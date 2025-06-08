The anti-Waqf Amendment movement in Murshidabad, the surge in communal violence, and APDR’s fact-finding report

June 8, 2025

Prelude

Murshidabad was once the capital of Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. It was not only the seat of power but also a major center of trade and production. The French traveler François Bernier spent nearly twelve years in seventeenth-century Mughal India. In his travelogue Travels in the Mughal Empire, he wrote extensively about Bengal’s prosperity — and especially that of Murshidabad.

Bernier observed that Bengal’s wealth, production, and trade surpassed that of many European cities. Many historians have quoted him, noting that “Murshidabad’s economy was richer than that of London.”

But British colonialism seized everything from the hands of Murshidabad’s people. To serve imperial interests, the region’s thriving production systems were dismantled almost overnight. The British shifted the economic center of gravity from Murshidabad to Calcutta. Naturally, Murshidabad lost its prominence. This pattern continued even after Indian independence – successive governments steadily eroded Murshidabad’s economic, social, and political standing.

Among all the districts of West Bengal, Murshidabad is perhaps the richest in pluralistic culture. People of many faiths have lived here side by side for generations. Pirs, dervishes, fakirs, Sufis – the many streams of Bengal’s folk culture still flow here. Grand celebrations of Gajan take place here, but so too do performances of Bolaan, Alkap, and Raibesh – all equally popular.

Murshidabad continues to carry forward the living tradition of Bengal’s folk culture. It is the responsibility of all Bengalis – of all of us – to help preserve and protect this heritage.

Today, nearly 70 percent of the district’s population is Muslim. From the Fakir-Sannyasi Rebellion to the Tebhaga movement, from Naxalbari to Singur and Nandigram – in every transformative struggle, the citizens of Murshidabad – its farmers, laborers, students, and youth – have played a vital role.

Now, however, we are living in an era of rising Islamophobia across the world. The architects of American imperialism are using foreign direct investment to maintain control over the political order of the “Middle East” through Islamist groups, while ordinary Muslims are being crushed under the weight of the American narrative of the “War on Terror.” In this so-called war, it is countless ordinary working-class Muslims who are losing their lives. Behind this deadly game lies the massive profiteering of the global arms market, controlled by the U.S. At a deeper level, it is driven by imperialist designs to seize control over oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources.

The political Islamist groups have no real connection to poor Muslims in rural villages. Yet it is these very ordinary villagers who pay the price with their lives.

The Exhausted Face of the Peasant

The Bhagirathi River runs through the heart of Murshidabad district. In terms of agricultural zones, the western bank of the river is Rarh, while the eastern bank is Bagri. The Rarh region is renowned for rice cultivation. People often refer to the rice grown in the Hizal area of Kandi subdivision as “golden grain.”

In contrast, the Bagri region was once famous throughout India for its cash crops – jute, wheat, and vegetables. The abundant waters of the Ganga and Padma rivers once created ideal conditions here for the production of high-quality jute, much of which was exported abroad. The majority of the jute farmers in this region have always been Muslims. Today, however, they are drowning – in debt and in floods.

Since the construction of the Farakka Barrage, the region now experiences yearly floods and riverbank erosion. Each year, crops, land, and entire homes are washed away. The town of Dhulian itself has shifted at least five kilometers southwest from its original location. After the old Dhulian Ganga station was lost to floods, a new station was constructed about two kilometers away near Ratanpur.

Governments come and go, and large sums of money are allocated to control erosion and flooding. Yet no scientifically sound flood control measures are implemented. Instead, much of the money lines the pockets of politicians and contractors.

On top of this, there is the relentless pressure of the BSF. The India-Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan) international border runs for 125.35 kilometers through Murshidabad district. Of this, 42.35 kilometers runs over land, while the rest cuts through rivers, tributaries, and canals.

Various government projects and international treaties have disrupted the natural flow of these rivers — causing widespread damage to agriculture. In the border regions, BSF restrictions prevent farmers from growing jute. Despite many protests, farmers in these areas have yet to secure their right to cultivate jute near the border.

