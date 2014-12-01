Special Intensive Revision in Bihar: Citizenship, Exclusion, and the Class Character of the Indian State

July 10, 2025

A Sanhati report

In recent years, debates over citizenship and exclusion have increasingly shaped Indian political life. The experience of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) has cast a long shadow, raising questions that reach far beyond the state’s borders. Now, as electoral roll revision processes unfold in Bihar and West Bengal, observers are warning of a quieter, bureaucratic reprise of exclusion, one that may ultimately have profound implications for democracy and rights across the country.

The Assam NRC stands as a stark warning. Nearly 1.9 million people were excluded from the final list in 2019, according to government figures. Investigations by mainstream media have detailed how families were split, the elderly struggled to meet evidentiary standards, and “D-voter” status was assigned arbitrarily by Foreigners’ Tribunals. The government’s attempt to address these exclusions through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced new ambiguities, as it offered relief only to non-Muslim communities, deepening suspicions of selective application.

After the turmoil of the NRC in Assam, the prospect of a nationwide register generated widespread anxiety. Facing mass protests, the government stepped back from immediate implementation, but the core infrastructure of exclusion appears to be evolving in new forms.

In Bihar, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative has been underway, ostensibly to update electoral rolls ahead of state elections. The stealth, rapidity and opaqueness of the exercise, as well as its bureaucratic aspects such as the list of documents demanded to prove eligibility, have led to the widespread recognition that the SIR is designed specifically to target the poorest (religious minorities, oppressed castes) from exercising their franchise. Political observers and community workers have described a lack of transparency and avenues for appeal. A similar strategy is underway in West Bengal, where political competition remains intense and the stakes are high.

Bureaucratic Exclusion: The Bihar Context

The current wave of electoral roll revisions and so-called “cleansing” exercises in Bihar and West Bengal (widely described as a “backdoor implementation” of the NRC) has provoked outrage among opposition parties, media commentators, and the so-called liberal defenders of India’s constitutional democracy. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has described the SIR in the following terms: “Students, villagers, migrant workers, common people who are not educated and also their parents, will be deprived. It is more than dangerous than even NRC”. Opposition parties in Bihar have opposed the SIR, with the Congress calling it a “devious and dubious idea in the guise of a solution”.

These points do not need renewed substantiation. A significant proportion of Indian households lack the basic documentation that is increasingly demanded by the state. Studies have documented various levels of this disenfranchisement across the country: some reports have maintained that as many as 120 million people (more than half of whom were Muslims and Dalits) could have been missing from voter lists in the national elections in 2019; Prannoy Roy and Dorab Sopariwala have calculated that on an average 40,000 female voters are missing from rolls in every constituency in India (a number that more than doubles in Uttar Pradesh); a study in the EPW found that in the Karnataka state elections in 2018, as many as 1.2 million Muslims were unable to vote. For years, organizations like the PUCL have documented that voter deletions and errors are widespread across states, often affecting Dalits, Adivasis, and migrant workers.

Yet, for those who view the Indian state through the lens of its class and caste character, these developments are neither anomalous nor surprising. They are the latest chapters in a long story of bureaucratic violence and majoritarian rule, maintained and deepened by every ruling class formation since 1947. These are not attacks on constitutional values, but calculated strategies to divide the people along religious and ethnic lines, to manufacture “illegal” populations who can be stripped of rights, used as cheap and precarious labor, or thrown into detention camps when necessary.

The experience of Assam in this context is instructive. Both Congress and BJP governments oversaw the construction of the NRC apparatus, targeting so-called “outsiders.” What is unfolding in Bihar and West Bengal is a logical continuation. Under the pretext of “cleaning” voter rolls, entire communities are rendered suspect, forced to prove their existence to a state that has never represented their interests. The role of the Election Commission and state bureaucracy is not accidental; it is an extension of the same class-state apparatus, irrespective of which party is in power.

Today, the parliamentary opposition, especially parties like Congress and Trinamool Congress, cry foul over voter deletions and NRC-like measures. But their own record on repression, displacement, and minority persecution is well-documented. From the forced evictions under the guise of “development” to the routine use of black laws against people’s movements, the difference between regimes is one of degree, not kind.

Intensification Under the BJP/RSS: Majoritarian Restructuring

There is no mistaking the specificity and violence of the Sangh Parivar’s project. The BJP, guided by the RSS, is not merely another ruling-class party; it is the principal political agent of Hindutva, working towards a Hindu Rashtra. Under BJP rule, state power is openly mobilized for communal polarization and authoritarian centralization. The NRC, CAA, “love jihad” laws, bulldozer justice, and regular invocation of the “illegal infiltrator” trope are all directed toward the construction of a majoritarian state in which Muslims and other minorities are rendered second-class or stateless, a project that frequently weaponizes the bureaucracy. The BJP’s long-term strategy is the reorganization of society along lines of religious, caste, and class hierarchy, using state violence when necessary, and bureaucratic violence as a daily fact.

