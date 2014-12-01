Remembering the Chargola Exodus (Muluk Cholo Dibas) of Tea Plantation Workers

June 3, 2025

This message was received from a comrade on May 20, 2025. It commemorates “the Chargola Exodus of 1921, one of the first organized and articulated labour protests against colonial oppression and the bondage labour system in tea plantations”.

Today is the historic “Muluk Cholo Dibas” (Return to Homeland Day) — a landmark day in the struggle of tea plantation workers. It is only fitting that today we release the full video of the new Hindi-language play by the cultural troupe (Laali Guraas) from the Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars. The play is titled “New India Express”, and it was recently recorded at a cultural event in Elam, Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh.

This play is based on the lives of workers — filled with hope and despair — and the harsh reality of their forced migration in search of work from the past to the present. On Muluk Cholo Dibas, the play’s relevance becomes even more poignant.

But what is Muluk Cholo Dibas?

In 1921, tea garden workers from Sylhet (now in Bangladesh, but once a hilly region with tea plantations in undivided India) could no longer bear the exploitation and abuse of life on the plantations. They decided to return to their ancestral homeland — their muluk (native land). With this goal, they set out on foot for Chandpur.

On May 20, when they reached Chandpur and tried to board a steamer to return home, British troops opened fire on thousands of workers and let their bodies float away in the Meghna River.

It’s important to remember that these workers had been brought from various parts of undivided India with promises of a better life — lured with slogans like “money grows on tea bushes.” But instead, they were forced into inhuman labor, clearing dense, wild forests full of animals to create rows upon rows of tea gardens. They received no fair wages in return. Instead, the exploitation, torture, and abuse only increased over time.

When their patience ran out, the workers began boycotting the plantations. Under the leadership of Pandit Gangadayal Dikshit and Devsharan Tripathi, they organized and resolved to return to their muluk (native land).

But they didn’t know how to get home. All they knew was that if they followed the railway tracks, they might eventually find a steamer to take them back. When they were stopped from boarding trains, they began walking on foot. Nearly 30,000 to 40,000 tea workers started walking toward Chandpur. They walked long, grueling distances, suffering from extreme hardship, hunger, and thirst. Many died along the way — how many, no one knows for sure. Those who reached Chandpur were fired upon.

This brutal massacre shocked the entire Indian subcontinent. The rebellion became known worldwide as the Chargola Exodus, and in India, it came to be known as the Muluk Cholo Movement.

Who today remembers this heartbreaking and horrifying chapter in the lives of tea workers? Who knows?