At the same time, the cost of farming has risen steadily, while crop prices have not kept pace. Nearly every farmer now wishes to abandon their land and leave. Those who continue to farm do so simply out of habit, unable to find alternative work. As a result, landless agricultural workers in the villages are being driven out of agriculture. Some have already started selling their plots and are leaving farming behind altogether. This has led to widespread displacement among small and marginal farmers, who are now seeking alternative livelihoods with little or no institutional support.

Opportunities for employment are steadily shrinking. Thousands upon thousands of farming families have been reduced to migrant laborers. Economically, these families are on the verge of ruin. The farmers, now turned into itinerant workers-nearly 90% of whom are Muslim-are being pushed toward a future of chronic insecurity and dispossession.

Waqf

At no point have the peasant farmers of this region ever had control over waqf (religious endowment) properties. These well-endowed waqf lands, located throughout the region, have long remained disconnected from the everyday lives of impoverished Muslim families. Instead, local politicians and leaders of ruling parties have often used these properties for personal or political gain.

In Murshidabad’s Behrampore, for example, a vast waqf graveyard stands near the town center. Once sprawling over 600 bighas, this land has now shrunk to 150 bighas. Much of the land has now been seized by powerful interests. Several plots have been occupied by political leaders, subdivided illegally, and sold off.

Progressive farmers organizations starting in the 1970’s, and especially in the 1980’s, made programs for a peasant movement, which never became a reality. Endowments from waqf properties, including mosques and madrasas, could never be redistributed among the presants. Instead, unemployed Muslim youth, some associated with agriculture, some with vocational training, have been employed at nominal compensations to maintain the mosques and organize prayers. In most cases, the imams and muazzins that we saw in the villages were actually ordinary farmers, barely scraping by. An economic relationship, however tenuous, has thus developed between the waqf properties and the local people. When people have nothing, they cling on to anything they can.

Occasionally, poor Muslim students receive limited stipends from waqf resources. But these programs are few and far between, and often come with no transparency. Minority scholarships at local colleges remain unpaid over months. The Waqf Bill has been tabled to divide society. The government wants to have full control over Waqf properties.

OBC Certificate

After the Sachar Committee Report, in 2010 and 2012, a large number of Muslims began obtaining OBC (Other Backward Classes) certificates in the hope of gaining access to affirmative action rights. Many received such certificates. The Sachar Committee Report had revealed how Muslims as a community were being left behind economically, socially, and politically. The provision of OBC reservation rights aimed to address this backwardness in both social and educational spheres.

If you were to read the Sachar Committee Report today, and then visit the colleges in this district, you would clearly see the depth of the problem. Most faculty are by birth Hindu, in far greater proportion than the Hindu-Muslim population ratio. Among Muslim-majority districts in West Bengal, Murshidabad is one of the worst in terms of access to higher education. The district has no government university of its own. Discussions about establishing a university in Murshidabad have been ongoing for many years, but there has been no progress. As a result, for higher education, Muslim students from this district have to migrate to distant places, which forces many students to drop out of higher education altogether.

Islamophobia

On top of all this, a nationwide state-driven politics of anti-Muslim hatred is being further reinforced. In Murshidabad, central agencies like the NIA, the BSF, the state police, and the STF are collectively waging a campaign of terror against ordinary Muslim families.

Claiming that “Bangladeshi militants” are being sheltered here, the state has targeted the district’s madrasas – particularly traditional khareji madrasas – for special scrutiny and harassment.

On one hand, the people of this district – especially its Muslim majority – have been systematically deprived politically, socially, and economically. On the other, they face relentless repression by state forces. Today, the Indian state seems obsessed with portraying all of Murshidabad as a breeding ground for Bangladeshi militants.

Meanwhile, across multiple states, migrant workers from Murshidabad are being harassed, beaten, and in some cases even murdered – simply for speaking Bengali.

If we fail to understand this long history of deprivation and oppression, we will be unable to grasp the militant character and deep resolve behind the district’s movements against NRC-CAA and against the amended Waqf Act.

Murshidabad since 2014

After the BJP came to power at the center in 2014, the Muslims of Murshidabad, in particular, faced growing challenges.

The constant fear of losing their rights weighs heavily on people’s minds. In one such incident, twelve ordinary Muslim farmers from Domkal, Jalangi, and Raninagar in Murshidabad were arrested by central intelligence agencies and branded as “Bangladeshi Islamist extremists.” APDR (Association for Protection of Democratic Rights) quickly conducted a fact-finding investigation and brought the truth to light. It demanded the repeal of the NIA, calling it a violation of federal constitutional principles. In various places, APDR organized meetings protesting these NIA attacks.