Yet, to attribute the rise of exclusionary citizenship politics solely to the BJP/RSS is to obscure a longer and more complex history. Congress and most regional parties have, in practice, acted as loyal custodians of the same state machinery. Their political idioms may differ, and they have often positioned themselves as defenders of “secularism” or “social justice,” but their record tells a different story.

The Congress government under Rajiv Gandhi was a signatory to the Assam Accord in 1985, responding to nativist agitation, and laying the administrative foundations for the NRC. In states across the country successive Congress, regional, and putatively “left” governments have used “law and order” to suppress labor and peasant movements, evict slum-dwellers, and criminalize dissent. The use of UAPA, sedition laws, and police violence has been widespread, and not unique to the BJP.

What distinguishes the Congress/regional camp is a more flexible, less overtly communal approach. Their base is more heterogeneous; they rely on coalition politics, the language of inclusion, and at times on minority votes. But when faced with challenges to ruling-class order, whether from movements of Adivasis, Dalits, Muslims, and workers, their response has been repression cloaked in constitutional rhetoric. Their opposition to the current SIR is shaped by electoral calculus and the need to manage contradictions among their own class and caste blocs, rather than any principled defense of popular democracy.

The Limits of Constitutionalism and Electoral Opposition

For the organized left, and particularly for revolutionary forces, these realities demand a sober analysis. The BJP/RSS represent the aggressive vanguard of authoritarian and communal restructuring. Congress and regional parties, while more pragmatic, operate within the same horizon of class rule, occasionally moderating its harshest edges, but never transforming its structure.

Both blocs, Hindutva and “secular”, have converged, at crucial junctures, to defend property, control labour, and divide the people. The mass exclusions in Assam, the eviction of the poor in urban slums, and the ongoing criminalization of dissent reveal a state that produces “illegality” as a means of social control. Documentation drives and roll revisions are only the latest means by which surplus populations are manufactured and made available for superexploitation or exclusion.

India’s vast informal sector already operates outside of most labor laws, welfare, and union protections. Migrant workers routinely face exclusion, constituting what Jan Breman has called “footloose labor”, maintained through a combination of informality, lack of rights, and chronic threat of eviction and exclusion. The specter of exclusion from the voter rolls, or being branded as “D-voter” or “illegal,” produces constant fear and political fragmentation, since disenfranchised and “illegalized” populations are less likely to protest against state abuses.

Within an international context, critical migration studies and political economy have long shown how states use legal status such as citizenship, “illegality,” or precarious forms of residence to control labor markets and structure social hierarchies (the plight of South Asian workers in Gulf states provides a clear example). “Illegality” is not simply a result of border crossing or document failure, but something actively produced by the state in order to render certain populations vulnerable, deportable, and easily exploitable.

Marxist analyses of Indian society have emphasized the unique ways in which caste, regional, and communal divisions intersect with class to produce fragmented, exploitable labor forces. The Indian state has historically used legal and administrative tools such as land records, domicile certificates, and voter rolls to both enable and discipline internal migration, to facilitate land grabs for the extraction of resources for capital, and to create surplus populations subject to eviction, criminalization, and disenfranchisement. An even sharper analysis would connect exclusionary citizenship practices to state strategies of counterinsurgency and social control. In this reading, “illegality” is weaponized not only for labor discipline or resource extraction, but also to undermine popular resistance and revolutionary potential, especially in regions where class and caste-based movements challenge state power.

While the immediate impetus behind NRC-style exercises in Bihar and elsewhere may be electoral, their broader implications should not be lost. The machinery of exclusion is not only about identity or belonging, but about shaping the conditions of labour and life for millions. Communalism or disenfranchisement, in this context, are not simply bigotry from above. They constitute a political technology for maintaining the rule of capital and dominant castes, fragmenting the popular classes, and preempting the emergence of revolutionary resistance.

The “backdoor NRC”, seen in this light, is not an aberration, but a sign of the sharpening crisis of the Indian state, a state that, facing its own contradictions, intensifies its violence against those it fears most: the organized, resistant, and united people. Relying on constitutionalism, courts, or changes of government within the present framework will not dismantle the machinery of exclusion and violence. For the oppressed, constitutional promises have always been mediated by police, landlords, bureaucrats, and the daily grind of exploitation and humiliation.

No Comments »

Leave a comment