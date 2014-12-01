Martyrdom and Comradeship – Remembering Martyr’s Day, Dalli-Rajhara

June 4, 2025

By G.M. Ansar

Let me tell you a story from long ago.

Even though it’s a story, it is not a stitched-together bundle of artificial words. The days of prettifying tales and peddling them like wares in the market are over. The age and time for selling cheap, rotten tales is nearly gone.

I used to live in the mining town of Dalli Rajhara in Chhattisgarh, then part of Madhya Pradesh. Though the incident occurred in 1977, I had been living there continuously since 1974, for about 8 or 9 years. I had bought a new bicycle from a shop on an installment plan. That cycle was very dear to me. Only those who have lost such a loyal friend can understand the bond.

From 5:30 in the morning till 10 at night, I went house to house giving tuitions. Most of my students were from the missionary-run Nirmala English Medium School. My daily break was from noon to 3 p.m., but this wasn’t idle rest – I cooked, bathed, and ate during this time. Sundays were my full day off, and I used to roam with a bag of bread, bananas, and biscuits through hills, waterfalls, forests, and tribal villages along narrow red-dust-covered mountain paths called pāiḍoṅrī in the local language.

The land beneath these forests holds rich mineral treasures – no wonder it’s called the “Bowl of Wealth.” The region is covered in sal, palash, mahua, and various orchids. The waterfalls, hills, blue sky, and green forests surround tiny tribal villages like islands on slopes. The falling flowers, dry leaves, and gurgling streams make it easy to understand why sages of ancient times chose to live in forest huts.

The tribal people here are not only simple and kind but also extremely loyal and affectionate. They would offer you their last stale rice and onions even if their own children were hungry. You wouldn’t even know you were being served their final morsel.

I had also bought a cheap camera. This was before the era of mobile phones. One had to load film into the camera, remove it after shooting, and send it to a lab for development.

At the time, ‘Itadi Prakashan’ in Kolkata published popular Bengali weeklies like Khelar Asar and Paribartan. Paribartan was edited by the respected Dhiren Debnath, who paid contributors by money order. The daily Overlandeven had a special section on tribal life. These small but meaningful earnings, earned with passion, were a matter of great pride for me.

Back then, there was no plastic bottle menace. Clean drinking water was always available from natural springs. Just scoop some in your hands and drink.

To me, Rajhara was like a secular miniature India – with mosques, temples, churches, Buddhist shrines, and gurdwaras. Students and their families came from Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and other states.

There was a public library built by Bhilai Steel Plant, where one could quietly read newspapers in the evening and understand both truth and half-truths about the world.

At the time, some Hindi dailies regularly ran false and inflammatory headlines against Shankar Guha Niyogi, calling him a murderer, a communist, and a terrorist. This was while he was organizing a union for contract mine workers. When poor workers demand better wages, bonuses, or the cost of bamboo to build huts, capitalists lose sleep.

Economics is clear: land, labor, capital, and organization are essential for production. The key among these is labor. Yet, when workers demand living wages, it’s seen as a crisis. And ironically, it’s the state – police and administration – that guard the hoarded grain of these wage-thieves.

To protect capitalists, the state unleashes its armed forces and obedient media. That is reality – the simple truth.

One night, while returning from tutoring, I met Shankar Guha Niyogi. I was young, and having seen political leaders in Bengal, I expected a certain style or charisma. But Niyogi wore a torn, dirty kurta-pajama. Within minutes of speaking to him, and observing his humble lifestyle, I was deeply moved. His honesty, selflessness, and total identification with the local people overwhelmed me.

It was, as they say, love at first sight.

Late nights after teaching, I’d often go to Camp No. 1, where I’d either meet Niyogi or hear updates from fellow workers. On June 2, 1977, I went to Lal Maidan, where a small thatched hut – with a clay water jug and a wooden table and chair – served as the union office for contract mine workers. This was the Chhattisgarh Mines Shramik Sangh (CMSS). The flag was red on top and green below. That night, Niyogi sat among 300–400 workers discussing organizational matters.

Later that night, near what is now Shaheed Hospital, I heard news that the police had opened fire, abducting Niyogi. However, some enraged workers had detained a few armed policemen.

The next morning, June 3, over 5,000 to 6,000 workers gathered at Lal Maidan. The bodies of the slain workers lay draped in the red and green flag. The detained police were respectfully guarded by the workers. A Nepali worker named Raju, holding a microphone, demanded Niyogi’s return and asked the police to retrieve their rifles and comrades.

But the powerful state didn’t care. A second round of firing killed 11 people – among them Anusuya, a woman labor leader, and Sudama, a 10-year-old boy. Anusuya was a working-class woman who fought both at home and in the mines.

When I asked the workers, “Why didn’t you harm any of the police that night?” they replied, “They are our sons and daughters too – just following orders. What’s the point in hurting them?” That’s when I understood how struggle sharpens a worker’s thinking – giving clarity about friend and foe.

Niyogi used to say: “Struggle doesn’t drain strength – it builds it.” Just like beard hair is coarser than scalp hair because it fights the razor daily, so too are a worker’s palms tough – they fight hammers and pickaxes every day.

One day, after being released from jail, Niyogi showed me a forest area in Danitola, where he was once told to “get out of the car and walk away.” He had said, “If you must shoot me, shoot me in the chest – not in the back.”

Shankar Guha Niyogi was martyred on 28 September 1991 in Bhilai. A few weeks before his death, he recorded a message. Here are some excerpts:

“Death will come to all – to me too. If not today, then tomorrow. I know this world is beautiful. I wish to build a system here where there is no exploitation – where laborers and farmers live in peace. But wishing is not enough. I must fulfill my responsibilities. I love this world deeply. But duty is dearest to me. The people who will kill me cannot kill our movement. Yes, after my death, people will ask who killed me, and why.”

Shankar Guha Niyogi was a martyr. Since 1947, countless have laid down their lives for a second freedom – a society free of exploitation. That fight continues, and the list of martyrs grows longer.

It’s easy to kill a person. But can you kill their dreams and ideals?

In tribute, I share here the artistic homage created by Vishnu Chinchalkar (Guruji) in Hindi, published in Sangharsh aur Nirman (Struggle and Construction), edited by Dr. Anil Sadgopal and Shyam Bahadur Namra:

(A sapling sprouted in a storm. It bore new buds and flowers. Though the enemies cut it down, they could not stop the fragrance from spreading.)