Meanwhile, the country saw the imposition of another draconian law designed to strip people of citizenship – the NRC (National Register of Citizens). In Murshidabad, both Hindu and Muslim communities came forward to lead the anti-NRC protests. For the lungi-clad poor masses of this region, who had faced long-standing state neglect and discrimination, the anti-NRC movement became an outlet for their accumulated anger.

Reacting to the NRC-CAA protests in Murshidabad, the Prime Minister of India derisively referred to the protesters as the “lungi brigade.” This insulting remark only intensified the movement. Locals allege that police used this opportunity to arrest many innocent people from Mirzapur in Beldanga and implicated them in false cases. Many of them remain in jail to this day.

Then came a fresh attack in the form of fatwas targeting eating habits. People in the district were charged for the alleged crime of eating or slaughtering beef. Several local beef shops were forcibly shut down.

Meanwhile, attacks on Murshidabad’s migrant workers in other states became increasingly common. During the nationwide lockdown, Murshidabad’s migrant workers were scapegoated and falsely blamed for spreading COVID-19. In response, APDR’s Murshidabad district committee took to the streets, launching a public campaign.

One particularly toxic trend was branding Murshidabad’s Bengali-speaking migrant workers as “Bangladeshi” in other states, which led to physical assaults and harassment. The APDR Murshidabad district committee organized campaigns in places like Behrampore and beyond to protest this.

Then, with a stroke of the pen, OBC certificates granted in 2010 and 2012 were revoked by a High Court ruling. As a result, a large portion of the Muslim population lost access to the benefits of OBC reservations.

Prior to this ruling, BJP opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and Home Minister Amit Shah had already made public statements opposing OBC reservations for Muslims. The court’s decision, which had been stalled in red tape for years, was suddenly announced during the middle of the Lok Sabha elections – clearly a politically motivated move.

In response, APDR’s Murshidabad district committee, along with several other civil society groups, began organizing meetings and writing articles opposing the ruling. These gatherings steadily attracted large crowds of ordinary people – both Hindus and Muslims – with Muslim students and youth particularly prominent in the mobilizations.

The APDR Murshidabad District Committee, together with several civic organizations, formed a platform to defend the right to OBC reservation. Under the banner of this platform, large rallies and marches began to take place across various parts of the district. Public participation steadily grew.

Amid this ongoing movement, a sudden communal disturbance was deliberately engineered around the Kartik Puja celebrations in Beldanga. Taking great risk, the Murshidabad District Committee of APDR swiftly conducted an investigation and brought the truth to light. The fact-finding report was also submitted to the police and administration.

Just a few days later, the police arrested the mastermind responsible for projecting an obscene message invoking Allah’s name within the puja’s lighting display. It soon emerged in the media that the individual arrested was a close associate of the BJP and RSS.

Soon afterward, in a separate incident, two ordinary residents from Hariharpara were unlawfully taken directly to Assam by the Assam STF, with cooperation from state police—without being presented before the local court—as alleged “Bangladeshi militants.”

Meanwhile, the mainstream media began aggressively branding Murshidabad as a hotbed of terrorism. BJP Members of Parliament demanded that the district be cordoned off with central security forces. Madrassas were repeatedly vilified with the “terrorist” label.

Once again, the APDR Murshidabad District Committee conducted a fact-finding investigation and revealed that the two arrested individuals were innocent, working-class citizens. As reports and articles highlighting their innocence spread in various newspapers, the smear campaign against Murshidabad lost some momentum. Still, protests against this attempt to stigmatize the district continued in many places.

At the same time, the campaign to oppose the cancellation of OBC certificates was gaining mass support. It was at this very moment that yet another wave of propaganda accusing innocent Muslims of being “Bangladeshi terrorists” began to gather pace, in an effort to derail the growing movement.

Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated Shivaji Foundation Trust held public rallies, created disturbances, and even used the police to shut down APDR’s meetings – going so far as to issue death threats against the district secretary of APDR.

