a broader notion of social democracy could complicate and deepen the idea of state democracy. We assumed that as political democracy progressed, obstacles to social democracy would automatically fade away.

This assumption buried within it the partial problems and fleeting solutions of many other lived experiences. It was in this atmosphere that Dipanjan Raychaudhuri joined the work of the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights. He soon became an executive committee member.

I don’t remember how he first got involved, but the meetings at Kapil Bhattacharya’s home in the afternoons were always open – anyone could come and join the discussions. People would speak about rights violations, ask about solutions. Devashis Bhattacharya, the dedicated editor, would patiently listen to everyone.

Just speaking and listening seemed like powerful remedies.

Coming from a background of intense and sharp political experience, Dipanjan would sit beside Devashis, listen carefully, ask questions, and sometimes even help draft necessary applications for complainants. It might have seemed like a small task, but for Dipanjan, this re-engagement was deeply significant.

He had once been at the center of an armed uprising.

Readers of Devashis Bhattacharya’s The Days of the Seventies know how the demand for absolute loyalty to “revolutionary leadership” destroyed independent thinking, how countless small leaders and cadre crushed all questions with ruthless discipline – until discipline itself became the new morality.

That morality, they believed, was essential for total revolutionary success. All questions and answers had to align with a single center. In Asim Chattopadhyay’s description, we hear how, at short notice, student leaders from Presidency College packed up their belongings, abandoned their student front work, and went off to Gopiballavpur.

Dipanjan shared in that experience.

After the intoxicating phase of the peasant revolution, sitting in a small room on Madan Baral Lane,

writing mundane drafts of complaints and petitions – was perhaps a return to mass connection. Such a transformation takes enormous emotional strength.

Political experiences leave deep impacts. Many get stuck in the ideological frames and habits of an earlier era. It becomes difficult to form new categories of thought or new vocabularies to respond to new experiences. This inner struggle to reframe one’s own identity, to understand oneself and society anew, requires an urgent and restless courage.

Dipanjan Raychaudhuri’s conversations showed signs of this urgency – he tried repeatedly to trace the embedded connections across different social issues. He seemed to feel that this task was not only for us, the members, but for himself as well – to break out of the old intellectual molds.

And this urge wasn’t just intellectual – it was visible in his organizational responsibilities too.

He taught at a college in Kolkata, would come to the office regularly after class, discuss matters, review pamphlets. He took responsibility – albeit irregularly – for editing and printing the Aparadhikar (Rights) magazine, and it was in that work that fierce debates over language and political categories would erupt.

To be arguing daily with a once-legendary student leader at college – that itself, Dipanjan-da would say, is democracy. Perhaps I too took some satisfaction in that thought. Throughout the year, APDR workers had to constantly run around for small errands – we tried to finish everything within a day and a half. Reports of rights violations and local oppression came in from rural areas.

Even with failing health, Dipanjan would go to conduct investigations, and write reports.

He documented some of those experiences in a local neighborhood paper, in an article titled “Two Years with APDR.”

That piece reflects his meticulous mind, his awareness of how social and local structures of power operate within broader political repression, and the constant tension in his writing between old frameworks and the need for new languages to express new experiences.

In the midst of all this running around, the annual conference of the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) would be held – organized by one of its branches, often in towns like Krishnanagar or Berhampore.

At the conference, the editor’s report would be read out, and the delegates would engage in debates. In the course of these discussions, names of nationally renowned figures like Tarkunde or Akshay Desai would come up, and there would be back-and-forth arguments over their views.

Many times, Dipanjan Raychaudhuri would participate in these debates, and even respond on behalf of the editorial board. He would try to ensure that everyone’s opinion found space in the response. He never made any compromise in explaining the distinction between the Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights and a regimented political party – he made it clear and deliberate.

Three examples of Dipanjan Raychaudhuri’s organizational capability come to mind.

In the 1980s, with the Left Front government entrenched in West Bengal, propaganda heralded the state as a pinnacle of democracy. Any expression of dissent would immediately be branded as conspiracy or malice. On the other hand, all spaces of public expression in civil society were being brought under the control of the ruling party, and dissenters were often strategically detained.

