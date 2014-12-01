Foreword to ‘Apuroopa’ by Padmakumari, Association of Families and Friends of Martyrs

June 13, 2025

An excerpt from the foreword for the short story collection ‘Apuroopa’ by Padmakumari, Amarula Bandhu-Mitrula Sangham (Association of Families and Friends of Martyrs)

…In the early decades of the revolutionary movement, when revolutionaries were captured in villages or towns and taken into forests to be shot dead in staged encounters, the state never permitted dignified funerals for their dead bodies. Families and loved ones were never given a chance to bid a final farewell.

From the very first such staged encounter killing in Telugu-speaking regions, the murder of Panchadi Krishnamurthy and six of his comrades on May 27, 1969, until 1994, it was the police themselves who cremated the martyrs’ bodies in hundreds of fake encounter killings. No one knew where, when, or how the remains were disposed of. The state could not tolerate even the idea of handing over bodies to loved ones, of conducting respectful last rites, or of allowing one final glimpse. Amidst those terrifying times, the state created an atmosphere of fear, threatening relatives, sealing off remote areas where the encounters supposedly took place, ensuring no evidence or details could come out from the police state.

Even when civil liberties organizations or local public leaders issued press statements demanding the arrest and production before court of revolutionaries without harm, the police continued with fake encounter killings. Sometimes the revolutionaries burned a bus or a government office to make the arrest news become public, but even after that the police would declare that the arrested were killed in an encounter, without handing over the bodies.

Over nearly 25 years of this tragic history, many revolutionary leaders, most beloved by the people, were denied even that last human dignity. Their bodies were rendered nameless, ruthlessly destroyed by the police, killed a second time.

The first major public demand that bodies of encounter victims be handed over to families came during the killings of Gulam Rasool and Vijay Prasad. Rasool, a journalist with Udayam daily, and Vijay Prasad, who was riding pillion on his scooter, were picked up on a main road in Hyderabad, taken to the outskirts, and killed. They were declared “unidentified” Naxalites killed in an encounter. This was retaliation: Rasool had exposed a land scam involving a senior police officer. Vijay Prasad was killed simply to eliminate a witness.

Journalists who recognized the bodies protested widely, demanding they be returned to the families. While a delegation of journalists was negotiating with the Home Minister, who promised to hand over the bodies within 30 minutes, the police secretly cremated them. That was December 28-29, 1991.

Ten months later, Puli Anjayya and Bhagyalakshmi were captured in Bangalore, brought to Jangaon, and declared dead in a fake encounter. They were popular revolutionaries in Warangal district. Their families, too, were denied a final glimpse.

A turning point in this inhuman history came in September 1994, with the fake encounter killings of Chintala Venkataswamy and Padma. When they were shot and declared killed in an encounter, the demand arose for a second post-mortem to prove the fake nature of the event. The High Court accepted this and ordered a re-post-mortem and that the bodies be returned to the families.

After this, when post-mortem facilities in small-town hospitals were found lacking or manipulated by police pressure, many such demands reached the High Court. In some cases, it ordered re-post-mortems, requiring bodies to be preserved in mortuaries for several days. Gradually, it became common to demand that bodies be returned to families for proper last rites.

Since bodies bore tell-tale signs of bullet wounds and injuries that could serve as evidence, police resisted re-post-mortems and handing over bodies. Another key moment came in the Narsapur encounter of February 17, 1997. When police tried to cremate the bodies on a pyre, Rameshwar’s mother and brother arrived, demanding the body be handed over. With Gaddar’s support, the demand gained momentum and reached the High Court. The Court ordered not only a re-post-mortem but also that Rameshwar’s body be given to his family. On February 20, his funeral procession became a massive public demonstration, the first of its kind in Telangana, where gatherings and processions had been forbidden.

That very day, in the fake encounter at Rachakonda hills, revolutionary Marayya was killed. Gaddar, who went to Nalgonda to demand that his body be returned to the family, was arrested and charged. Simultaneously, police pressured Marayya’s family to immediately cremate the body.

In this context, the Committee to Claim Encounter Victims’ Bodies was formed, uniting 32 people’s organizations with Gaddar and M.T. Khan as conveners. In the first three months of 1997 alone, the state killed 37 revolutionaries in fake encounters. The committee fought for re-post-mortems and body handovers in each case, facing immense pressure, including police gunfire on Gaddar. Even when bodies were handed over, police insisted on immediate cremation. The committee continued its work for 3-4 years, fighting legal battles on one hand and conducting public funerals and memorials with dignity on the other.

Out of this legacy, in 2002, the Association of Martyrs’ Families and Friends (Amarula Bandhu-Mitrula Sangham) was born. Over the last 18 years, whenever an encounter occurred in either of the two Telugu-speaking states, they reached the spot within hours. They accompanied families, recovered hundreds of bodies, brought them back to native villages, offered condolences, organized memorial meetings, and conducted final rites. They held commemorative gatherings every year and undertook many such programs.

All this happened before our eyes. If told through conventional essay writing, this history would be reduced to mere names, numbers, and places. But this is not just history – it is a tragic reality. Every person involved is a human being. Their emotions, relationships, anger, sorrow, anxiety, the grief of separation are not abstract concepts. Children who left their homes decades ago, hailed for their glorious contributions, suddenly return lifeless. They come back not as memories but as corpses to the very homes where they were born, where they played, homes tied to a million memories.

This is a heartbreaking, unspeakable saga of sorrow. Yet within this ocean of grief lies a faint smile awakened by memory, a pride that even though they will not return, they will forever remain in living memory. Today’s dark sorrow is real, just as yesterday’s radiant joy is real. However beloved a person may be, the reality of their decomposing, foul-smelling corpse is also real. The patience to wait for hours or even days outside the mortuary is real. The physical need to drink a sip of water, to eat a few morsels in the midst of overwhelming grief is real. In one word, human life is an intricate layering of emotions, experiences, and contradictions.

Such a profound ocean of human life cannot be confined to history or essay writing. It finds its true expression only in forms like fiction or poetry. That is exactly what Padma has done. She has chosen this creative form to lead the reader through the river of sorrow and fire of grief she has herself waded through.

In states like Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, where many victims of fake encounters were from Telugu states, the association has had to travel long distances to retrieve bodies. These journeys begin with tragedy and are steeped in sorrow. Those who embark on them are overwhelmed with emotion, memory, and inner turmoil. Each traveler could be the subject of a long novel or an epic. The anxiety at the journey’s start, the unknown obstacles ahead, the harassment at hospitals or by authorities, the trauma of seeing the unrecognizable bodies – all this fills these stories. Since every reader has at some point faced similar grief or fear, these tales strike deep personal chords.

But beyond this, what about the heroic contributions of the departed? Their legacy continues to sprout like new shoots on barren land. What of the sorrow of their parents, siblings, children, comrades? For the outside world, it’s a day of mourning – for their loved ones, it is a lifetime of pain. How can we portray the grief of mothers, the anguish of children, the burden of incomplete duty that weighs on comrades? What do surviving parents think? What goes through the minds of children left behind? What rage or passion is ignited in their comrades by these deaths?

These are all essential, inseparable questions whenever we remember our martyrs – and through her stories, whether directly or symbolically, Padma has portrayed every one of these emotions.