After APDR successfully held a rally at the Berhampore Textile College intersection opposing the communal violence being orchestrated under the guise of inaugurating a Ram Temple, the BJP’s district youth wing secretary, along with RSS members and their affiliates, carried out a public spectacle in an attempt to “purify” the venue. They poured Ganga water and milk over the site, burned incense, and conducted rituals in an explicit show of casteist and medieval intolerance.

The underlying reason for this frenzy was clear: both the theme of the APDR’s meeting and the prominent presence of ordinary Muslim citizens in the gathering.

At the Berhampore Book Fair, members of the Shivaji Foundation Trust tore down the festoon of a stall displaying books from Bangladesh, trampled it underfoot, and forced the organizers to withdraw the Bangladeshi books. The official District Book Fair Committee did not oppose this act; instead, it openly aligned itself with the RSS and BJP on the matter.

In response, the APDR once again took to the streets. Across the entire district, protests were already intensifying against the cancellation of OBC certificates. It was at this critical moment that a new challenge emerged – the introduction of a revised Waqf Bill.

From the outset, the APDR Murshidabad District Committee led vigorous public campaigns and published articles opposing this bill. Protests against both the cancellation of OBC certificates and the revised Waqf Bill drew large, diverse crowds in many parts of the district. Dalits, Adivasis, Hindus, and Muslims all joined the movement in significant numbers – though Muslim participation was particularly strong.

Throughout this period, not a single major parliamentary political party, nor any leader from the ruling party in the state, was seen joining the public struggle against either the cancellation of OBC certificates or the revised Waqf Bill.

In this vacuum, the passage of the Waqf Bill into law served to further inflame public anger – especially among the Muslim population, who viewed it as yet another attack on their democratic rights. The accumulated frustration, resentment, and sense of betrayal erupted onto the streets. The Muslim community of Murshidabad rose up in protest with renewed intensity.

Without the leadership of any parliamentary political party, this grassroots movement unsettled the state. The government, alarmed, sought to crush the democratic uprising in Murshidabad against the revised Waqf Act with its full force. Why?

Because this movement had erupted outside the framework of parliamentary electoral politics — it was a genuine citizen-led struggle. Because it disrupted the usual strategy of dividing the electorate — unsettling the narrative that Hindu and Muslim votes should be neatly separated and manipulated by electoral parties. Because it directly challenged the state’s plan to hand over vast Waqf properties to corporate interests.

****

The anti-Waqf Amendment movement in Murshidabad, the surge in communal violence, and APDR’s fact-finding efforts

In the wake of the anti-Waqf Amendment movement, communal violence broke out across several areas of Murshidabad on April 11–12. To investigate the causes and underlying forces behind this violence, a delegation comprising members of the APDR Central Secretariat, the Murshidabad District Committee, and the Samserganj Branch Committee visited the affected areas on April 24.

Let us start from the beginning.

On April 8, 2025, the Jangipur Imam-Muezzin Association, along with various local mass organizations, organized a protest rally at the PWD Grounds in Jangipur, demanding the repeal of the amended Waqf Act. People from different areas marched to join this demonstration. The secretary of the Murshidabad District Committee of APDR was invited to speak at the rally, and members of the APDR’s Jangipur branch played a key role in organizing the event.

The rally began at 3 p.m. While a group of protestors en route to join the Waqf rally were marching, they were deliberately misled by the police and diverted about five kilometers away near Omarpur. Deceived by false information from the police and unable to reach the main rally, the frustrated marchers staged a road blockade.

It is important to note that this road blockade had no connection to the rally being held at the PWD Grounds. The rally organizers repeatedly made this clear from the stage. Despite this, without any attempt at dialogue, the police launched an unprovoked lathi-charge on the protesters – and not only that, they even opened fire. The sound of gunfire and baton charges caused the restrained anger of the blockade protesters to erupt, leading to clashes with the police.

Meanwhile, the large public rally at the PWD Grounds concluded peacefully. The speakers did not only highlight the shortcomings of the Waqf Amendment; they strongly opposed the plan to hand Waqf properties over to corporate interests. Slogans were raised in support of Hindu-Muslim-Adivasi-Dalit-worker unity. The speakers called for the defense of Waqf lands through civic mobilization – outside the electoral arena of 2026.