Investigation commissions were shelved, abusive police officers continued in their positions with impunity, and the bureaucracy remained essential to the government’s functioning. Whenever cases of rights violations in West Bengal or Tripura were raised, the Left Front government would become irritated.

Propaganda spread that the APDR was essentially a Naxalite front, with the aim of creating division within the broader Left-democratic unity.

In response to such propaganda, and to present the Association’s perspective, a convention was organized in 1986 at the Muslim Institute Hall, focusing on the state of democratic rights in India. One of its key objectives was to highlight the specific nature of rights violations under Left rule in West Bengal. People like George Fernandes, Govind Mukhoty, and Krishna Iyer attended the convention – they wanted to understand the real condition of governance under the Left Front in West Bengal.

Even mainstream daily newspapers at the time published the Association’s point of view.

On the occasion of the conference, a book was published featuring several essays. Hiteshranjan Sanyal wrote a short piece on the nature of democracy in Gandhian philosophy. Dipanjan worked tirelessly behind the planning and organizing of this convention. Who would host which guest, how the documentation on rights violations in West Bengal would be handed to them, how to organize the press conference-he had strong input in designing this entire structure.

In 1983, to spread the message of protecting democratic rights, the Association also organized a people’s march (ganyatra). Sujata Bhadra, Debashis Bhattacharya participated. Dipanjan Raychaudhuri, despite poor health, also joined as a companion on the march. I did not have the courage to go. In 1990, Nelson Mandela came to Kolkata at the invitation of the Left Front government. A grand felicitation event was organized at Eden Gardens.

With support from the Progressive People’s Front, the APDR organized a colorful procession in Kolkata.

The goal was to state alongside the celebration that political prisoners still languished in jails during Left rule, and that no meaningful reform had been made to preventive detention laws. This kind of public demonstration against the hypocrisy of the then government caused quite a stir.



Dipanjan gave his full support to this effort, which had been planned by our late comrade Sumit Chattopadhyay.

In the 1980s, the concept of a distinct space for the democratic rights movement began to take shape.

A growing realization emerged that democracy needed to be freed from the confines of party and government identities. This independent space of democratic rights thinking was seen as a necessary precondition to opening up broader possibilities and scopes.

Among the handful of public intellectuals in West Bengal who contributed to cultivating this idea,

Dipanjan was one of the most notable.

Dipanjan Raychaudhuri had many identities. He was a renowned physics teacher, a science communicator, and a poet. I was not familiar with all aspects of his work. Students at his college were captivated by his teaching; memories of this are still shared online.

He worked hands-on to bring education to the marginalized throughout his life. He also wrote essays on various public-interest issues, one collection being titled **“Vrant Shilpayan, Bikolper Sandhane” (Misguided Industrialization, In Search of Alternatives). Reading it brings two things to mind:

he had the ability to write science essays in his mother tongue like Jagadananda Roy, Charuchandra Bhattacharya, Sushil Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Gopalchandra Bhattacharya, or Palashbaran Pal.

But he primarily remained focused on the practical applications of science, driven by relevance and present concern. He was intellectually aligned with Amit Bhaduri’s view of development with dignity.

Dipanjan was interested in directing scientific practice and application toward that goal. His essays are rooted in human interest, human aspiration, and scientific pursuit.

Yet, even as the 21st century opened a fierce debate over modernity, positivism, and the internal links between science and ideology, I have not seen any writings by Dipanjan that engage with those critiques. As an ordinary, curious reader, I express the absence of something I hoped to find. Of course, no essayist is obligated to fulfill all the expectations of every reader.

Haraprasad Shastri often spoke of “ṛṇa” (obligation or debt). In Indian tradition, every being carries various forms of debt- to one’s mother and father, to one’s teachers, to society, to domestic life. There’s no end to such debts. Whether one chooses to acknowledge these debts or how one repays them depends on personal taste and capacity. Loud declarations are not always needed. Often, a lived life itself silently bears the mark of such repayment.

On the other hand, the present moment has its own demands, its social calls. In response, our mental frontiers either move forward or backward. It is by navigating these shifting boundaries that we give meaning to our lives and recognize our obligations.

Dipanjan Raychaudhuri-our comrade, our dear Dipanjanda-will be remembered as a living embodiment of such a life.

Gautam Bhadra

Historian, Professor

Colleague of Dipanjan Raychaudhuri at the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR)