After the blockade was dispersed, the police arrested about 55 people and took them to Raghunathganj police station. According to local residents, most of those arrested were innocent. The next day, on April 9, police filed FIRs against 26 individuals. Here too, according to local accounts, most of those named were not even involved in any protest activity. The names of two members of APDR’s Jangipur branch were also included in the FIR.

In response, the APDR Murshidabad District Committee submitted a deputation to the SP of Jangipur Police District. Throughout this entire rally and protest, no leader from the ruling party was present – just as in the earlier anti-NRC movement, it was the ordinary citizens of the region who had come forward to lead this struggle.

One is left to ask: when a massive anti-Waqf Amendment gathering in Kolkata, organized under the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, was allowed to proceed without police interference, why did the police in Jangipur respond so violently to this road blockade?

On April 11, under the initiative of the APDR’s Kandi branch, a massive rally and public meeting was held in Gokarna, Kandi, bringing together nearly six thousand ordinary people – both Hindus and Muslims – to demand the repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act. No leader from either the ruling party or the opposition was present at this event.

The police, meanwhile, played the role of a silent bystander. Managing the crowd of six thousand people was left entirely to the volunteers of the organizing groups. When local citizens asked the police for assistance, the police flatly refused. On top of that, they issued warnings: if any disorder were to occur, they would show no leniency.

While the rally in Gokarna was underway, news came in that clashes had broken out between protesters and police in Suti and Dhulian. A fact-finding effort revealed that in Suti (at Sajur Mor), when protesters staged a blockade, the police responded with a baton charge and opened fire. Three people were injured by gunfire, and one person was killed.

Investigations also uncovered that as the rally advanced from Ratanpur station into Dhulian, stones were thrown at the marchers from Ghoshpara. Groups of masked youths, with faces covered by scarves, hurled bricks indiscriminately at both Hindu and Muslim homes on either side of the road. Locals reported that these young men were unfamiliar — they had never seen them in the area before.

Even after the unrest on April 11 had subsided, violence resumed on the morning of April 12. In Dhulian’s Hindu neighborhoods – Jafrabad, Sarkarpara, Daspara, and Betbona – and in Muslim neighborhoods – Hijlaltala, Tarbagan, Kamat, Natun Bazar, and Hatichitra – new attacks broke out.

The killing of a Hindu father and son in the Hindu areas was widely reported across mainstream media. But in the Muslim areas, according to villagers, men identified as “BSF wearing slippers” (as per local accounts) opened fire, injuring twelve ordinary young Muslim men. Most of them were hospitalized. None of this appeared in the mainstream press.

It remains unclear who exactly these “slipper-wearing BSF” personnel were, as identified by the villagers. The Chief Minister even stated that the state government had not called in the BSF. Nevertheless, fear of the BSF gripped the Muslim neighborhoods — many residents avoided sleeping in their homes at night.

Local people also allege that police have filed cases against nearly 300 Muslims. From this entire sequence of events, one thing becomes very clear: the state has launched a calculated and systematic assault aimed at destroying the spontaneous democratic movement of Murshidabad’s citizens – particularly the Muslim community – against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Samserganj is a block in Murshidabad district. It contains 9 gram panchayats, 11 census towns, and 10 large villages. A census town must have a minimum population of 5,000, with at least 75 percent of the male working population employed outside of agriculture. Jafrabad and Anupnagar are such census towns. The block has only one municipality – Dhulian.

The neighborhoods of Degree, Daspara, Sarkarpara, and Betbona all fall within Ward 16 of Dhulian Municipality. Kamat belongs to Wards 7 and 8. Hijlaltala and Tarbagan are in Ward 11.

The total population of the block is 284,072. Among them, Scheduled Caste communities number 18,399. Muslims account for 237,152 – 83.48 percent of the total population. Hindus number 46,522 – 16.38 percent of the population.

The combined population of all 21 wards of Dhulian Municipality is 95,706.

Every gram panchayat, panchayat samiti, district council, and the Dhulian Municipality itself are all controlled by the Trinamool Congress. The local MLA is also from the Trinamool. Only the elected Lok Sabha representative is from the Congress Party.

This report is based on findings gathered by a 15-member fact-finding team from APDR. On April 24, the team visited the areas of Dhulian and Samserganj in Murshidabad that had been affected by the recent violence. The observations and evidence they collected form the basis of this report.

1) Jafrabad

The fact-finding team first visited Jafrabad in Samserganj Block. In this village’s Sarkarpara area, a father and son were murdered in broad daylight, right out in the open on the street.

While the CPI(M) later claimed in the media that the two victims were party workers, Parul Das, wife of the deceased Harigobind Das (the father), provided a different account. She stated that neither her husband nor her son had any political affiliation.

Her husband and son had no connection with any political party. Harigobind Das’s daughter, Juthika Das, and wife, Parul Das, recounted that on the morning of April 12, around 8:30 a.m., a mob of about a hundred people stormed their village from Madhabpur and Sioritala. Among them were several boys aged between 10 and 15. Except for the youngest, all had their faces covered with cloth.

The mob unleashed unrestrained violence across the village – looting shops, vandalizing homes, and desecrating the Kali temple. They set fire to Juthika Das’s house. Realizing the danger, Chandan Das’s wife, Rinki Das, fled with her children to her parents’ house.

As the attackers began smashing the veranda of their home, Harigobind Das went outside and protested. In response to his cries, the mob seized both him and his 38-year-old son, Chandan Das (Rinki’s husband), dragged them out of the house, and took them a short distance down the road. A few moments later, Harigobind’s eight-year-old grandson, from the roof, saw the bloodied bodies of his father and grandfather lying in the street. He rushed downstairs to alert the women in the house.

Family members and neighbors repeatedly called Samserganj Police Station, but no one answered. The Inspector-in-Charge’s phone was switched off. It was not until nearly five hours later – around 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. – that the police finally arrived to collect the bodies of Harigobind Das and Chandan Das. BSF personnel also arrived at the same time.

Juthika and Parul Das stated that the police had completely failed to protect the villagers and that their inaction allowed the situation to escalate to this tragic outcome.

When the fact-finding team asked who they believed was involved in the attack, they replied that it was their Muslim neighbors. However, they also admitted that on the day of the incident, they could not recognize anyone from the attacking crowd. Later, CCTV footage from a local shop led to the arrest of two suspects – Injamul and Ziaul Haque – identified by the police as likely attackers.

Next to Harigobind Das’s home is a grocery shop owned by Hriday Das. On the morning of April 12, around 9 a.m., the mob attacked and destroyed his shop. Fearing for his life, Hriday closed the shop and fled with his family to Jharkhand. He returned home only on the 20th, after the situation had calmed somewhat. But his only source of livelihood had been destroyed.

When the fact-finding team asked whether he had applied for permission to rebuild the shop, he responded bitterly:

“The very people responsible for this damage are the ones supposed to give compensation. How can I trust them?”

****

Observations

After the clashes between protesters and police on April 11, the unrest had subsided. Who, then, instigated the fresh outbreak of communal violence on April 12? Homes were set on fire in both Hindu-majority and Muslim-majority neighborhoods. Yet in both cases, it was observed that the outer portions of the pucca (brick-built) houses remained untouched. Only the inner rooms were deliberately burned. This suggests that the arson was carried out with the calculated intent of instilling fear and terror, not as random acts of destruction. In the Muslim-majority areas of Hijlaltala, Tarbona, and Kamatpara, twelve people were shot – allegedly by BSF personnel or by individuals dressed in BSF uniforms (according to villagers’ accounts). Yet not a single perpetrator has been arrested by the police to date. This glaring police inaction was clearly premeditated. Who were these so-called “slipper-wearing” BSF personnel (as described by local residents)? The High Court only issued an order to deploy the BSF on April 13. The Chief Minister has publicly stated that the state government did not request their presence. So the question remains: who sent the BSF – or the armed forces dressed in BSF uniforms – into the area on April 12? In Hindu-majority villages, residents allege that their Muslim neighbors carried out the attacks. However, they admitted that they could not identify any of the attackers. The two individuals arrested by the police – whether they were truly involved in the attacks – has yet to be proven. The police have provided no concrete evidence to support the charges. Residents of both Hindu and Muslim areas reported that the attackers came from Madhabpur and Sioritala. It appears that a well-coordinated assault was organized from these two locations. In other words, the source of the attackers was the same. In our assessment, the objectives behind this attack were:

a) To break up the growing movement demanding the repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act.

b) To sow religious hatred and divide the longstanding harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities. On April 11 and 12, as the attacks unfolded, villagers repeatedly called the local police station and the Officer-in-Charge for help – but received no response. This deliberate police inaction was not coincidental; it was intentional and complicit. The police allowed the violence to proceed unchecked. In Jafrabad, due to the failure of local police to provide protection, there are now growing demands from some quarters for the deployment of BSF and central forces. But it is critical to remember: it is the duty of the local police to protect local residents. The administration, by remaining willfully inactive, is creating an excuse for the entry of central forces into the villages – precisely to stifle the larger movement against the Waqf Amendment Act. In Dhulian, nearly 300 Muslim villagers have had FIRs filed against them. Many of these individuals had no involvement whatsoever in the violence. Meanwhile, even though the attackers in the Muslim neighborhoods were from Hindu groups, not a single FIR has been filed against them. Here again, the state’s role in fueling communal divisions is evident. In Hijlaltala, attackers forcibly abducted villagers from their homes and, through the Nadiya and Samserganj police stations, had them detained at Jangipur police station. But who were these unidentified assailants who carried out the abductions? The police remain silent on this question. Not a single attacker has been arrested. We are certain that the administration and the state have openly taken the side of the attackers.

Incidents of vandalism and looting took place in both Hindu-majority and Muslim-majority neighborhoods. Yet compensation (in cash) has so far been provided only to residents of the Muslim-majority villages. Naturally, this has caused resentment among the Hindu-majority villagers – and this process of fostering and sustaining that resentment appears to be state-driven.

In Jafrabad, Sarkarpara, Dighri, and Betbona, attacks began simultaneously around 8:30 a.m. This coordinated timing is noteworthy.

Similarly, in the Hijlaltala and Kamat areas, the attacks also began at around 8:30 a.m. in a coordinated manner.

Why has the shooting of 12 young Muslim men not been reported anywhere? Has the police initiated any suo motu (self-driven) cases regarding this incident? No such information has been made available. Why?

Why do incidents of communal violence keep recurring in Dhulian and Beldanga?

a) Geographically, Dhulian is bordered by Farakka to the north, Aurangabad to the south, Pakur to the west, and the Ganges to the east. Across the Ganges lies Malda district and Chapai Nawabganj in Bangladesh. This geographic position is one reason why Dhulian has been strategically chosen as a flashpoint.

b) Near Dhulian, in Aurangabad, there is an ashram. Local residents report that this ashram has close links with another ashram in Beldanga. A few days ago, an attempt was made to incite communal trouble in Beldanga as well. At that time, many local people filed complaints against two maharajas of the Beldanga ashram for their role in the tensions.

The state frequently claims that organized activity by Muslim fundamentalist forces has increased in certain parts of Murshidabad – and that since the political change in Bangladesh, cross-border support for such forces has grown. However, we found no evidence of any covert activities by Muslim terrorist organizations. In our view, the NIA is deliberately escalating attacks against Muslims in order to fabricate justification for these claims. The mainstream media is sensationalizing this narrative to manufacture public consent for it.

The incidents in Jangipur and Dhulian are part of the broader fascist atmosphere that is now spreading across the country. The Indian state – and every government that represents it – is handing over the nation’s land, forests, rivers, and all its natural wealth to massive corporate sharks. But how does the state distract the public from this reality? By pitting one religious community against another. This is the most terroristic form of capitalism: fascism. And so the state spins the tale of a “Hindu Rashtra.” With slogans like “Hindu-Hindu, brothers united,” it seeks to shift the blame for all the country’s social, political, and economic crises onto Muslims – pretending that it is saving the nation from the specter of “Muslim terrorism.”

By beating the drums of potential war with a neighboring Muslim-majority country, the state is trying to shield itself from scrutiny. At the same time, Muslims are being systematically stripped of their rights. Waqf properties are being seized and prepared for transfer into corporate hands.

When the Muslim community organizes and rises up in democratic protest against the amended Waqf Act, the state responds by deliberately fostering communal divisions. It weaponizes Hindutva sentiment, labels the Muslim community as “fundamentalist,” and unleashes the full force of state power and its various agencies to crush the movement – a movement that is fundamentally about defending democratic rights.

